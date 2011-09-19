Wyman repeats in Baltimore
Van den Bosch claims men's victory
Day 2: Baltimore -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:39:33
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:44
|3
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|0:00:46
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:54
|5
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:00:55
|6
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Team Scott Contessa
|0:00:56
|7
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis
|0:01:10
|8
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|0:02:16
|9
|Patty Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis/Trek
|0:02:38
|10
|Emily Shields (USA) smartstop/mock orange bikes p/b ridley
|0:02:40
|11
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|0:02:55
|12
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB/Deep Blue
|0:03:12
|13
|Erin Silliman (USA) ALAN N. America Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|14
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:03:38
|15
|Katherine Shields (USA) smartstop/mock orange bikes p/b ridley
|0:05:02
|16
|Allyson Tufano (USA) WHCC/Sportif Coaching Group
|0:05:18
|17
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|0:05:35
|18
|Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games / Signature Cycles
|0:05:57
|19
|Jennifer Pope (USA) Vanderkitten Racing
|0:06:00
|20
|Elizabeth Harlow (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:06:09
|21
|Rebecca Frederick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|0:06:11
|22
|Laurel Larsen (USA) November Bicycles CX Experience
|0:06:23
|23
|Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing
|0:07:17
|24
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:07:59
|25
|Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custom p/b Powerbar
|0:08:06
|26 (-1 lap)
|Kristy Scheffenacker (USA) C3- Athletes serving Athletes
|27
|Kim Dubeck (USA) Trestle Bridge Racing
|28 (-2 laps)
|Heidi Von Teitenberg (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink/Leontien.nl
|0:56:50
|2
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:00:17
|3
|Dylan McNicholas (USA)
|0:00:41
|4
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:00:48
|5
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB vorselaar
|0:00:53
|6
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:00:59
|7
|Travis Livermon (USA) Smart Stop-Mock Orange p/b Ridley
|0:01:09
|8
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund/NCC
|0:01:17
|9
|Lukas Muller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19
|0:01:31
|10
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19
|0:01:50
|11
|Eric Brungger (Swi) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:56
|12
|Weston Schempf (USA) ALAN N. America Cycling Team
|0:02:16
|13
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19
|0:02:25
|14
|Robert Marion (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes p/b Twenty20 Cycling
|0:02:35
|15
|Ryan Fawley (USA) ORBEA USA
|0:02:48
|16
|Stephen Cummings (USA) American Classic /Blue professional Cx
|0:02:53
|17
|Noah Niwinski (USA) Trek
|0:02:59
|18
|Jon Hamblen (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:04
|19
|Adam Driscoll (USA) Carroll Composites Factory
|0:03:17
|20
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Smartstop/Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:03:26
|21
|Steven Ordons (USA) Adventures For the Cure
|0:04:02
|22
|Josh Johnson (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|23
|Patrick Blair (USA) Human Zoom
|0:04:23
|24
|Alex Ryan (USA) BikeReg.com
|0:04:39
|25
|Fred Brown (USA) Adventures For the Cure
|0:04:42
|26
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Champion-System/Cannondale
|0:05:05
|27
|Zach Semian (USA) MTBNJ.com-Halters Cycles
|0:05:08
|28
|Collin Becker (USA) Bicycle Therapy/Melitta
|0:05:42
|29
|Jordan Kahlenberg (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:05:47
|30
|Katriel Statman (USA) Race Pace Bike Shop
|0:05:48
|31
|Nathanael Wyatt (USA) Adventures for the Cure/Giant Bicycles
|32
|Thomas Mackay (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team/West End Bikes
|0:06:23
|33
|Christopher Consorto (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center pb Industry Nine
|0:06:25
|34
|Charlie Storm (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:06:31
|35
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Bikeline
|0:07:04
|36 (-1 lap)
|Gregg Shanefelt (USA) Storm Racing Team
|37
|Shaun Adamson (Can) WOLVERINES/ACFSTORES.COM
|38 (-4 laps)
|Jared Nieters (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|DNF
|Oscar Rosales (USA) Cycle-Smart
|DNF
|Matt Spohn (USA) XO COMMUNICATIONS / BATTLEY HARLEY-DAVIDSON
|DNF
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School U19
