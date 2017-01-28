Image 1 of 5 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Tim Wellens and Lotto Soudal teammate Tiesj Benoot (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was second today (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on the podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Two wins in two days for Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) followed up his Friday win at the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana with another victory Saturday at the Trofeo Andratx – Mirador des Colomer on the third day of racing at the Challenge Mallorca.

The 25-year-old Belgian powered up the day's final climb ahead of Movistar's Alejandro Valverde. Tiesj Benoot rounded out the podium in third place, giving Lotto Soudal yet another podium finisher in a highly successful Challenge Mallorca campaign that also saw André Greipel sprint to victory at the Trofeo Porreres.

"It's wonderful to beat Valverde on such a finish," Wellens said. "In the sprint he would have been faster. I find this second win even more beautiful than the one of yesterday because there was more tension. I won’t race tomorrow, but I might go and cheer for the boys to conquer that fourth victory!"

Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis), Brian van Goethem (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij), Laurent Pichon (Fortuneo - Vital Concept), Pello Olaberría (Euskadi Basque Country - Murias), Diego Milán (Inteja Dominican Cycling Team), Rafael Márquez (Inteja Dominican Cycling Team), Josep Miralles (Amore & Vita-Selle SMP), Jorge Cubero (Burgos-BH), Pedro Gregori (Equipo Bolivia), Sebastián Mora (Spain) and Gabriel Cullaigh (Great Britain) jumped clear to form the early breakaway in the first few minutes of the 158.7-km race. The escapees worked up to an advantage of around five minutes but a hard-charging peloton tightened the leash before long.

The break shed several riders attempting to stay away, but the move was ultimately reeled in with more than 50km still left to race.

Gazprom-Rusvelo's Sergey Firsanov tried his luck next but couldn't hold on out front. Then it was Sky's Christian Knees and Jonathan Dibben making a move. The duo managed to open up a sizable advantage at first, but as the bunch got organized in pursuit, the gap dwindled. The peloton caught Knees and Dibben with 5km to go, setting up a battle on the Mirador des Colomer finishing climb.

Wellens hit the front early and continued to put the power down all the way up the ascent. He surged round the final corner a few bike lengths ahead of Valverde and held on to take his second win in as many days.

A more sprinter-friendly Trofeo Playa de Palma closes out the Challenge Mallorca on Sunday.

