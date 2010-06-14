Russia's Frolov sneaks to final stage win
Honkisz seals overall title
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|2:46:54
|2
|Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
|0:00:02
|3
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|0:00:07
|4
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:26
|5
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team
|6
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|7
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
|8
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus National Team
|9
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|10
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|11
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team
|12
|Kamil Migdol (Pol)
|13
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|14
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|15
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)
|16
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team
|17
|Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|18
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|19
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|20
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol)
|21
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|22
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)
|23
|Michal Malejka (Pol)
|24
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|25
|Piotr Noga (Pol)
|26
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|27
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
|28
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|29
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|30
|Colin Walczak (Ita)
|31
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus National Team
|32
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
|33
|Martin Slotta (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|34
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team
|35
|Artsiem Malinouski (Blr) Belarus National Team
|36
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
|37
|Damian Szramka (Pol)
|38
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)
|39
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|40
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|41
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|42
|Miroslav Hrbacek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|43
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|44
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
|45
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus National Team
|46
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|47
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
|48
|Pawel Bernas (Pol)
|49
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team
|50
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
|51
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
|52
|Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)
|53
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|54
|Tomas Griger (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:07:41
|55
|Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|56
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|57
|Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team
|58
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|59
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team
|60
|Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)
|61
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol)
|0:10:46
|62
|Patryk Jatczak (Pol)
|63
|Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)
|64
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|65
|Pawel Czapla (Pol)
|66
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|67
|Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
|68
|Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)
|69
|Damian Fornalski (Pol)
|0:10:49
|70
|Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|DNF
|Andrej Zimany (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|DNF
|Adam Dudziak (Pol)
|DNF
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol)
|DNF
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
|DNF
|Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)
|DNF
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|DNS
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team
|9:06:01
|2
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Sergei Sakavets (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Martin Mahdar (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:00:51
|7
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:00:58
|8
|Colin Walczak (Ita)
|0:01:00
|9
|Kamil Migdol (Pol)
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:03:12
|11
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|0:03:29
|12
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|13
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|0:03:30
|14
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:03:45
|15
|Yauheni Lahun (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:03:46
|16
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:05
|17
|Artsiem Malinouski (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:04:20
|18
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol)
|0:04:21
|19
|Damian Szramka (Pol)
|0:04:25
|20
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
|21
|Matej Vysna (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:04:26
|22
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|23
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)
|0:04:29
|24
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:31
|25
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
|26
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|0:04:33
|27
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)
|0:04:43
|28
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|0:04:44
|29
|Piotr Noga (Pol)
|0:04:47
|30
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:54
|31
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
|0:04:58
|32
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|0:05:24
|33
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:05:31
|34
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
|0:05:46
|35
|Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
|0:08:35
|36
|Siarhei Safonau (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:09:22
|37
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
|0:09:38
|38
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|0:10:21
|39
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:11:24
|40
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:11:34
|41
|Pawel Bernas (Pol)
|0:12:13
|42
|Tomas Griger (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:12:33
|43
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
|0:12:39
|44
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:13:08
|45
|Miroslav Hrbacek (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:13:11
|46
|Martin Slotta (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:13:17
|47
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|48
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|0:13:18
|49
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)
|0:13:36
|50
|Michal Malejka (Pol)
|0:13:44
|51
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|0:14:01
|52
|Siarhei Novikau (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:14:27
|53
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|0:14:53
|54
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
|0:15:27
|55
|Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:17:07
|56
|Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)
|0:19:13
|57
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|0:19:28
|58
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:20:18
|59
|Boris Marek (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:20:26
|60
|Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)
|0:21:42
|61
|Patryk Jatczak (Pol)
|0:22:25
|62
|Pawel Czapla (Pol)
|0:23:28
|63
|Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)
|0:23:49
|64
|Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
|0:24:27
|65
|Matúš Macák (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:24:30
|66
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol)
|0:24:39
|67
|Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)
|0:24:54
|68
|Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:26:46
|69
|Damian Fornalski (Pol)
|0:30:14
|70
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:30:31
