Wyman repeats in Baltimore

Van den Bosch claims men's victory

Full Results

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:39:33
2Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:44
3Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:00:46
4Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:54
5Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:00:55
6Gabriella Day (GBr) Team Scott Contessa0:00:56
7Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis0:01:10
8Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF0:02:16
9Patty Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek0:02:38
10Emily Shields (USA) smartstop/mock orange bikes p/b ridley0:02:40
11Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems0:02:55
12Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB/Deep Blue0:03:12
13Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN N. America Cycling Team0:03:20
14Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:03:38
15Katherine Shields (USA) smartstop/mock orange bikes p/b ridley0:05:02
16Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC/Sportif Coaching Group0:05:18
17Erin Mascelli (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems0:05:35
18Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles0:05:57
19Jennifer Pope (USA) Vanderkitten Racing0:06:00
20Elizabeth Harlow (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:06:09
21Rebecca Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:06:11
22Laurel Larsen (USA) November Bicycles CX Experience0:06:23
23Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing0:07:17
24Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:07:59
25Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custom p/b Powerbar0:08:06
26 (-1 lap)Kristy Scheffenacker (USA) C3- Athletes serving Athletes
27Kim Dubeck (USA) Trestle Bridge Racing
28 (-2 laps)Heidi Von Teitenberg (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink/Leontien.nl0:56:50
2Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:00:17
3Dylan McNicholas (USA)0:00:41
4Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada0:00:48
5Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB vorselaar0:00:53
6Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:00:59
7Travis Livermon (USA) Smart Stop-Mock Orange p/b Ridley0:01:09
8Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC0:01:17
9Lukas Muller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U190:01:31
10Greg Wittwer (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U190:01:50
11Eric Brungger (Swi) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:01:56
12Weston Schempf (USA) ALAN N. America Cycling Team0:02:16
13Bryan Fawley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U190:02:25
14Robert Marion (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes p/b Twenty20 Cycling0:02:35
15Ryan Fawley (USA) ORBEA USA0:02:48
16Stephen Cummings (USA) American Classic /Blue professional Cx0:02:53
17Noah Niwinski (USA) Trek0:02:59
18Jon Hamblen (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:04
19Adam Driscoll (USA) Carroll Composites Factory0:03:17
20Michael Mihalik (USA) Smartstop/Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:03:26
21Steven Ordons (USA) Adventures For the Cure0:04:02
22Josh Johnson (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:04:06
23Patrick Blair (USA) Human Zoom0:04:23
24Alex Ryan (USA) BikeReg.com0:04:39
25Fred Brown (USA) Adventures For the Cure0:04:42
26Gerald Adasavage (USA) Champion-System/Cannondale0:05:05
27Zach Semian (USA) MTBNJ.com-Halters Cycles0:05:08
28Collin Becker (USA) Bicycle Therapy/Melitta0:05:42
29Jordan Kahlenberg (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:05:47
30Katriel Statman (USA) Race Pace Bike Shop0:05:48
31Nathanael Wyatt (USA) Adventures for the Cure/Giant Bicycles
32Thomas Mackay (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team/West End Bikes0:06:23
33Christopher Consorto (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center pb Industry Nine0:06:25
34Charlie Storm (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:06:31
35Daniel Gerow (USA) Bikeline0:07:04
36 (-1 lap)Gregg Shanefelt (USA) Storm Racing Team
37Shaun Adamson (Can) WOLVERINES/ACFSTORES.COM
38 (-4 laps)Jared Nieters (USA) Bob's Red Mill
DNFOscar Rosales (USA) Cycle-Smart
DNFMatt Spohn (USA) XO COMMUNICATIONS / BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON
DNFGunnar Bergey (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19

