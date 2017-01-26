Trending

Greipel sprints to victory in Challenge Mallorca opener

Van Genechten and McLay round out podium at Trofeo Porreres

André Greipel opened his sprint early at the Trofeo Porreres.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greipel pipped Van Genechten at the line to win the first race of the Challenge Mallorca.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Winner André Greipel, runner-up Jonas Van Genechten and third-placed Daniel McLay made up the podium at the Trofeo Porreres.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) sprinted to victory in Thursday's Trofeo Porreres –  Felanitx – Ses Salines – Campos, the first of four one-day races at the 2017 Challenge Mallorca.

Jonas Van Genechten (Cofidis) claimed runner-up honors, while Daniel McLay (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) took third in a close high-speed battle at the end of a 161.8-km day racing from Porreres to Campos.

Kersten Thiele (Germany), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH) and Pello Olaberria (Euskadi-Murias) jumped clear of the bunch early to form the day's breakaway. Their advantage over the peloton topped out at a little over three minutes before the pack began to reel them back in, with the sprinters' teams eager to control the race ahead of a flat finish.

The catch was made 20km from the finale, setting up a bunch kick for the win. Greipel proved fastest on the finishing straight, opening up his sprint early and narrowly holding off Van Genechten at the line, with McLay just behind.

"It was our goal to get a sprint and we succeeded in it," Greipel said. "Rémy Mertz did an amazing job in his first pro race. He was riding at the head of the bunch for more than one hundred kilometres, controlling the gap on his own. Really impressive. In the last fifteen kilometres Bart De Clercq, Tomasz Marczynski and Frederik Frison came to the front. When entering the last three kilometres, I still had Tim Wellens, Moreno Hofland and Jürgen Roelandts in support. Moreno Hofland took Jürgen and me into the last kilometre. We needed to get first to the passage with traffic islands and so we did. We got through it without any problems. I started sprinting with 250 metres to go.

"We dictated the whole stage with the team, so it's nice to finish it off after all the work of the teammates. This is a perfect start of the season. Tomorrow and the day after it’s up to Tiesj Benoot, Louis Vervaeke and Tim Wellens. I have another chance on Sunday."

The racing in Mallorca continues Friday with the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, a more climber-friendly affair.

As the Challenge Mallorca is not technically a stage race but instead a string of UCI 1.1 races, teams can change their line-up for each event. Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana both kick off their seasons in Friday's race. 

Así ha ganado @AndreGreipel el primer trofeo de la XXVI Playa de Palma Challenge Ciclista Mallorca!!
Vídeo: @ciclismallorca pic.twitter.com/WI7GwsAgPc

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal3:41:35
2Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
6Jonathan Diebben (GBr) Team Sky
7Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
8Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
9Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
10Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
11Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
12Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
13Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Spain
14Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
15Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain
16Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
17Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
18Josep Miralles Rigo (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
19Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
23Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Spain
27Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
28Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
30Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
31Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
32Joan Ruiz Vicens (Spa) Burgos-BH
33Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
34David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
35Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
36Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:07
37Gaspar Mas (Spa) Nice Pro Cycling Team
38Konrad Geßner (Ger) Germany
39Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
40Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
41Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
42Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
43Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
44Carlos Antonio Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
45Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Equipo Bolivia
46Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
47Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:11
48Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
50Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
51Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
52Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
53Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
54Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
56Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Jérôme Pulidori (Fra) Nice Pro Cycling Team
58Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
59Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
61Pedro Gregori Martinez (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
62Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
63Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
64Raul Castrillo Sedano (Spa) Burgos-BH
65Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
66Joel García (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
67Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
68Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
69Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
70Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain
71David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
72Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
73Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
74Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
75David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
76Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
77Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
78Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
79Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
80Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
81Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
82Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
83Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Spain
84Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
85Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:28
86Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Nice Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
87Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos-BH
88Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:00:33
89Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
92Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:00:35
93Nils Schomber (Ger) Germany0:00:39
94Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
95Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
96Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:45
97Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:00:47
98Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:50
99Ryan Macanally (Aus) Nice Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
100Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
101Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Equipo Bolivia0:00:55
103Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:01
104Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:05
105Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
106Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
107Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
108Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
109Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
111Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
112Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:19
114Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
115Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:29
116Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
117Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
118Pablo Torres Muia?O (Spa) Burgos-BH0:01:43
119Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:44
120Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
121Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
122Jonas Koch (Ger) Germany
123William Guzmán (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team0:03:39
124David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:47
125Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain0:04:32
126Cristian Galvan Cortes (Spa) Spain
127Gilber Zurita (Bol) Equipo Bolivia
128Javier Arando (Bol) Equipo Bolivia
129Jasper Frahm (Ger) Germany0:04:51
130Eneko Lizarralde Delgado (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
131Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:57
132Pello Olaberria Arruabarrena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:05:01
133Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
134Kersten Thiele (Ger) Germany
135Lucas Liß (Ger) Germany
136Adrián Nuñez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
137Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
138Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:25
139Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:06:00
140Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
141Bacilio Ramos Ticona (Bol) Equipo Bolivia0:06:34
142Cédric Jolidon (Swi) Nice Pro Cycling Team0:12:19

