Wiles secures Chrono Gatineau victory

Canadians Kirchmann and Glaesser round out the podium

Tayler Wiles (Specialized-lululemon) won the UCI 1.1 Chrono Gatineau held in the Ottawa area on Friday. The American time trial specialist won the 14km event in a time of 15:51 minutes, beating Canadians Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), who is racing for her national team this week, and Jasmin Glaesser (Tibco-To The Top).

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:15:51
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Canada0:00:20
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) TIBCO /To the Top0:00:25
4Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:00:33
5Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Stevens- The Cyclery0:00:38
6Lauren Hall (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:00:47
7Anika Todd (Can) TIBCO /To the Top0:00:50
8Annie Ewart (Can) Team Canada0:00:52
9Ellen Watters (Can) Stevens- The Cyclery0:00:56
10Alizee Brien (Can) TIBCO /To the Top0:00:57
11Patricia Schwager (Sui) Équipe Suisse0:01:02
12Stephanie Roorda (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/b Specialized
13Kelly Catlin (USA) Real Deal Gears0:01:03
14Justine Clift (Can) West of Quebec Wheelers0:01:09
15Kirsti Lay (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/b Specialized0:01:10
16Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:01:14
17Lex Albrecht (Can) Team TWENTY160:01:15
18Catherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/b Specialized0:01:22
19Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can) Équipe du Québec0:01:31
20Allison Beveridge (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:34
21Paolina Allan (Can) Holiday Inn PK Express0:01:42
22Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Garneau Factory0:01:44
23Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
24Saskia Kowalchuk (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express0:01:50
25Ariane Bonhomme (Can) Stevens- The Cyclery0:01:52
26Jamie Gilgen (Can) Real Deal Gears
27Sarah Mason (Can) Kallisto-FCV0:01:59
28Jenny Rios (Mex) Garneau Factory0:02:08
29Suzie Brown (Can) Holiday Inn PK Express0:02:14
30Nicole Mitchell (Ber) Real Deal Gears0:02:15
31Morgan Cabot (Can) West of Quebec Wheel0:02:18
32Adriane Provost (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep p/
33Antje Thamm (Ger) Kallisto-FCV
34Anna Zivarts (USA) Sélection région national0:02:20
35Emily Underwood (USA) Sélection région national
36Isabelle Mayrand (Can) West of Quebec Wheelers0:02:24
37Helen Hatch (USA) Stan's NoTubes0:02:31
38Sarah Rasmussen (Can) Real Deal Gears
39BrittLee Bowman (USA) Stan's no Tubes0:02:42
40Catherine Ouellette (Can) Équipe du Québec0:03:04
41Kael Deverell (Can) Kallisto-FCV0:03:08

