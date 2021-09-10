Alison Jackson wins women's Canadian time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Marie-soleil Blais second and Gillian Ellsay third
Elite Women Time Trial: Saint-Prosper - Saint-Prosper
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing
|0:39:58
|2
|Marie-soleil Blais (Can)
|0:00:44
|3
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) InstaFund La Prima
|0:01:22
|4
|Emily Marcolini (Can)
|0:01:45
|5
|Caileigh Filmer (Can)
|0:01:52
|6
|Olivia Baril (Can) Massi - Tactic Women Team
|0:01:59
|7
|Laurie Jussaume (Can)
|0:02:19
|8
|Clara Emond (Can)
|0:02:28
|9
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:02:54
|10
|Isabella Bertold (Can) InstaFund La Prima
|0:03:15
|11
|Yael Klein (Can)
|0:03:19
|12
|Dana Gilligan (Can)
|0:03:33
|13
|Holly Henry (Can) InstaFund La Prima
|14
|Helena Coney (Can) Team Illuminate
|0:03:34
|15
|Adele Desgagnes (Can)
|0:03:46
|16
|Camille Primeau (Can)
|17
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:03:47
|18
|Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:03:52
|19
|Laury Milette (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:04:09
|20
|Annabel Irwin (Can)
|0:04:15
|21
|Adele Normand (Can)
|0:04:16
|22
|Holly Simonson (Can)
|0:04:46
|23
|Jackie Peters (Can)
|0:05:01
|24
|Kathryn Ayroud (Can)
|0:05:16
|25
|Britany Powell (Can)
|0:05:22
|26
|Fiona Majendie (Can)
|0:05:23
|27
|Brenna Pauly (Can)
|0:05:40
|28
|Elizabeth Gin (Can) InstaFund La Prima
|0:05:51
|29
|Isabelle Mayrand (Can)
|0:05:54
|30
|Florence Normand (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:05:55
|31
|Caroline Lamarche (Can)
|0:05:56
|32
|Danae Waterbury (Can)
|0:06:04
|33
|Hayley Basterash (Can)
|0:06:20
|34
|Noemie Fortin (Can)
|0:06:25
|35
|Sonia Taylor (Can)
|0:06:39
|36
|Camille Lamothe (Can)
|0:06:50
|37
|Noemie Gaudreault (Can)
|0:06:59
|38
|Emma Delisle (Can)
|0:07:24
|39
|Whitney Surgenor (Can)
|0:07:31
|40
|Christiane Bilodeau (Can)
|0:07:46
|DNF
|Josephine Peloquin (Can)
|DNS
|Iris Gabelier (Can)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Hugo Houle wins men's Canadian time trial titleAlexander Cowan second and Derek Gee third
-
Alison Jackson wins women's Canadian time trial titleMarie-soleil Blais second and Gillian Ellsay third
-
European Championships: Silvia Zanardi wins U23 women's road race titleKata Blanka Vas second and Evita Muzic third
-
Tour of Britain: 'I was on the limit and Carlos Rodríguez saved me' says HayterBriton praises young teammate for helping him to hold onto the leader's jersey
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.