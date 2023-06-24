Gee wins elite men's Canadian time trial title for second straight year

Israel-Premier Tech racer Derek Gee has claimed the Canadian Time Trial title for a second straight year.

Gee, 25, completed the 38.6 kilometre course in Edmonton a full 34 seconds ahead of Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5) and 51 seconds up on Matteo Dal-Cin.



Dal-Cin’s Toronto Hustle teammate Chris Ernst took fourth, 1:04 back.

This is Gee’s second Canada Nationals TT title at elite level and second pro win, following his victory over Dal-Cin last year, also in Edmonton.



More to come!

Results

