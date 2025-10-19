Chrono des Nations: Ellen van Dijk wins final race before retirement

Alessia Vigilia and Christina Schweinberger third in Les Herbiers

Ellen van Dijk capped off her 20-year career with a victory at the Chrono des Nations, her final race with Lidl-Trek before retiring from professional racing.

"A fairytale ending,” Lidl-Trek posted on social media, “winning her final race at #ChronoDesNations”

Van Dijk acknowledged that fears about racing in today’s peloton, particularly after enduring numerous crashes and injuries, contributed to her decision to retire.

