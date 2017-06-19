Image 1 of 23 Howard Grotts (Specialized) stayed close to Swenson for two laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 23 Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) was a pre-race favorite to be on the podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 23 Todd Wells (Specialized) was having a solid ride and no tire problems today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 23 Payson McElveen (Orange Seal) putting in another podium ride today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 23 Kyle Trudeau (CZ Racing) rounding a switchback with Cypress Gorry close behind. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 23 Geoff Kabush and Todd Wells have raced each other countless times in the past two decades. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 23 A racer makes his way down the dozens of switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 23 Jake Yackle (Yackle Bros. Racing) riding to a 15th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 23 Howard Grotts (Specialized) rode in for the win with six motorcycles escorting him (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 23 Payson McElveen (Orange Seal) being congratulated by one of his sponsors (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 23 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 23 Stephen Ettinger (Focus Shimano) fell slightly off the pace of the leaders during the second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 23 Howard Grotts (Specialized) chasing Swenson during lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 23 The Pro Men rolled out at a leisurely pace (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 23 Stephen Ettinger (Focus-Shimano) leading Howard Grotts through one of the few shaded portions of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 23 Keegan Swenson (Cannondale) riding in third position during lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 23 Geoff Kabush (Scott Maxxis) and Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) chasing the leaders during the opening lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 23 Nathan Barton (Last Chance Racing) descending Ash Canyon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 23 Jason Blodgett (KTM Bike) riding in the top twenty during lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 23 Barry Wicks (Kona Endurance Team) riding well during the opening lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 23 Carl Decker (Team Giant) with Barry Wicks in his sights (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 23 Kris Sneddon (Kona Endurance Team) halfway down the switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 23 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Howard Grotts (Specialized) won the Carson City Off-Road with a last lap uphill attack on Keegan Swenson (Cannondale). Swenson, who had led for most of the first two laps, was able to hang on for second place 2:16 behind Grotts. Stephen Ettinger (Focus Shimano) who was the initial aggressor and led the first lap rolled in alone to claim third place. USA Marathon Champion Payson McElveen (Orange Seal) was fourth, and young Cypress Gorry (KTM Factory) rounded out the podium in fifth place.

Heat was a major factor in the race and had forced Epic Rides to move the starting times up an hour to 7:30 AM. Ironically, massive snowpack had forced a course change from the long loop used last year to three 18-mile loops used on Sunday. Many of the racers felt that the new course was even more demanding than the old course.

Howard Grotts commented on his race, "Pretty early on we had a group. Ettinger was pushing the pace on the first singletrack climb and singletrack descent. Then we rolled through the first lap with quite a big group. Keegan then almost immediately hit it on the steep climb. From there it was just Keegan, Steven, and I. Stephen popped off somewhere on that second lap and Keegan and I were just riding tempo on our own."

Grotts added, "I just knew I had to hit it somewhere on the climb since he was descending a little faster than me. So, yeah, I got away somewhere after the feed zone halfway up the climb."

Keegan Swenson commented, "Howard put in a bit of an effort after the feed zone on the singletrack climb and I just couldn't match it. I just had to keep riding my own pace. I was pretty tapped in heat and didn't want to do too much and fully explode."

