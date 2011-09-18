Trending

Field tops at Charm City

British champion Wyman claims women's race

Elite men
1Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:59:52
2Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:00:24
3Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada0:00:38
4Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19
5Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar0:00:51
6Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works0:01:15
7Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:01:18
8Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:01:19
9Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:01:38
10Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:01:45
11Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team0:01:57
12Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U190:02:24
13Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U190:02:34
14Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:02:40
15Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com0:02:54
16Stephen Cummings (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
17Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart0:02:56
18Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures for the Cure0:03:08
19Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:03:29
20Adam Driscoll (USA) Adventures for the Cure0:03:33
21Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine0:03:44
22Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U190:04:10
23Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System-Cannondale0:04:21
24Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:04:35
25Steven Ordons (USA) Human Zoom0:04:43
26Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory0:05:38
27Christopher Consorto (USA) Bikeline0:05:43
28Zach Semian (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:06:14
29Charlie Storm (USA) Storm Racing Team0:06:32
30Thomas Mackay (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:06:45
31Katriel Statman (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:06:58
32Colin Becker (USA) Race Pace Bike Shop0:07:34
33Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:08:38
34Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com
35Gavriel Epstein (Can) CRCA-Foundation
36Jordan Kahlenberg (USA) Adventures for the Cure
37Andrew Shaw (USA) NCVC-UnitedHealthcare
38Gregg Shanefelt (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross

Elite women
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:41:29
2Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:41
3Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:01:06
4Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:01:09
5Gabriella Day (GBr) Team Scott Contessa
6Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:01:10
7Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis0:01:13
8Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF0:02:42
9Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team0:03:15
10Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek0:03:24
11Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems0:04:12
12Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue0:03:32
13Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC-Sportif Coaching Group0:04:15
14Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:04:56
15Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
16Rebecca Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies-LSV0:05:21
17Erin Mascelli (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems0:06:04
18Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:07:01
19Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing0:07:07
20Elizabeth Harlow (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
21Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:07:14
22Jennifer Pope (USA) Vanderkitten Racing0:08:42
23Kim Dubeck (USA) Trestle Bridge Racing0:09:04
24Kristy Scheffenacker (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:09:19
25Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar
26Laurel Larsen (USA) November Bicycles CX Experience
27Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles

