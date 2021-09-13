Alison Jackson doubles up with Canadian Championships road race win
By Rob Jones
Liv Racing rider delivers solo victory in the road race, adding to the time trial title she secured on Friday
Elite Women Road Race: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges
Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) completed a rare double on Sunday, adding the Canadian National Road Championships road race title for elite women to the time trial victory she took on Friday.
Cyclo-cross and mountain bike pro Maghalie Rochette (Specialized Racing) was second, while Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) completed the podium. Ruby West of Ontario, finishing tenth overall, won the Under-23 title.
"I made the trip out here and it was special to be here, and that was the goal, to try and win the double," said Jackson. "I was more nervous this weekend then I think I have been for any other race, and I think it's just that I believed it was really possible. You can't control the race, so you have to race it and see what happens. I'm just really happy that it all worked out."
The hilly course started and finished in St-Georges, an hour south of Quebec City, and took the riders through the rolling hills of the Beauce region. The riders had a 30 kilometre ride out to a 28 kilometre circuit, which they completed twice before heading back to St-Georges. Gusty winds, while not as strong as that faced by the men on Saturday, were still enough to take more than half the field out of the race.
"It was a real bike race; my experience racing in Europe and racing the Belgian classics [meant that] I knew how to race in the wind, and that really played to my advantage," said Jackson. "I took to the front pretty early to make it more of a selection. On the first lap, the tailwind climb [Lac Etchemin] was pretty spicy, and at the top I looked around and there was just two of us. On the second lap she started to attack me, so I picked my moment and went all in. I wanted to come away with a solo win just to be sure to have the title."
Jackson was the favourite, and she was aggressive in the early kilometres, keeping the pace up and thinning the field before they hit the circuit. By the time the riders reached the circuit there were only 14 riders left in the front group, and Jackson thinned it further the first time up the Lac Etchemin climb, which hits 13% on the lower slopes. By the top, there was only Jackson and Rochette left at the front, as the remnants of the group struggled to reform.
The two leaders gradually extended their lead over the next lap, and were nearly two and a half minutes ahead by the halfway mark. Rochette tried attacking, but Jackson quickly countered, and exited the circuit for the 30 kilometre ride back to the finish line with a ten second lead. Rochette managed to keep within sight for a few kilometres, but Jackson's pace was relentless, and she began to pull away; 40 seconds up with 20 kilometres to go, and growing to 2:17 by the finish line.
Poidevin managed to get away from the chase group in the final kilometres to take the bronze, but she was six and a half minutes down on Jackson.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing Wt
|3:12:43
|2
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Specialized Racing
|0:02:17
|3
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:30
|4
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Indépendant
|0:07:11
|5
|Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
|6
|Emily Marcolini (Can) 3T/Q+M
|0:07:13
|7
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De
|0:07:15
|8
|Clara Emond (Can) Indépendant
|0:07:19
|9
|Yael Klein (Can) Dundas Valley Velo
|0:07:27
|10
|Ruby West (Can) Indépendant
|0:07:31
|11
|Laury Milette (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De
|12
|Florence Normand (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De
|0:07:35
|13
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Fearless Femme P/B Sena
|0:07:37
|14
|Emily Flynn (Can) La Sweat
|15
|Gabrielle Pilote-fortin (Can) Équipe du Québec
|0:07:39
|16
|Brenna Pauly (Can) Red Truck Racing P/B Mosaic Homes
|17
|Helena Coney (Can) Team Illuminate
|18
|Noemie Fortin (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|19
|Camille Primeau (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:07:43
|20
|Caileigh Filmer (Can) Cyclery Racing
|21
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Instafund Racing
|0:07:50
|22
|Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De
|23
|Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Nextwave Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|24
|Noémie Gaudreault (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur
|0:09:06
|25
|Elizabeth Gin (Can) Instafund Racing
|26
|Evelyne Gagnon (Can) Ecf 3Sphères Communication P/P Cycle
|0:11:02
|27
|Adele Normand (Can) Équipe Du Québec
|0:11:32
|28
|Christiane Bilodeau (Can) Team Alberta
|0:16:46
|29
|Jackie Peters (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur
|0:20:25
|30
|Holly Simonson (Can) Red Truck Racing P/B Mosaic Homes
|0:30:32
|DNF
|Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
|DNF
|Holly Henry (Can) Instafund Racing
|DNF
|Fiona Majendie (Can) Red Truck Racing P/B Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Caroline Lamarche Mcclure (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur
|DNF
|Britany Powell (Can) Agowatt Experience Eq Feminine
|DNF
|Whitney Surgenor (Can) Cyclery Racing
|DNF
|Sonia Taylor (Can) Cyclery Racing
|DNF
|Jeanne Peronne (Can) Ecf 3Sphères Communication P/P Cycle
|DNF
|Josephine Peloquin (Can) Watersley R&R Team
|DNF
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Indépendant
|DNF
|Iris Gabelier (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|DNF
|Danae Waterbury (Can) Équipe Du Québec
|DNF
|Emma Delisle (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|DNF
|Kathryn Ayroud (Can) Team Alberta
|DNF
|Hayley Basterash (Can) Cyclery Racing
|DNF
|Sarah Gilbert (Can) Lorneville Cycling Club
|DNF
|Annabel Irwin (Can) Tag Cycling Race Team
|DNF
|Camille Lamothe (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur
|DNS
|Adele Desgagnes (Can) Équipe Du Québec
|DNS
|Mireille Larose Gingras (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De
|DNS
|Melissa-chessie Savoie (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruby West (Can) Indépendant
|3:20:14
|2
|Laury Milette (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De
|3
|Florence Normand (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De
|0:00:04
|4
|Noemie Fortin (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:00:08
|5
|Camille Primeau (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|0:00:12
|6
|Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Nextwave Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|7
|Noémie Gaudreault (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur
|0:01:35
|8
|Elizabeth Gin (Can) Instafund Racing
|9
|Adele Normand (Can) Équipe Du Québec
|0:04:01
|10
|Christiane Bilodeau (Can) Team Alberta
|0:09:15
|DNF
|Josephine Peloquin (Can) Watersley R&R Team
|DNF
|Dana Gilligan (Can) Indépendant
|DNF
|Iris Gabelier (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|DNF
|Hayley Basterash (Can) Cyclery Racing
|DNF
|Danae Waterbury (Can) Équipe Du Québec
|DNF
|Emma Delisle (Can) Desjardins-Ford
|DNF
|Kathryn Ayroud (Can) Team Alberta
|DNF
|Camille Lamothe (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur
|DNS
|Adele Desgagnes (Can) Équipe Du Québec
|DNS
|Mireille Larose Gingras (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De
