Tudor Pro, Uno-X and TotalEnergies scheduled to debut in Maryland Cycling Classic in September

Three European ProTeams were confirmed to compete at the Maryland Cycling Classic on Thursday as part of the final lineup of 15 men's squads for the UCI 1.Pro-level men's race on September 6, which finishes on the waterfront in Baltimore.

Swiss-based Tudor Pro Cycling, Norway's Uno-X Mobility and Team TotalEnergies of France all make debuts in the US at the men's one-day race, the highest-ranked event in the US on the UCI calendar. They will join WorldTour team Israel-Premier Tech, which won the 2022 Maryland Cycling Classic with Sep Vanmarcke and returned to the podium in 2023 with Hugo Houle in third.

Tudor Pro features former US road national champion Larry Warbasse, who last competed in the US two years ago when he finished 19th at Unbound Gravel. Israel-Premier Tech has eight North American's on their roster, including Houle, while Uno-X and TotalEnergies do not have North American riders on their rosters.

Italian squad Solution Tech-Vini Fantini and Mexican outfit Team Petrolike join Novo Nordisk and Team Skyline as the final teams confirmed today by organisers.

Other teams previously announced include the WorldTour's Lidl-Trek, EF Education-EasyPost and Jayco-AlUla, as well as Project Echelon, Hustle Pro Cycling, Team Medellín and a composite Team USA.

"We've been working diligently to secure a great men's field for the 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic," said former pro Bobby Julich, who now serves as the men's competition manager. "With seven Tour de France teams in the race, three of which will compete for the first time on American soil, it will be a fantastic way American fans hungry for world-class cycling to witness many of the world's top riders and teams."

Maryland Cycling Classic 2025 teams

EF Education-EasyPost (USA)

Israel-Premier Tech (ISR)

Jayco-AlUla (AUS)

Lidl-Trek (USA)

Team TotalEnergies (FRA)

UNO-X Mobility (NOR)

Tudor Pro Cycling Team (SUI)

Team Solution Tech - Vini Fantini (ITA)

Project Echelon (USA)

Team Petrolike (MEX)

Team Medellin (COL)

Team Skyline (USA)

Novo Nordisk (USA)

Hustle Pro Cycling (CAN)

Team USA

Women's Maryland Cycling Classic teams

The 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic will be held for a third time in six years for elite men, while a UCI 1.1-ranked Women's Maryland Cycling Classic has been added this year for the first time.

The top-ranked women's WorldTour team Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto and ProTeam EF Education-Oatly were among eight squads confirmed for the inaugural women's race in Maryland, expected to use the same roads as the men in a separate UCI-sanctioned contest.

"We're happy to announce we'll be back racing in the United States for the first time since 2019," said Ronny Lauke, CEO and team manager of Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto. "With many of our team partners having either headquarters or a strong presence in the U.S., it's exciting for us to finally bring our team back for the UCI 1.1 Maryland Cycling Classic."

Additional teams confirmed were Cynisca Cycling, Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28, L39ion of Los Angeles, CCB p/b Levine Law Group, The Cyclery Racing Team and a composite Team USA.

A total of 15 teams of six riders are expected to comprise the women's field. The final lineup, course details as well as start and estimated finish times will be announced by organisers later this summer.

The Davis Phinney Foundation has been named the official national charity of Maryland Cycling Classic. The Sport & Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, which produces the Maryland Cycling Classic, is pledging a donation and marketing support for the promotion and fundraising efforts of the Davis Phinney Foundation. The organizations also are developing a Pedaling for Parkinson's™ event to be staged online during the winter months.

Davis is one of the most decorated US cyclists, scoring 328 career victories, including a stage at the 1986 Tour de France. The connection to Maryland is strong for Davis, as he placed fifth overall in the 1989 Tour de Trump, winning back-to-back stages including stage 9 held in Baltimore. He co-founded the foundation in 2004 with his wife Connie Carpenter Phinney, the gold medalist in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games women's road race.