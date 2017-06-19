Image 1 of 19 US Marathon Champion Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) celebrates her victory with the large crowd. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 19 Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) was coming off a Pro-XCT win last weekend in Missoula, MT. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 19 Jenny Smith (Stans NoTubes) traversing an open hillside near the end of her second lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 19 Crystal Anthony (Riverside Racing) making her way down Ash Canyon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 19 Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) rounding a switchback after crashing in the dirt of the previous one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 19 Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) descending during the second lap without her teammate Rochette. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 19 The women’s front row was stacked with talent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 19 Katerina Nash and Maghalie Rochette with their longtime mechanic Chris Mathes. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 19 Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) found herself chasing the entire race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 19 Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) riding switchbacks with the race lead during lap two. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 19 Serena Bishop Gordon (Liv Sram) descending Ash Canyon during lap one. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 19 Karen Jarchow (Topeak Ergon )putting in a top 10 effort (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 19 Evelyn Dong (Full Cycle) was having another solid race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 19 Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) and her teammate Maghalie Rochette had to make up two minutes on the first descent down Ash Canyon. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 19 Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot) had to catch up with Beisel on the first two laps by descending faster. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 19 Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) was never out of sight of Rose Grant (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 19 Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) descending through fallen trees with a small gap over Rose Grant (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 19 Maghalie Rochette and Clif teammate Katerina Nash lead out the Pro Women (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 19 The Pro Women head out onto the course for more than four hours of racing. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Leading for two laps Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) certainly looked like she could win the race. She was climbing better than Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot), but Grant was faster on the downhills. After two laps, Beisel was not able to maintain the pace and Rose Grant when on to claim victory and a $5,000 check. Beisel finished in second place nearly five minutes behind.

Defending champion Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) uncharacteristically was gapped by two minutes during the first lap but made up the margin on the descent back into town. In the end she finished third almost ten minutes behind Grant. Evelyn Dong (Full Cycle) rode very consistently for claim fourth place, while Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) finished fifth after nearly two heroic laps of helping her teammate Katerina.

Rose Grant commented on her race, "Amy had a super solid two laps. Kudos to her. It was a good sustainable pace and I didn't feel the need to go any harder...at times she would get a couple seconds on me but I would just draw her in as the course suited me. My pace stayed about the same and she faded a bit (on the third lap). I was just able to pull a lead out."

Full Results