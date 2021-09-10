Trending

Alison Jackson wins women's Canadian time trial title

Marie-soleil Blais second and Gillian Ellsay third

Elite Women Time Trial: Saint-Prosper - Saint-Prosper

Alison Jackson wins time trial title at Canadian Road Championships
Alison Jackson wins time trial title at Canadian Road Championships (Image credit: Liv Racing / Twitter)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing 0:39:58
2Marie-soleil Blais (Can) 0:00:44
3Gillian Ellsay (Can) InstaFund La Prima 0:01:22
4Emily Marcolini (Can) 0:01:45
5Caileigh Filmer (Can) 0:01:52
6Olivia Baril (Can) Massi - Tactic Women Team 0:01:59
7Laurie Jussaume (Can) 0:02:19
8Clara Emond (Can) 0:02:28
9Ruby West (Can) 0:02:54
10Isabella Bertold (Can) InstaFund La Prima 0:03:15
11Yael Klein (Can) 0:03:19
12Dana Gilligan (Can) 0:03:33
13Holly Henry (Can) InstaFund La Prima
14Helena Coney (Can) Team Illuminate 0:03:34
15Adele Desgagnes (Can) 0:03:46
16Camille Primeau (Can)
17Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:03:47
18Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:03:52
19Laury Milette (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:04:09
20Annabel Irwin (Can) 0:04:15
21Adele Normand (Can) 0:04:16
22Holly Simonson (Can) 0:04:46
23Jackie Peters (Can) 0:05:01
24Kathryn Ayroud (Can) 0:05:16
25Britany Powell (Can) 0:05:22
26Fiona Majendie (Can) 0:05:23
27Brenna Pauly (Can) 0:05:40
28Elizabeth Gin (Can) InstaFund La Prima 0:05:51
29Isabelle Mayrand (Can) 0:05:54
30Florence Normand (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:05:55
31Caroline Lamarche (Can) 0:05:56
32Danae Waterbury (Can) 0:06:04
33Hayley Basterash (Can) 0:06:20
34Noemie Fortin (Can) 0:06:25
35Sonia Taylor (Can) 0:06:39
36Camille Lamothe (Can) 0:06:50
37Noemie Gaudreault (Can) 0:06:59
38Emma Delisle (Can) 0:07:24
39Whitney Surgenor (Can) 0:07:31
40Christiane Bilodeau (Can) 0:07:46
DNFJosephine Peloquin (Can)
DNSIris Gabelier (Can)

