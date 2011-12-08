Trending

Achermann notches up a win in Italy

Swiss rider out-sprints local favorite

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Focus0:45:40
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Suditrol
3Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) CS Esercito0:00:31

