Wellens wins second Challenge Mallorca race with solo attack
Belgian beats teammate Vervaeke in the rain
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) won the second race in the Challenge Mallorca series thanks to a solo attack during the hilly finale near Soler.
The Belgian attacked on the Coll de sa Batalla and quickly opened a gap on a small group of chasers. His lead reached 1:40 with eight kilometres to go and he dug deep to hold on for victory despite heavy rain.
His Lotto Soudal teammate was second Louis Vervaeke, with Vicente Garcia de Mateos of Spain third.
Tao Geoghegan Hart finished an impressive fourth as he begins his full professional debut with Team Sky.
The Trophy Serra de Tramuntana attracted a quality field, with Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana making their season debut in the race in a strong Movistar line-up. Andrey Amador finished fifth to save Movistar’s pride.
Así ha ganado @Tim_Wellens el Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana!!! @ciclismallorca pic.twitter.com/vTMEC73Jcn
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:06:42
|2
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:24
|3
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain
|0:00:29
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:15
|6
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:32
|7
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:02:56
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:43
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:04:21
|11
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:29
|12
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
|0:04:50
|13
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:03
|14
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:06:04
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:06
|16
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|17
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|19
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Alexander Aranburu (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:08
|22
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Jorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|28
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:12
|30
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:07:18
|32
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:28
|33
|Omar Alberto Mendoza (Col) Equipo Bolivia
|34
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|35
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:46
|36
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:13:57
|37
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:14:15
|38
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
|42
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos Bh
|0:19:05
|43
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Joan Ruiz (Spa) Burgos Bh
|45
|Jan Tschernoster (Ger) German National Team
|46
|Sebastian Mora (Spa) Sel. Nacional De Pista
|47
|Jonas Koch (Ger) German National Team
|48
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:19:08
|52
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|53
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:19:40
|54
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|55
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos Bh
|0:20:03
|56
|Noel Gil (Spa) Sel. Nacional De Pista
|57
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|59
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|60
|Hendrikus V Ijzendoorn Team Novo Nordisk
|61
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain National Team
|62
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|64
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) German National Team
|65
|Carlos Antonio Jimenez (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|66
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|68
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|69
|David Galarreta (Spa) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|70
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
|71
|Pierpaolo Ficara (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|72
|Uri Martins Sandoval (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|73
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|74
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|75
|Gregory Obando (CRc) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|76
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|77
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|78
|Julen Irizar (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
|79
|Aritz Bagues (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country -
|80
|Rafael Marquez (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling
|81
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Sel. Nacional De Pista
|82
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|83
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|84
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|85
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|86
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|87
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|88
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|89
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|90
|Ivan Martinez (Spa) Equipo Bolivia
|91
|Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|92
|Marcos Rojo (Spa) Burgos Bh
|0:20:48
|93
|Xavier Cañellas (Spa) Sel. Nacional De Pista
|0:21:25
|94
|Oscar Linares (Spa) Burgos Bh
|0:42:38
|95
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:50:35
|96
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
