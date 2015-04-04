Trending

Circuit Cycliste Sarthe past winners

Champions 1953-2014

 

Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
2013Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
2012Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
2011Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
2010Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2009David Le Lay (Fra) Agritubel
2008Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
2007Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
2006Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2005Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
2004Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Fdjeux.Com
2003Carlos Da Cruz (Fra) FDJeux.com
2002Didier Rous (Fra) Bonjour
2001David Millar (GBr) Cofidis
2000David Canada (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
1999Steffen Kjaergaard (Nor) Team Chicky World
1998Melchor Mauri (Spa) ONCE
1997Melchor Mauri (Spa) ONCE
1996Adriano Baffi (Ita) Mapei-GB
1995Thierry Marie (Fra) Castorama
1994Stéphane Heulot (Fra) Banesto
1993Jean-François Bernard (Fra) Banesto
1992Jean-François Bernard (Fra) Banesto
1991Bruno Cornillet (Fra) Z-Peugeot
1990Dmitri Zhdanov (Rus) U.S.S.R. (national team)
1989Thierry Laurent (Fra) R.M.O.
1988Thierry Marie (Fra) Système U
1987Piotr Ugrumov (USSR) U.S.S.R. (national team)
1986Didier Garcia (Spa) Peugeot-Shell-Velo Talbot
1985Pascal Jules (Fra) Renault-Elf
1984Claude Moreau (Fra) Coop-Hoonved
1983Pascal Jules (Fra) Renault-Elf
1982Ivan Mitchenko (Urs) U.S.S.R. (national team)
1981Juri Barinov (Urs) U.S.S.R. (national team)
1980Greg LeMond (USA) United States (national team)
1979Christian Muselet (Fra) La Redoute-Motobécane
1978Bernd Drogan (Gdr) East Germany (national team)
1977Aavo Pikkuus (Urs) U.S.S.R. (national team)
1976Bernard Hinault (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
1975Bernard Hinault (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
1974Ivan Skosyrev (Urs) U.S.S.R. (national team)
1973Nikolay Gorclov (Urs) U.S.S.R. (national team)
1972Regis Ovion (Fra) Athletic Club de Boulogne-Billancourt
1971Viktor Neloubine (Urs) U.S.S.R. (national team)
1970Claude Lechatelier (Fra) France (national team)
1969Ryszard Jan Szurkowski (Pol) Poland (national team)
1968Guy Grimbert (Fra) Caen
1967Guy Grimbert (Fra) Pampryl
1966Pierre Matignon (Fra) Bières 33
1965José Manuel Lopez-Rodriguez (ESP) Spain (national team)
1964Jean Cosseron (Fra) Pelforth
1963Claude Juin (Fra) U.V. Aube
1961Jean Jeugnet (Fra) V.C. Tours
1960André Foucher (Fra) Rennes
1959Jean-Pierre Danguillaume (Fra) A.V.T.
1958Jean-Pierre Danguillaume (Fra) A.V.T.
1957Raymond Guérin (Fra) C.O.P.
1956Jean-Pierre Danguillaume (Fra) A.V.T.
1955André Bernard (Fra) Couêmon
1954Bernard Fournières (Fra) La Suze
1953Jacky Hays (Fra) V.C. Tours

