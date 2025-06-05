Recommended reading

Tudor Pro, Uno-X and TotalEnergies scheduled to debut in Maryland Cycling Classic in September

Early commitments for women's race include Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto and EF Education-Oatly

Larry Warbasse of Tudor Pro Cycling competes 2025 Giro dItalia into Rome for the final stage
Larry Warbasse of Tudor Pro Cycling competes 2025 Giro dItalia into Rome for the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Three European ProTeams were confirmed to compete at the Maryland Cycling Classic on Thursday as part of the final lineup of 15 men's squads for the UCI 1.Pro-level men's race on September 6, which finishes on the waterfront in Baltimore. 

Swiss-based Tudor Pro Cycling, Norway's Uno-X Mobility and Team TotalEnergies of France all make debuts in the US at the men's one-day race, the highest-ranked event in the US on the UCI calendar. They will join WorldTour team Israel-Premier Tech, which won the 2022 Maryland Cycling Classic with Sep Vanmarcke and returned to the podium in 2023 with Hugo Houle in third.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

