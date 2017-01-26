Greipel sprints to victory in Challenge Mallorca opener
Van Genechten and McLay round out podium at Trofeo Porreres
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) sprinted to victory in Thursday's Trofeo Porreres – Felanitx – Ses Salines – Campos, the first of four one-day races at the 2017 Challenge Mallorca.
Jonas Van Genechten (Cofidis) claimed runner-up honors, while Daniel McLay (Fortuneo - Vital Concept) took third in a close high-speed battle at the end of a 161.8-km day racing from Porreres to Campos.
Kersten Thiele (Germany), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Pablo Torres (Burgos-BH) and Pello Olaberria (Euskadi-Murias) jumped clear of the bunch early to form the day's breakaway. Their advantage over the peloton topped out at a little over three minutes before the pack began to reel them back in, with the sprinters' teams eager to control the race ahead of a flat finish.
The catch was made 20km from the finale, setting up a bunch kick for the win. Greipel proved fastest on the finishing straight, opening up his sprint early and narrowly holding off Van Genechten at the line, with McLay just behind.
"It was our goal to get a sprint and we succeeded in it," Greipel said. "Rémy Mertz did an amazing job in his first pro race. He was riding at the head of the bunch for more than one hundred kilometres, controlling the gap on his own. Really impressive. In the last fifteen kilometres Bart De Clercq, Tomasz Marczynski and Frederik Frison came to the front. When entering the last three kilometres, I still had Tim Wellens, Moreno Hofland and Jürgen Roelandts in support. Moreno Hofland took Jürgen and me into the last kilometre. We needed to get first to the passage with traffic islands and so we did. We got through it without any problems. I started sprinting with 250 metres to go.
"We dictated the whole stage with the team, so it's nice to finish it off after all the work of the teammates. This is a perfect start of the season. Tomorrow and the day after it’s up to Tiesj Benoot, Louis Vervaeke and Tim Wellens. I have another chance on Sunday."
The racing in Mallorca continues Friday with the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, a more climber-friendly affair.
As the Challenge Mallorca is not technically a stage race but instead a string of UCI 1.1 races, teams can change their line-up for each event. Movistar's Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana both kick off their seasons in Friday's race.
Así ha ganado @AndreGreipel el primer trofeo de la XXVI Playa de Palma Challenge Ciclista Mallorca!!
Vídeo: @ciclismallorca pic.twitter.com/WI7GwsAgPc
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3:41:35
|2
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|Jonathan Diebben (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Spain
|11
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|12
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|13
|Xavier Cañellas Sanchez (Spa) Spain
|14
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|15
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Spain
|16
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|18
|Josep Miralles Rigo (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|19
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Oliver Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|23
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Jose Daniel Viejo Redondo (Spa) Spain
|27
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|28
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Hendrikus Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|31
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|32
|Joan Ruiz Vicens (Spa) Burgos-BH
|33
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|34
|David Galarreta Ugarte (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|35
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|36
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:07
|37
|Gaspar Mas (Spa) Nice Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Konrad Geßner (Ger) Germany
|39
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|40
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|41
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|42
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|43
|Nuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
|44
|Carlos Antonio Jimenez Lozano (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|45
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Equipo Bolivia
|46
|Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|47
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:00:11
|48
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|50
|Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Spain
|51
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|53
|Theo Reinhardt (Ger) Germany
|54
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|56
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Jérôme Pulidori (Fra) Nice Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|59
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Danilo Celano (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|61
|Pedro Gregori Martinez (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|62
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|63
|Julio Alberto Amores Palacios (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|64
|Raul Castrillo Sedano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|65
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|66
|Joel García (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|67
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|68
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|70
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Great Britain
|71
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|74
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|75
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|76
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|77
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|78
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|79
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|82
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Spain
|84
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:28
|86
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Nice Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|87
|Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Spa) Burgos-BH
|88
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:00:33
|89
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|90
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|92
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|93
|Nils Schomber (Ger) Germany
|0:00:39
|94
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|95
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:45
|97
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:47
|98
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:50
|99
|Ryan Macanally (Aus) Nice Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|100
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|101
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|0:00:55
|103
|Adrian Gonzalez Velasco (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:01
|104
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:05
|105
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|106
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|107
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|108
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|109
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|111
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|112
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|113
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:19
|114
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:29
|116
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|117
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|118
|Pablo Torres Muia?O (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:43
|119
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:44
|120
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Spain
|121
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|122
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Germany
|123
|William Guzmán (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|124
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:47
|125
|Steven Burke (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:32
|126
|Cristian Galvan Cortes (Spa) Spain
|127
|Gilber Zurita (Bol) Equipo Bolivia
|128
|Javier Arando (Bol) Equipo Bolivia
|129
|Jasper Frahm (Ger) Germany
|0:04:51
|130
|Eneko Lizarralde Delgado (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|131
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:57
|132
|Pello Olaberria Arruabarrena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:05:01
|133
|Mikel Elorza Pagaldai (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|134
|Kersten Thiele (Ger) Germany
|135
|Lucas Liß (Ger) Germany
|136
|Adrián Nuñez (Dom) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|137
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|138
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:25
|139
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:06:00
|140
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|141
|Bacilio Ramos Ticona (Bol) Equipo Bolivia
|0:06:34
|142
|Cédric Jolidon (Swi) Nice Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:19
