Challenge Mallorca: Wellens climbs to Trofeo Andratx victory
Belgian nabs second Mallorca win in a row at Trofeo Andratx ahead of Valverde
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) followed up his Friday win at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana with another victory Saturday at the Trofeo Andratx – Mirador des Colomer on the third day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca.
The 25-year-old Belgian powered up the day's final climb ahead of Movistar's Alejandro Valverde. Tiesj Benoot rounded out the podium in third place, giving Lotto Soudal yet another podium finisher in a highly successful Challenge Mallorca campaign that also saw André Greipel sprint to victory at the Trofeo Porreres.
"It's wonderful to beat Valverde on such a finish," Wellens said. "In the sprint he would have been faster. I find this second win even more beautiful than the one of yesterday because there was more tension. I won’t race tomorrow, but I might go and cheer for the boys to conquer that fourth victory!"
Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Brian van Goethem (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij), Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept), Pello Olaberría (Euskadi Basque Country - Murias), Diego Milán (Inteja Dominican Cycling Team), Rafael Márquez (Inteja Dominican Cycling Team), Josep Miralles (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH), Pedro Gregori (Equipo Bolivia), Sebastián Mora (Spain) and Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain) jumped clear to form the early breakaway in the first few minutes of the 158.7-km race. The escapees worked up to an advantage of around five minutes but a hard-charging peloton tightened the leash before long.
The break shed several riders attempting to stay away, but the move was ultimately reeled in with more than 50km still left to race.
Gazprom-Rusvelo's Sergey Firsanov tried his luck next but couldn't hold on out front. Then it was Sky's Christian Knees and Jonathan Dibben making a move. The duo managed to open up a sizable advantage at first, but as the bunch got organized in pursuit, the gap dwindled. The peloton caught Knees and Dibben with 5km to go, setting up a battle on the Mirador des Colomer finishing climb.
Wellens hit the front early and continued to put the power down all the way up the ascent. He surged round the final corner a few bike lengths ahead of Valverde and held on to take his second win in as many days.
A more sprinter-friendly Trofeo Playa de Palma closes out the Challenge Mallorca on Sunday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:27:55
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|5
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:05
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:07
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|9
|Alexander Aranburu Deva (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|11
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:09
|13
|Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:12
|14
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:14
|15
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|16
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|18
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|20
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|22
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos-BH
|23
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|24
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:21
|25
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:25
|27
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|29
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|30
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|31
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:49
|32
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:04
|33
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|34
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:22
|35
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Germany
|36
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
|0:01:25
|37
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:01:45
|38
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|39
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:59
|40
|Pedro Gregori Martinez (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|41
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:17
|42
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:41
|43
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|44
|Ivan Martinez Jimenez (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|45
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:53
|46
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:05
|48
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:33
|49
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|50
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:38
|52
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|53
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:05
|54
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|55
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|56
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:05:12
|57
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:05:50
|58
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|59
|Jonathan Diebben (GBr) Team Sky
|60
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
|0:05:53
|61
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|0:06:00
|62
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:44
|63
|Noel Gil Llorens (Spa) Spain
|0:18:12
|64
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:18:28
|65
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|0:18:30
|66
|Jan Tschernoster (Ger) Germany
|67
|Pello Olaberria Arruabarrena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:19:25
|68
|Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
|69
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|70
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
|71
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
|72
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|73
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Carlos Antonio Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|75
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
|76
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Equipo Bolivia
|77
|Josu Zabala Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Josep Miralles Rigo (Spa) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
|OTL
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:53
|OTL
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|OTL
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|OTL
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|OTL
|Jacob Hennessy (GBr) Great Britain
|OTL
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|OTL
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|OTL
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|OTL
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain
|OTL
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|OTL
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|OTL
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|OTL
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|OTL
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|OTL
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|DNF
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Eneko Lizarralde Delgado (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|DNF
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adrián Nuñez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|William Guzmán (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gaspar Mas (Spa) Nice Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) Nice Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cédric Jolidon (Swi) Nice Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jérôme Pulidori (Fra) Nice Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Nice Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Joan Ruiz Vicens (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Marcos Rojo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Equipo Bolivia
|DNF
|Bacilio Ramos Ticona (Bol) Equipo Bolivia
|DNF
|Antonio Ballester (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Gorka Etxabe Castillo (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Marc Buades Ferriol (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Jasper Frahm (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Nils Schomber (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
