Grant takes Carson City Off-Road win
Beisel is second, nearly five minutes back
Elite Women XC: Carson City -
Leading for two laps Amy Beisel (Pro Cycling) certainly looked like she could win the race. She was climbing better than Rose Grant (Stans-Pivot), but Grant was faster on the downhills. After two laps, Beisel was not able to maintain the pace and Rose Grant when on to claim victory and a $5,000 check. Beisel finished in second place nearly five minutes behind.
Defending champion Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) uncharacteristically was gapped by two minutes during the first lap but made up the margin on the descent back into town. In the end she finished third almost ten minutes behind Grant. Evelyn Dong (Full Cycle) rode very consistently for claim fourth place, while Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) finished fifth after nearly two heroic laps of helping her teammate Katerina.
Rose Grant commented on her race, "Amy had a super solid two laps. Kudos to her. It was a good sustainable pace and I didn't feel the need to go any harder...at times she would get a couple seconds on me but I would just draw her in as the course suited me. My pace stayed about the same and she faded a bit (on the third lap). I was just able to pull a lead out."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rose Grant (USA) Stan's NoTubes, Pivot Cycles, Shimano, Fox
|4:36:41
|2
|Amy Beisel (USA) ProCycling/Kenda
|0:04:40
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) CLIF
|0:09:48
|4
|Evelyn Dong (USA) Cannondale
|0:13:05
|5
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) CLIF, MAXXIS, FOX, CAMELBAK, GIRO, GARNEAU
|0:15:30
|6
|Crystal Anthony (USA) MAXXIS, SHIMANO
|0:21:54
|7
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Assos , Pivot Cycles
|0:24:41
|8
|Suzie Snyder (USA) Sierra Endurance Sports, Employers Insurance, Reno Running Company
|0:25:59
|9
|Kara Lapoint (USA) CLIF Bar, JLVelo, Catlike
|0:29:41
|10
|Karen Jarchow (USA) TOPEAK-ERGON RACING TEAM, CANYON, ROCKSHOX, SRAM, LIMAR
|0:30:40
|11
|Jennifer Smith (NZl) Stan's NoTubes, Kenda Tires, Cannondale
|0:34:27
|12
|Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) LIV, SRAM, Schwalbe
|0:39:00
|13
|Isnaraissa Moir (USA) Pivot Cycles, MRP, Ergon
|0:41:13
|14
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Bont, Velocio
|0:44:56
|15
|Emma Maaranen (USA) Rolf Prima, Trek, Sunnyside Sports
|0:45:20
|16
|Caitlin Bernstein (USA) UnTapped Maple, Velocio, Vive La Tarte CX
|0:51:44
|17
|Jen Hanks (USA) Pivot Cycles, DNA Cycling, Rotor Bike Components
|0:53:02
|18
|Lindsay Dwyer (USA) Ibis, 7mesh inc, fizik
|0:53:27
|19
|Mindy Mccutcheon (USA) DNA Cycling
|0:56:39
|20
|Meghan Sheridan (USA) Binghams Cyclery, W | LAW
|1:01:00
|21
|Anayantzi Guzman (Mex) SPEED-BIKES PIVOT, SERVIMED MORELIA,
|1:01:52
|22
|Nikki Peterson (USA) RideBiker, Incycle Bicycles, Kenda Tire
|1:07:40
|23
|Lisa Leonard (GBr) Audi Henderson, JL Velo, Grouchy John's Coffee Shop
|1:09:24
|24
|Lauren Desrosiers (USA) Scott Bikes, Cycling Development, Sram
|1:19:49
