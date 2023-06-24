Gee wins elite men's Canadian time trial title for second straight year

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Israel-Premier Tech pro claims gold ahead of Zukowsky and Dal-Cin

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech)
Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty)
Israel-Premier Tech racer Derek Gee has claimed the Canadian Time Trial title for a second straight year.

Gee, 25, completed the 38.6 kilometre course in Edmonton a full 34 seconds ahead of Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5) and 51 seconds up on Matteo Dal-Cin.

Dal-Cin’s Toronto Hustle teammate Chris Ernst took fourth, 1:04 back.

This is Gee’s second Canada Nationals TT title at elite level and second pro win, following his victory over Dal-Cin last year, also in Edmonton.

More to come!

Results

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

