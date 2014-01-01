Wiles secures Chrono Gatineau victory
Canadians Kirchmann and Glaesser round out the podium
Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) won the UCI 1.1 Chrono Gatineau held in the Ottawa area on Friday. The American time trial specialist won the 14km event in a time of 15:51 minutes, beating Canadians Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), who is racing for her national team this week, and Jasmin Glaesser (Tibco-To The Top).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:15:51
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Canada
|0:00:20
|3
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) TIBCO /To the Top
|0:00:25
|4
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:00:33
|5
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Stevens- The Cyclery
|0:00:38
|6
|Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:00:47
|7
|Anika Todd (Can) TIBCO /To the Top
|0:00:50
|8
|Annie Ewart (Can) Team Canada
|0:00:52
|9
|Ellen Watters (Can) Stevens- The Cyclery
|0:00:56
|10
|Alizee Brien (Can) TIBCO /To the Top
|0:00:57
|11
|Patricia Schwager (Sui) Équipe Suisse
|0:01:02
|12
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/b Specialized
|13
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Real Deal Gears
|0:01:03
|14
|Justine Clift (Can) West of Quebec Wheelers
|0:01:09
|15
|Kirsti Lay (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/b Specialized
|0:01:10
|16
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:01:14
|17
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team TWENTY16
|0:01:15
|18
|Catherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/b Specialized
|0:01:22
|19
|Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Équipe du Québec
|0:01:31
|20
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:34
|21
|Paolina Allan (Can) Holiday Inn PK Express
|0:01:42
|22
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Garneau Factory
|0:01:44
|23
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|24
|Saskia Kowalchuk (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
|0:01:50
|25
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Stevens- The Cyclery
|0:01:52
|26
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Real Deal Gears
|27
|Sarah Mason (Can) Kallisto-FCV
|0:01:59
|28
|Jenny Rios (Mex) Garneau Factory
|0:02:08
|29
|Suzie Brown (Can) Holiday Inn PK Express
|0:02:14
|30
|Nicole Mitchell (Ber) Real Deal Gears
|0:02:15
|31
|Morgan Cabot (Can) West of Quebec Wheel
|0:02:18
|32
|Adriane Provost (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/
|33
|Antje Thamm (Ger) Kallisto-FCV
|34
|Anna Zivarts (USA) Sélection région national
|0:02:20
|35
|Emily Underwood (USA) Sélection région national
|36
|Isabelle Mayrand (Can) West of Quebec Wheelers
|0:02:24
|37
|Helen Hatch (USA) Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:31
|38
|Sarah Rasmussen (Can) Real Deal Gears
|39
|BrittLee Bowman (USA) Stan's no Tubes
|0:02:42
|40
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Équipe du Québec
|0:03:04
|41
|Kael Deverell (Can) Kallisto-FCV
|0:03:08
