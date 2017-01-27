Trending

Wellens wins second Challenge Mallorca race with solo attack

Belgian beats teammate Vervaeke in the rain

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins in Mallorca

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins in Mallorca
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won the second race in the Challenge Mallorca series thanks to a solo attack during the hilly finale near Soler. 

Related Articles

Valverde, Greipel, Majka to line-up at Mallorca Challenge

Quintana to make his Challenge Mallorca debut - News Shorts

Greipel sprints to victory in Challenge Mallorca opener

The Belgian attacked on the Coll de sa Batalla and quickly opened a gap on a small group of chasers. His lead reached 1:40 with eight kilometres to go and he dug deep to hold on for victory despite heavy rain. 

His Lotto Soudal teammate was second Louis Vervaeke, with Vicente Garcia de Mateos of Spain third.

Tao Geoghegan Hart finished an impressive fourth as he begins his full professional debut with Team Sky.

The Trophy Serra de Tramuntana attracted a quality field, with Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana making their season debut in the race in a strong Movistar line-up. Andrey Amador finished fifth to save Movistar’s pride.

Así ha ganado @Tim_Wellens el Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana!!! @ciclismallorca pic.twitter.com/vTMEC73Jcn

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:06:42
2Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:24
3Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain0:00:29
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:00:58
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:15
6Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:32
7David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:56
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:43
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
10Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:04:21
11Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:29
12Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -0:04:50
13Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:03
14Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH0:06:04
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:06
16Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
17Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
19Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:08
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
23Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
27David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
28Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:06:12
30Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
31Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:07:18
32Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:28
33Omar Alberto Mendoza (Col) Equipo Bolivia
34Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
35Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:46
36Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:13:57
37Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:14:15
38Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
39Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
42Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos Bh0:19:05
43Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Joan Ruiz (Spa) Burgos Bh
45Jan Tschernoster (Ger) German National Team
46Sebastian Mora (Spa) Sel. Nacional De Pista
47Jonas Koch (Ger) German National Team
48David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
51Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:19:08
52Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
53Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:19:40
54Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
55Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos Bh0:20:03
56Noel Gil (Spa) Sel. Nacional De Pista
57Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
58Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
59David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
60Hendrikus V Ijzendoorn Team Novo Nordisk
61Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain National Team
62Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
64Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team
65Carlos Antonio Jimenez (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
66Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
67Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
68Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
69David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
70Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
71Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
72Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
73Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
74Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
75Gregory Obando (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling
76Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
77Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
78Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
79Aritz Bagues (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
80Rafael Marquez (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling
81Enrique Sanz (Spa) Sel. Nacional De Pista
82Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
83Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
84Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
85Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
86Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
87Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
88Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
89Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
90Ivan Martinez (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
91Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
92Marcos Rojo (Spa) Burgos Bh0:20:48
93Xavier Cañellas (Spa) Sel. Nacional De Pista0:21:25
94Oscar Linares (Spa) Burgos Bh0:42:38
95Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:50:35
96Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk

 

Latest on Cyclingnews