Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won the second race in the Challenge Mallorca series thanks to a solo attack during the hilly finale near Soler.

The Belgian attacked on the Coll de sa Batalla and quickly opened a gap on a small group of chasers. His lead reached 1:40 with eight kilometres to go and he dug deep to hold on for victory despite heavy rain.

His Lotto Soudal teammate was second Louis Vervaeke, with Vicente Garcia de Mateos of Spain third.

Tao Geoghegan Hart finished an impressive fourth as he begins his full professional debut with Team Sky.

The Trophy Serra de Tramuntana attracted a quality field, with Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana making their season debut in the race in a strong Movistar line-up. Andrey Amador finished fifth to save Movistar’s pride.

