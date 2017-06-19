Trending

Grant takes Carson City Off-Road win

Beisel is second, nearly five minutes back

Elite Women XC: Carson City -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 19

US Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) celebrates her victory with the large crowd.

US Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) celebrates her victory with the large crowd.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 19

Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) was coming off a Pro-XCT win last weekend in Missoula, MT.

Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) was coming off a Pro-XCT win last weekend in Missoula, MT.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 19

Jenny Smith (Stans NoTubes) traversing an open hillside near the end of her second lap.

Jenny Smith (Stans NoTubes) traversing an open hillside near the end of her second lap.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 19

Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) making her way down Ash Canyon

Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) making her way down Ash Canyon
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 19

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) rounding a switchback after crashing in the dirt of the previous one.

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) rounding a switchback after crashing in the dirt of the previous one.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 19

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) descending during the second lap without her teammate Rochette.

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) descending during the second lap without her teammate Rochette.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 19

The women’s front row was stacked with talent.

The women’s front row was stacked with talent.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 19

Katerina Nash and Maghalie Rochette with their longtime mechanic Chris Mathes.

Katerina Nash and Maghalie Rochette with their longtime mechanic Chris Mathes.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 19

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) found herself chasing the entire race.

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) found herself chasing the entire race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 19

Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) riding switchbacks with the race lead during lap two.

Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) riding switchbacks with the race lead during lap two.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 19

Serena Bishop Gordon (Liv Sram) descending Ash Canyon during lap one.

Serena Bishop Gordon (Liv Sram) descending Ash Canyon during lap one.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 19

Karen Jarchow (Topeak Ergon )putting in a top 10 effort

Karen Jarchow (Topeak Ergon )putting in a top 10 effort
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 19

Evelyn Dong (Full Cycle) was having another solid race

Evelyn Dong (Full Cycle) was having another solid race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 19

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) and her teammate Maghalie Rochette had to make up two minutes on the first descent down Ash Canyon.

Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) and her teammate Maghalie Rochette had to make up two minutes on the first descent down Ash Canyon.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 19

Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) had to catch up with Beisel on the first two laps by descending faster.

Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) had to catch up with Beisel on the first two laps by descending faster.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 19

Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) was never out of sight of Rose Grant

Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) was never out of sight of Rose Grant
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 19

Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) descending through fallen trees with a small gap over Rose Grant

Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) descending through fallen trees with a small gap over Rose Grant
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 19

Maghalie Rochette and Clif teammate Katerina Nash lead out the Pro Women

Maghalie Rochette and Clif teammate Katerina Nash lead out the Pro Women
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 19

The Pro Women head out onto the course for more than four hours of racing.

The Pro Women head out onto the course for more than four hours of racing.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Leading for two laps Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) certainly looked like she could win the race. She was climbing better than Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot), but Grant was faster on the downhills. After two laps, Beisel was not able to maintain the pace and Rose Grant when on to claim victory and a $5,000 check. Beisel finished in second place nearly five minutes behind.

Defending champion Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) uncharacteristically was gapped by two minutes during the first lap but made up the margin on the descent back into town. In the end she finished third almost ten minutes behind Grant. Evelyn Dong (Full Cycle) rode very consistently for claim fourth place, while Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) finished fifth after nearly two heroic laps of helping her teammate Katerina.

Rose Grant commented on her race, "Amy had a super solid two laps. Kudos to her. It was a good sustainable pace and I didn't feel the need to go any harder...at times she would get a couple seconds on me but I would just draw her in as the course suited me. My pace stayed about the same and she faded a bit (on the third lap). I was just able to pull a lead out."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rose Grant (USA) Stan's NoTubes, Pivot Cycles, Shimano, Fox4:36:41
2Amy Beisel (USA) ProCycling/Kenda0:04:40
3Katerina Nash (Cze) CLIF0:09:48
4Evelyn Dong (USA) Cannondale0:13:05
5Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF, MAXXIS, FOX, CAMELBAK, GIRO, GARNEAU0:15:30
6Crystal Anthony (USA) MAXXIS, SHIMANO0:21:54
7Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Assos , Pivot Cycles0:24:41
8Suzie Snyder (USA) Sierra Endurance Sports, Employers Insurance, Reno Running Company0:25:59
9Kara Lapoint (USA) CLIF Bar, JLVelo, Catlike0:29:41
10Karen Jarchow (USA) TOPEAK-ERGON RACING TEAM, CANYON, ROCKSHOX, SRAM, LIMAR0:30:40
11Jennifer Smith (NZl) Stan's NoTubes, Kenda Tires, Cannondale0:34:27
12Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) LIV, SRAM, Schwalbe0:39:00
13Isnaraissa Moir (USA) Pivot Cycles, MRP, Ergon0:41:13
14Olivia Dillon (Irl) Bont, Velocio0:44:56
15Emma Maaranen (USA) Rolf Prima, Trek, Sunnyside Sports0:45:20
16Caitlin Bernstein (USA) UnTapped Maple, Velocio, Vive La Tarte CX0:51:44
17Jen Hanks (USA) Pivot Cycles, DNA Cycling, Rotor Bike Components0:53:02
18Lindsay Dwyer (USA) Ibis, 7mesh inc, fizik0:53:27
19Mindy Mccutcheon (USA) DNA Cycling0:56:39
20Meghan Sheridan (USA) Binghams Cyclery, W | LAW1:01:00
21Anayantzi Guzman (Mex) SPEED-BIKES PIVOT, SERVIMED MORELIA,1:01:52
22Nikki Peterson (USA) RideBiker, Incycle Bicycles, Kenda Tire1:07:40
23Lisa Leonard (GBr) Audi Henderson, JL Velo, Grouchy John's Coffee Shop1:09:24
24Lauren Desrosiers (USA) Scott Bikes, Cycling Development, Sram1:19:49

Latest on Cyclingnews