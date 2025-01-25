Lotta Henttala secures victory at Trofeo Marratxi-Felanitx with powerful late sprint

By
published

Chiara Consonni second, Maggie Coles-Lyster third in season opening European road race

Lotta Henttala of EF Education-Oatly wins Trofeo Marratixi-Felanitx
Lotta Henttala of EF Education-Oatly wins Trofeo Marratixi-Felanitx (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lotta Henttala (EF Education-Oatly) waited for the final corner with under 500 metres to go and sprinted to victory at Trofeo Marratixi-Felanitx in Mallorca. There was no chance for anyone to match the powerful acceleration, Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) going second and Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) taking third.

Trofeo Marratixi-Felanitx kicked off three days of racing at Challenge Mallorca Femenina as well as the women's European road racing calendar. A warm day coloured by blue sky and green palm trees to welcomed the peloton to Mallorca, a balanced field of six WorldTeams, six Continental teams, five ProTeams and a Spanish national team headed from Marratxi for 129.1 of rolling kilometres at the second edition 1.1 race.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews