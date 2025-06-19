Recommended reading

Tom Pidcock, Mattias Skjelmose and other locals headline new mountainous one-day race in Andorra

Andorra residents and Tour de France hopefuls among startlist for tough first edition of Andorra MoraBanc Clàssica on June 22

ANDORRE-LA-VIEILLE, ANDORRA - JULY 11: Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Jumbo-Visma during the 108th Tour de France 2021, Stage 15 a 191,3km stage from Céret to Andorre-la-Vieille / Col de Beixalis (1796m) / Mountains / Public / Fans / Landscape / @LeTour / #TDF2021 / on July 11, 2021 in Andorre-la-Vieille, Andorra. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
The Tour de France visited Andorra in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Local residents Tom Pidcock, Mattias Skjelmose and Toms Skujiņš are among the names expected to be on the startlist for Sunday's Andorra MoraBanc Clàssica (Sunday, June 22), the first-ever UCI one-day race to be held in the small Pyrenean principality.

Launched last October, after a long history of the Vuelta a España and Tour de France visiting Andorra, the race will be the nation's first event held solely within its borders. The Classica Andorra Pirineus was planned for 2024, but did not go ahead.

