Chrono des Nations: Josh Tarling captures France's final race of the 2025 season

Briton wins time trial ahead of Jay Vine and Stefan Kúng

Josh Tarling
Josh Tarling (Image credit: Getty Images)
British time trial specialist Josh Tarling rounded off his 2025 season with a resounding victory in the Chrono des Nations, beating Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) by a hefty 30-second margin in the 44-kilometre course in western France.

Three-times Chrono champion Stefan Küng, riding his last race for Groupama-FDJ before heading to Tudor next season, had to settle for third, 1:15 back.

Taking a clear advantage from the word go, Tarling clocked the fastest times at each of the intermediate checkpoints, 19 seconds ahead of Küng after 10.5 kilometres, and with a 41-second margin over Vine at km 34.2.

After that, Vine recouped some of his losses in the finale, but Tarling's early advantage was more than sufficient to net him the victory.

Results

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

