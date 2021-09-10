Trending

Hugo Houle wins men's Canadian time trial title

By

Alexander Cowan second and Derek Gee third

Elite Men Time Trial: Saint-Prosper - Saint-Prosper

NEXT STAGE
Hugo Houle (Astana)
Hugo Houle (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech 0:41:18
2Alexander Cowan (Can) L39ion of Los Angeles 0:01:39
3Derek Gee (Can) XSpeed United Continental 0:01:45
4Edward Ouellet (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4Mind 0:01:56
5Tristan Jussaume (Can) Aevolo 0:02:10
6Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate - Webiplex Pro Cycling 0:02:34
7Ethan Sittlington (Can) 0:02:40
8Carson Miles (Can) 0:02:42
9Jean-denis Thibault (Can) 0:02:46
10Jack Burke (Can) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol 0:03:05

Latest on Cyclingnews