Jessica Mundy takes stage two win for SASI
Rice continues in overall lead
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Mundy (Team SASI Cycling)
|2:09:34
|2
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|3
|Sue Forsyth
|4
|Allison Rice (Team Suzuki)
|5
|Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
|6
|Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
|7
|India Faehndrich
|0:00:09
|8
|Kendelle Hodges (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
|9
|Beck Wiasak (Team Suzuki)
|10
|Ellen Skerritt
|11
|Sinead Noonan (Team SASI Cycling)
|12
|Kat Baker
|0:00:59
|13
|Elle Dalton
|14
|Racquel Sheath
|15
|Chloe Mcconville (Jayco Vis Women's Team)
|0:01:33
|16
|Hannah Van Kampen
|0:01:41
|17
|Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:01:58
|18
|Bron Ryan (Team Suzuki)
|19
|Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:02:19
|20
|Ruby Livingstone
|21
|Ailie Mcdonald
|22
|Antonia Abbisogni
|0:04:24
|23
|Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte TIS)
|0:04:54
|24
|Kimberley Wells
|0:06:31
|25
|Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)
|0:06:50
|26
|Alice Wallett
|0:07:11
|27
|Julia Main
|0:07:12
|28
|Megan Bagworth
|29
|Kayley Murdoch
|30
|Danyela Van der Sande
|31
|Brigitte Hicks
|32
|Letitia Custance (Team SASI Cycling)
|0:07:14
|33
|Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)
|34
|Rachel Southee
|0:07:15
|35
|Kayla Salopek
|0:14:51
|36
|Brooke Langereis
|0:17:48
|37
|April Langereis
|0:27:14
