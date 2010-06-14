Trending

Russia's Frolov sneaks to final stage win

Honkisz seals overall title

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Frolov (Rus)2:46:54
2Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)0:00:02
3Pawel Poljanski (Pol)0:00:07
4Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:26
5Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team
6Igor Boev (Rus)
7Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
8Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus National Team
9Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
10Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
11Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team
12Kamil Migdol (Pol)
13Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
14Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
15Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)
16Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team
17Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
18Anton Vorobev (Rus)
19Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
20Wojciech Migdal (Pol)
21Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
22Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)
23Michal Malejka (Pol)
24Martin Mahdar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
25Piotr Noga (Pol)
26Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
27Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
28Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
29Kamil Gradek (Pol)
30Colin Walczak (Ita)
31Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus National Team
32Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
33Martin Slotta (Svk) Slovakia National Team
34Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team
35Artsiem Malinouski (Blr) Belarus National Team
36Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
37Damian Szramka (Pol)
38Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)
39Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
40Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
41Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
42Miroslav Hrbacek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
43Roman Katyrin (Rus)
44Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
45Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus National Team
46Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
47Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
48Pawel Bernas (Pol)
49Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team
50Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
51Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
52Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)
53Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Belarus National Team
54Tomas Griger (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:07:41
55Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
56Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:07:54
57Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team
58Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
59Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team
60Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)
61Pawel Krzywania (Pol)0:10:46
62Patryk Jatczak (Pol)
63Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)
64Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus National Team
65Pawel Czapla (Pol)
66Denis Berezkin (Rus)
67Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
68Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)
69Damian Fornalski (Pol)0:10:49
70Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia National Team
DNFAndrej Zimany (Svk) Slovakia National Team
DNFAdam Dudziak (Pol)
DNFCorne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
DNFPawel Brylowski (Pol)
DNFDmitry Mokrov (Rus)
DNFMateusz Szawlowski (Pol)
DNFKajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
DNSJakub Tomkiewicz (Pol)

Final classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team9:06:01
2Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:22
3Sergei Sakavets (Bel) Belarus National Team0:00:39
4Stanislau Bazhkou (Bel) Belarus National Team0:00:46
5Martin Mahdar (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:00:49
6Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team0:00:51
7Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:00:58
8Colin Walczak (Ita)0:01:00
9Kamil Migdol (Pol)
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team0:03:12
11Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team0:03:29
12Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
13Igor Frolov (Rus)0:03:30
14Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team0:03:45
15Yauheni Lahun (Bel) Belarus National Team0:03:46
16Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:04:05
17Artsiem Malinouski (Bel) Belarus National Team0:04:20
18Wojciech Migdal (Pol)0:04:21
19Damian Szramka (Pol)0:04:25
20Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
21Matej Vysna (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida0:04:26
22Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
23Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)0:04:29
24Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:04:31
25Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
26Anton Vorobev (Rus)0:04:33
27Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)0:04:43
28Roman Katyrin (Rus)0:04:44
29Piotr Noga (Pol)0:04:47
30Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:54
31Mieszko Bulik (Pol)0:04:58
32Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)0:05:24
33Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:05:31
34Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)0:05:46
35Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)0:08:35
36Siarhei Safonau (Bel) Belarus National Team0:09:22
37Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)0:09:38
38Alexei Smirnov (Rus)0:10:21
39Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team0:11:24
40Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team0:11:34
41Pawel Bernas (Pol)0:12:13
42Tomas Griger (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:12:33
43Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)0:12:39
44Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team0:13:08
45Miroslav Hrbacek (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida0:13:11
46Martin Slotta (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:13:17
47Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
48Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team0:13:18
49Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)0:13:36
50Michal Malejka (Pol)0:13:44
51Igor Boev (Rus)0:14:01
52Siarhei Novikau (Bel) Belarus National Team0:14:27
53Denis Berezkin (Rus)0:14:53
54Wojciech Wrega (Pol)0:15:27
55Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:17:07
56Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)0:19:13
57Kamil Gradek (Pol)0:19:28
58Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:20:18
59Boris Marek (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida0:20:26
60Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)0:21:42
61Patryk Jatczak (Pol)0:22:25
62Pawel Czapla (Pol)0:23:28
63Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)0:23:49
64Mateusz Osowski (Pol)0:24:27
65Matúš Macák (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:24:30
66Pawel Krzywania (Pol)0:24:39
67Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)0:24:54
68Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team0:26:46
69Damian Fornalski (Pol)0:30:14
70Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:30:31

