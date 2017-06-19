Grotts takes Carson City Off-Road win with last-lap attack
Swenson is second
Elite Men XC: Carson City -
Howard Grotts (Specialized) won the Carson City Off-Road with a last lap uphill attack on Keegan Swenson (Cannondale). Swenson, who had led for most of the first two laps, was able to hang on for second place 2:16 behind Grotts. Stephen Ettinger (Focus Shimano) who was the initial aggressor and led the first lap rolled in alone to claim third place. USA Marathon Champion Payson McElveen (Orange Seal) was fourth, and young Cypress Gorry (KTM Factory) rounded out the podium in fifth place.
Heat was a major factor in the race and had forced Epic Rides to move the starting times up an hour to 7:30 AM. Ironically, massive snowpack had forced a course change from the long loop used last year to three 18-mile loops used on Sunday. Many of the racers felt that the new course was even more demanding than the old course.
Howard Grotts commented on his race, "Pretty early on we had a group. Ettinger was pushing the pace on the first singletrack climb and singletrack descent. Then we rolled through the first lap with quite a big group. Keegan then almost immediately hit it on the steep climb. From there it was just Keegan, Steven, and I. Stephen popped off somewhere on that second lap and Keegan and I were just riding tempo on our own."
Grotts added, "I just knew I had to hit it somewhere on the climb since he was descending a little faster than me. So, yeah, I got away somewhere after the feed zone halfway up the climb."
Keegan Swenson commented, "Howard put in a bit of an effort after the feed zone on the singletrack climb and I just couldn't match it. I just had to keep riding my own pace. I was pretty tapped in heat and didn't want to do too much and fully explode."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized
|3:52:25
|2
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale 3Rox
|0:02:16
|3
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Focus, Shimano, Clif
|0:06:08
|4
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) Orange Seal
|0:06:37
|5
|Cypress Gorry (USA) KTM Factory USA
|0:07:25
|6
|Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing, BikeFlights.com, Rouleur Carbon
|0:08:15
|7
|Nic Beechan (USA) Trek Test Team, Shimano, Stans NoTubes, Ride 100%, Fox
|0:09:54
|8
|Todd Wells (USA) SRAM, TLDS, SCOTT, CLIF, ICE FRICTION TECH, JULBO, EDGE, TURBINE
|0:12:30
|9
|Spencer Paxson (USA) KONA BICYCLES, WTB, SHIMANO
|0:14:41
|10
|Ryan Standish (Aus) Merida Bikes, Torq Nutrition, Flight Centre Active Travel
|0:19:21
|11
|Bryan Dillon (USA) Topeak-Ergon, Canyon, SRAM
|0:19:56
|12
|Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Jack Daniels, Box Canyon Bicycles, Sunshine Pharmacy, BMC
|0:21:17
|13
|Alex Grant (USA) Cannondale, Enve Composites, Gear Rush
|0:22:34
|14
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off Road
|0:22:45
|15
|Jake Yackle (USA) YACKLE BROTHERS RACING, KHS
|0:23:30
|16
|Chris Baddick (GBr) Boulder Cycle Sport, Scott Bicycles
|0:25:04
|17
|Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Factory Off Road, SRAM, Schwalbe
|0:26:59
|18
|Elliott Baring (USA) Pivot, Maxxis, Northstar Bicycles
|0:28:03
|19
|Jorge Munoz (USA) CZ Racing, Bike Haus, and Tenac Championship Coaching
|0:31:15
|20
|Liam Earl (USA) Clif Bar, Niner Bikes
|0:32:37
|21
|Jason Blodgett (USA) KTM Bike Industries, Kenda Tires, SRAM
|0:32:48
|22
|Nathan Barton (USA) Last Chance Racing, Auburn Bike Company
|0:33:42
|23
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport, SeaSucker, Guttenplan Coaching
|0:34:14
|24
|Adam Bucklin (USA) Team Rwanda
|0:34:40
|25
|Jeff Bender (USA) Kuhl/Trek/ESI/Red Ace Oganics
|0:35:57
|26
|Weston Rasmussen (USA) CZ Racing
|0:40:43
|27
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Endurance Team, Shimano, WTB
|0:41:30
|28
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Foods, Giant Bicycles, Young Wealth Management
|0:42:55
|29
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott Sports, Maxxis, Shimano
|0:44:32
|30
|Jason King (USA) Lost Coast Brewery, ESI grips, Felt Bicycles
|0:46:14
|31
|Alex Pond (USA) Sonoran Cycles, Honey Stinger, Big Agnes
|0:51:28
|32
|Cody Schwartz (USA) Scott, SRAM, Jakroo
|0:51:46
|33
|Tim Racette (USA) McDowell Mountain Cycles, Mike's Mix, Maxxis Tires
|0:51:48
|34
|Jim Hewett (USA) Acme Bikes, Flynn Law, Trek
|0:52:11
|35
|Chris Ganter (USA) Rolf Prima, Niner Bikes, First Endurance, Maxxis, Rudy Project
|0:52:20
|36
|John Nobil (USA) BEAR VALLEY BIKES
|0:53:29
|37
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona, Mom and Dad
|0:53:35
|38
|Steven Mills (USA) Redding Sports LTD. New west Medical , Ibis cycles
|0:59:10
|39
|Brad Bingham (USA) Kent Eriksen Cycles, Honey Stinger, Big Agnes
|1:05:30
|40
|Leif Lujan (USA) Hendler Racing, Team Alchemist
|1:06:09
|41
|Nick Thomas (USA) Cadence Promotions, Speedtech, Trek
|1:17:16
|42
|David Duncan (USA) Scott Sports. SRAM. Cycling Development
|1:35:23
|46
|Bobby Brown (USA) Bicycle Outfitters, Boyd Cycling
|2:22:40
