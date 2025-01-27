Mallorca Challenge Femenina: Thalita De Jong wins Trofeo Binissalem–Andratx
Dutchwoman comes from behind to outpower Persico and Kerbaol to uphill victory
Thalita De Jong (Human Powered Health) shot to victory in the final race of the Challenge Mallorca Femenina, the Trofeo Binissalem-Andratx, leaving behind Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) on the steep slopes of the Port d'Andratx.
The Dutchwoman came from behind on the final climb of the 107.5km race after Kerbaol launched her bid for victory 1.5km out. De Jong came across 700 metres later before leaving the Frenchwoman behind with 400 to go.
There was no answer to De Jong's move, leaving the 31-year-old to celebrate the 11th win of her career. Kerbaol faded to third place the run to the line, with Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) nipping past late on to score second place, 13 seconds down.
Further back, Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X Mobility) secured fourth place at 21 seconds after her team had done much of the pacemaking on the lead-in to the climb. Mavi García (Spain) landed fifth place, 26 seconds down.
Earlier on in the day, García had been the biggest victim as crosswinds split the peloton apart. She was in form having finished second in the Trofeo Palma on Sunday and was forced to chase back on.
Up front, a strong group of around 20 riders formed, with top names including Trofeo Palma winner Marlen Reusser (Movistar) as well as the podium trio all making the cut. The group wouldn't stick out front, though, and García wouldn't stay out the rear, either. Just inside the 30km to go mark, everything was back together.
The regrouping came in time for the major obstacles of the day in the shape of the late hills, including the Coll de sa Gramola and the closing climb in Andratx. A thinning group headed up the Gramola, with only around 25 at the front of the race.
Claire Steels (Movistar) led the way over the top following attacks on the climb by Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) and Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ), while Kerbaol, Persico, and García tried to jump on the way down the descent.
Kerbaol and Persico briefly went clear before they were brought back, at which point Uno-X Mobility took over the pacemaking on the road into the final climb. 10 seconds off the rear, Reusser and several Movistar teammates were working to chase back on, but they wouldn't make it in time for the climb, leaving the front group to contest the win.
On the 1.7km, 9.4% climb to the line, it was Uno-X Mobility who set up the action, but it was Kerbaol who attacked first. She hit out 200 metres into the test, immediately getting a gap on her rivals. Behind her, the group thinned out as the best climbers emerged.
It was De Jong who proved the strongest of the chase, making a solo move to bridge across. She joined Kerbaol 800 metres from the line and immediately took to the front to set the pace. At 400 to go, Kerbaol had nothing left to give, and so it was De Jong who powered clear to score the victory.
Kerbaol was metres away from hanging on to second place before a resurgent Persico sped past at the death to come through for second place, nipping the Frenchwoman by a solitary second at the line.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Five conclusions from the 2025 Tour Down UnderAll the key takeaways from the 2025 women's and men's Tour Down Under
-
Mallorca Challenge Femenina: Thalita De Jong wins Trofeo Binissalem–AndratxDutchwoman comes from behind to outpower Persico and Kerbaol to uphill victory
-
Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 review: An excellent bike let down by enforced specsOn paper and the road, the Tarmac SL8 is better than the SL7 in every way, but does it beat its competition in 2025?
-
'She knows Demi's level and what she has to train for' – Van Dijk backs Van der Breggen to rediscover top form after coming out of retirement'I think she will reach at least the level she had when she retired and I expect her to be straight away competitive for the win' says Dutch veteran