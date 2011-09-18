Field tops at Charm City
British champion Wyman claims women's race
Day 1: Baltimore -
|1
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:59:52
|2
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:00:24
|3
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:00:38
|4
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19
|5
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|0:00:51
|6
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|0:01:15
|7
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:18
|8
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:19
|9
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:01:38
|10
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:01:45
|11
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|12
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19
|0:02:24
|13
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19
|0:02:34
|14
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|15
|Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com
|0:02:54
|16
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
|17
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:02:56
|18
|Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures for the Cure
|0:03:08
|19
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:03:29
|20
|Adam Driscoll (USA) Adventures for the Cure
|0:03:33
|21
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine
|0:03:44
|22
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19
|0:04:10
|23
|Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
|0:04:21
|24
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:04:35
|25
|Steven Ordons (USA) Human Zoom
|0:04:43
|26
|Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory
|0:05:38
|27
|Christopher Consorto (USA) Bikeline
|0:05:43
|28
|Zach Semian (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:06:14
|29
|Charlie Storm (USA) Storm Racing Team
|0:06:32
|30
|Thomas Mackay (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:06:45
|31
|Katriel Statman (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:06:58
|32
|Colin Becker (USA) Race Pace Bike Shop
|0:07:34
|33
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:08:38
|34
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com
|35
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) CRCA-Foundation
|36
|Jordan Kahlenberg (USA) Adventures for the Cure
|37
|Andrew Shaw (USA) NCVC-UnitedHealthcare
|38
|Gregg Shanefelt (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:41:29
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:41
|3
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|0:01:06
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:09
|5
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Team Scott Contessa
|6
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:01:10
|7
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis
|0:01:13
|8
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|0:02:42
|9
|Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|10
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek
|0:03:24
|11
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|0:04:12
|12
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue
|0:03:32
|13
|Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC-Sportif Coaching Group
|0:04:15
|14
|Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:04:56
|15
|Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|16
|Rebecca Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-LSV
|0:05:21
|17
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|0:06:04
|18
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:07:01
|19
|Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing
|0:07:07
|20
|Elizabeth Harlow (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|21
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:07:14
|22
|Jennifer Pope (USA) Vanderkitten Racing
|0:08:42
|23
|Kim Dubeck (USA) Trestle Bridge Racing
|0:09:04
|24
|Kristy Scheffenacker (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:09:19
|25
|Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar
|26
|Laurel Larsen (USA) November Bicycles CX Experience
|27
|Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles
