Circuit Cycliste Sarthe past winners
Champions 1953-2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|2013
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2012
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2011
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|2010
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2009
|David Le Lay (Fra) Agritubel
|2008
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|2007
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
|2006
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2005
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
|2004
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Fdjeux.Com
|2003
|Carlos Da Cruz (Fra) FDJeux.com
|2002
|Didier Rous (Fra) Bonjour
|2001
|David Millar (GBr) Cofidis
|2000
|David Canada (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
|1999
|Steffen Kjaergaard (Nor) Team Chicky World
|1998
|Melchor Mauri (Spa) ONCE
|1997
|Melchor Mauri (Spa) ONCE
|1996
|Adriano Baffi (Ita) Mapei-GB
|1995
|Thierry Marie (Fra) Castorama
|1994
|Stéphane Heulot (Fra) Banesto
|1993
|Jean-François Bernard (Fra) Banesto
|1992
|Jean-François Bernard (Fra) Banesto
|1991
|Bruno Cornillet (Fra) Z-Peugeot
|1990
|Dmitri Zhdanov (Rus) U.S.S.R. (national team)
|1989
|Thierry Laurent (Fra) R.M.O.
|1988
|Thierry Marie (Fra) Système U
|1987
|Piotr Ugrumov (USSR) U.S.S.R. (national team)
|1986
|Didier Garcia (Spa) Peugeot-Shell-Velo Talbot
|1985
|Pascal Jules (Fra) Renault-Elf
|1984
|Claude Moreau (Fra) Coop-Hoonved
|1983
|Pascal Jules (Fra) Renault-Elf
|1982
|Ivan Mitchenko (Urs) U.S.S.R. (national team)
|1981
|Juri Barinov (Urs) U.S.S.R. (national team)
|1980
|Greg LeMond (USA) United States (national team)
|1979
|Christian Muselet (Fra) La Redoute-Motobécane
|1978
|Bernd Drogan (Gdr) East Germany (national team)
|1977
|Aavo Pikkuus (Urs) U.S.S.R. (national team)
|1976
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1975
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Gitane-Campagnolo
|1974
|Ivan Skosyrev (Urs) U.S.S.R. (national team)
|1973
|Nikolay Gorclov (Urs) U.S.S.R. (national team)
|1972
|Regis Ovion (Fra) Athletic Club de Boulogne-Billancourt
|1971
|Viktor Neloubine (Urs) U.S.S.R. (national team)
|1970
|Claude Lechatelier (Fra) France (national team)
|1969
|Ryszard Jan Szurkowski (Pol) Poland (national team)
|1968
|Guy Grimbert (Fra) Caen
|1967
|Guy Grimbert (Fra) Pampryl
|1966
|Pierre Matignon (Fra) Bières 33
|1965
|José Manuel Lopez-Rodriguez (ESP) Spain (national team)
|1964
|Jean Cosseron (Fra) Pelforth
|1963
|Claude Juin (Fra) U.V. Aube
|1961
|Jean Jeugnet (Fra) V.C. Tours
|1960
|André Foucher (Fra) Rennes
|1959
|Jean-Pierre Danguillaume (Fra) A.V.T.
|1958
|Jean-Pierre Danguillaume (Fra) A.V.T.
|1957
|Raymond Guérin (Fra) C.O.P.
|1956
|Jean-Pierre Danguillaume (Fra) A.V.T.
|1955
|André Bernard (Fra) Couêmon
|1954
|Bernard Fournières (Fra) La Suze
|1953
|Jacky Hays (Fra) V.C. Tours
