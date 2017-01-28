Trending

Challenge Mallorca: Wellens climbs to Trofeo Andratx victory

Belgian nabs second Mallorca win in a row at Trofeo Andratx ahead of Valverde

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his victory

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Tim Wellens and Lotto Soudal teammate Tiesj Benoot

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Tim Wellens and Lotto Soudal teammate Tiesj Benoot
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was second today

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was second today
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on the podium

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on the podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Two wins in two days for Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

Two wins in two days for Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) followed up his Friday win at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana with another victory Saturday at the Trofeo Andratx – Mirador des Colomer on the third day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca.

The 25-year-old Belgian powered up the day's final climb ahead of Movistar's Alejandro Valverde. Tiesj Benoot rounded out the podium in third place, giving Lotto Soudal yet another podium finisher in a highly successful Challenge Mallorca campaign that also saw André Greipel sprint to victory at the Trofeo Porreres.

"It's wonderful to beat Valverde on such a finish," Wellens said. "In the sprint he would have been faster. I find this second win even more beautiful than the one of yesterday because there was more tension. I won’t race tomorrow, but I might go and cheer for the boys to conquer that fourth victory!"

Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Brian van Goethem (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij), Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept), Pello Olaberría (Euskadi Basque Country - Murias), Diego Milán (Inteja Dominican Cycling Team), Rafael Márquez (Inteja Dominican Cycling Team), Josep Miralles (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH), Pedro Gregori (Equipo Bolivia), Sebastián Mora (Spain) and Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain) jumped clear to form the early breakaway in the first few minutes of the 158.7-km race. The escapees worked up to an advantage of around five minutes but a hard-charging peloton tightened the leash before long.

The break shed several riders attempting to stay away, but the move was ultimately reeled in with more than 50km still left to race.

Gazprom-Rusvelo's Sergey Firsanov tried his luck next but couldn't hold on out front. Then it was Sky's Christian Knees and Jonathan Dibben making a move. The duo managed to open up a sizable advantage at first, but as the bunch got organized in pursuit, the gap dwindled. The peloton caught Knees and Dibben with 5km to go, setting up a battle on the Mirador des Colomer finishing climb.

Wellens hit the front early and continued to put the power down all the way up the ascent. He surged round the final corner a few bike lengths ahead of Valverde and held on to take his second win in as many days.

A more sprinter-friendly Trofeo Playa de Palma closes out the Challenge Mallorca on Sunday.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:27:55
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:04
5David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:05
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:07
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
9Alexander Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
11David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
12Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:09
13Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:12
14Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:14
15Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:15
16David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
17Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
18Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
19Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
20Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
22Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos-BH
23Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:20
24Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:21
25José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:25
27Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
28Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
29Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
30David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
31Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:49
32Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:04
33Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
34Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:22
35Jonas Koch (Ger) Germany
36Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore Vita - Selle SMP0:01:25
37Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:01:45
38Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:47
39Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:59
40Pedro Gregori Martinez (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
41Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:17
42Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:41
43Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
44Ivan Martinez Jimenez (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
45Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:53
46Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
47Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:05
48Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:33
49Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
50Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
51Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:38
52Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
53Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:05
54Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
55Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
56Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH0:05:12
57Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:05:50
58Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
59Jonathan Diebben (GBr) Team Sky
60Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore Vita - Selle SMP0:05:53
61Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team0:06:00
62Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:44
63Noel Gil Llorens (Spa) Spain0:18:12
64Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:18:28
65Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain0:18:30
66Jan Tschernoster (Ger) Germany
67Pello Olaberria Arruabarrena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:19:25
68Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
69Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
70Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
71David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
72Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
73Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Carlos Antonio Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
75Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
76Nuno Meireles (Por) Equipo Bolivia
77Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Josep Miralles Rigo (Spa) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
OTLBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:53
OTLAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
OTLArnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
OTLGotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
OTLJacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
OTLDaniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
OTLMarcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-BH
OTLEgoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
OTLSamuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain
OTLMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
OTLJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLRomain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
OTLIldar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
OTLAnder Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
OTLJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
OTLSergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
DNFLeopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFDmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFAydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFRayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFStéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFFranck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFErwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFDylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFEduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFEneko Lizarralde Delgado (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFAlbert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFIgnacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFDiego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJulio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFAdrián Nuñez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFWilliam Guzmán (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
DNFGaspar Mas (Spa) Nice Pro Cycling Team
DNFRyan Macanally (Aus) Nice Pro Cycling Team
DNFCédric Jolidon (Swi) Nice Pro Cycling Team
DNFJérôme Pulidori (Fra) Nice Pro Cycling Team
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Nice Pro Cycling Team
DNFDanilo Celano (Ita) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
DNFJoan Ruiz Vicens (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFMarcos Rojo (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFOmar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Equipo Bolivia
DNFBacilio Ramos Ticona (Bol) Equipo Bolivia
DNFAntonio Ballester (Spa) Spain
DNFGorka Etxabe Castillo (Spa) Spain
DNFMarc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Spain
DNFJose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Spain
DNFIllart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Spain
DNFJasper Frahm (Ger) Germany
DNFHenning Bommel (Ger) Germany
DNFKersten Thiele (Ger) Germany
DNFNils Schomber (Ger) Germany
DNFTheo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
DNFGeorg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany
DNFAndrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
DNFMark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
DNFOliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
DNFChristopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain

 

