Jessica Mundy takes stage two win for SASI

Rice continues in overall lead

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)2:09:34
2Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
3Sue Forsyth
4Allison Rice (Team Suzuki)
5Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
6Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
7India Faehndrich0:00:09
8Kendelle Hodges (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
9Beck Wiasak (Team Suzuki)
10Ellen Skerritt
11Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
12Kat Baker0:00:59
13Elle Dalton
14Racquel Sheath
15Chloe Mcconville (Jayco Vis Women's Team)0:01:33
16Hannah Van Kampen0:01:41
17Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:01:58
18Bron Ryan (Team Suzuki)
19Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:02:19
20Ruby Livingstone
21Ailie Mcdonald
22Antonia Abbisogni0:04:24
23Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)0:04:54
24Kimberley Wells0:06:31
25Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)0:06:50
26Alice Wallett0:07:11
27Julia Main0:07:12
28Megan Bagworth
29Kayley Murdoch
30Danyela Van der Sande
31Brigitte Hicks
32Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)0:07:14
33Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)
34Rachel Southee0:07:15
35Kayla Salopek0:14:51
36Brooke Langereis0:17:48
37April Langereis0:27:14

