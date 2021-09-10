Hugo Houle wins men's Canadian time trial title
By Cyclingnews
Alexander Cowan second and Derek Gee third
Elite Men Time Trial: Saint-Prosper - Saint-Prosper
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:41:18
|2
|Alexander Cowan (Can) L39ion of Los Angeles
|0:01:39
|3
|Derek Gee (Can) XSpeed United Continental
|0:01:45
|4
|Edward Ouellet (Can) Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4Mind
|0:01:56
|5
|Tristan Jussaume (Can) Aevolo
|0:02:10
|6
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate - Webiplex Pro Cycling
|0:02:34
|7
|Ethan Sittlington (Can)
|0:02:40
|8
|Carson Miles (Can)
|0:02:42
|9
|Jean-denis Thibault (Can)
|0:02:46
|10
|Jack Burke (Can) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol
|0:03:05
Hugo Houle wins men's Canadian time trial titleAlexander Cowan second and Derek Gee third
