Franzoi tops cyclo-cross bunch sprint

Fontana, Gil make podium in tight race

The Ciclocross del Ponte podium: Marco Fontana, Enrico Franzoi and Mariusz Gil

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Enrico Franzoi (Selle Italia Guerciotti) sprints to a win

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti0:57:41
2Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
3Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
4Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
5Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
6Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda presented by Gear Grinder0:00:01
7Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
8Marco Ponta (Ita) C. S. Esercito0:00:04
9Marco Bianco (Ita) L'Arcobaleno Carraro Team0:00:06
10Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito0:00:08

