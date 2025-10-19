Chrono des Nations: Josh Tarling captures France's final race of the 2025 season
Briton wins time trial ahead of Jay Vine and Stefan Kúng
British time trial specialist Josh Tarling rounded off his 2025 season with a resounding victory in the Chrono des Nations, beating Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) by a hefty 30-second margin in the 44-kilometre course in western France.
Three-times Chrono champion Stefan Küng, riding his last race for Groupama-FDJ before heading to Tudor next season, had to settle for third, 1:15 back.
The Ineos Grenadiers racer netted his first victory since the opening time trial stage of the Giro d'Italia in May with a time of 51:12 and an average speed of 52.578kmh, the fastest in the race's history.
Taking a clear advantage from the word go, Tarling clocked the fastest times at each of the intermediate checkpoints, 19 seconds ahead of Küng after 10.5 kilometres, and with a 41-second margin over Vine at km 34.2.
After that, Vine recouped some of his losses in the finale, but Tarling's early advantage was more than sufficient to net him the victory.
For Tarling, this was his second win in the Chrono des Nations, following his triumph in 2023, ahead of Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).
Already the youngest ever winner of the long-standing French one-day time trial two years ago at 19, according to ProCyclingStats, his year's victory at 21 sees him claim the second place in that unofficial category, too.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
