Trending

Alison Jackson doubles up with Canadian Championships road race win

By

Liv Racing rider delivers solo victory in the road race, adding to the time trial title she secured on Friday

Image 1 of 10

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 10

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 10

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 10

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race

Splitting the field at the women's elite road race at the Canadian Road National Championships 2021 (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 10

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race

Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) working with Maghalie Rochette (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 10

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race

Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) goes solo (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 10

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race

Alison Jackson winning the elite women's race at the Canadian National Road Championships 2021 (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 10

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race

Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) on her way to bronze (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 10

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race

Congratulations for Canada's new National Road Champion, Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) (Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 10

Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race

The podium of the Canadian National Road Championships 2021 women's elite race (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) completed a rare double on Sunday, adding the Canadian National Road Championships road race title for elite women to the time trial victory she took on Friday.

Cyclo-cross and mountain bike pro Maghalie Rochette (Specialized Racing) was second, while Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) completed the podium. Ruby West of Ontario, finishing tenth overall, won the Under-23 title.

"I made the trip out here and it was special to be here, and that was the goal, to try and win the double," said Jackson. "I was more nervous this weekend then I think I have been for any other race, and I think it's just that I believed it was really possible. You can't control the race, so you have to race it and see what happens. I'm just really happy that it all worked out."

The hilly course started and finished in St-Georges, an hour south of Quebec City, and took the riders through the rolling hills of the Beauce region. The riders had a 30 kilometre ride out to a 28 kilometre circuit, which they completed twice before heading back to St-Georges. Gusty winds, while not as strong as that faced by the men on Saturday, were still enough to take more than half the field out of the race.

"It was a real bike race; my experience racing in Europe and racing the Belgian classics [meant that] I knew how to race in the wind, and that really played to my advantage," said Jackson. "I took to the front pretty early to make it more of a selection. On the first lap, the tailwind climb [Lac Etchemin] was pretty spicy, and at the top I looked around and there was just two of us. On the second lap she started to attack me, so I picked my moment and went all in. I wanted to come away with a solo win just to be sure to have the title."

Jackson was the favourite, and she was aggressive in the early kilometres, keeping the pace up and thinning the field before they hit the circuit. By the time the riders reached the circuit there were only 14 riders left in the front group, and Jackson thinned it further the first time up the Lac Etchemin climb, which hits 13% on the lower slopes. By the top, there was only Jackson and Rochette left at the front, as the remnants of the group struggled to reform.

The two leaders gradually extended their lead over the next lap, and were nearly two and a half minutes ahead by the halfway mark. Rochette tried attacking, but Jackson quickly countered, and exited the circuit for the 30 kilometre ride back to the finish line with a ten second lead. Rochette managed to keep within sight for a few kilometres, but Jackson's pace was relentless, and she began to pull away; 40 seconds up with 20 kilometres to go, and growing to 2:17 by the finish line. 

"I took to the front pretty early to make it more of a selection," said Jackson. "On the first lap, the tailwind climb [Lac Etchemin] was pretty spicy, and at the top I looked around and there was just two of us. On the second lap she started to attack me, so I picked my moment and went all in. I wanted to come away with a solo win just to be sure to have the title."

Poidevin managed to get away from the chase group in the final kilometres to take the bronze, but she was six and a half minutes down on Jackson.

Elite Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Liv Racing Wt 3:12:43
2Maghalie Rochette (Can) Specialized Racing 0:02:17
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:30
4Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Indépendant 0:07:11
5Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
6Emily Marcolini (Can) 3T/Q+M 0:07:13
7Frederique Larose Gingras (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De 0:07:15
8Clara Emond (Can) Indépendant 0:07:19
9Yael Klein (Can) Dundas Valley Velo 0:07:27
10Ruby West (Can) Indépendant 0:07:31
11Laury Milette (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De
12Florence Normand (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De 0:07:35
13Lex Albrecht (Can) Fearless Femme P/B Sena 0:07:37
14Emily Flynn (Can) La Sweat
15Gabrielle Pilote-fortin (Can) Équipe du Québec 0:07:39
16Brenna Pauly (Can) Red Truck Racing P/B Mosaic Homes
17Helena Coney (Can) Team Illuminate
18Noemie Fortin (Can) Desjardins-Ford
19Camille Primeau (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:07:43
20Caileigh Filmer (Can) Cyclery Racing
21Gillian Ellsay (Can) Instafund Racing 0:07:50
22Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De
23Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Nextwave Cycling Team 0:09:04
24Noémie Gaudreault (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur 0:09:06
25Elizabeth Gin (Can) Instafund Racing
26Evelyne Gagnon (Can) Ecf 3Sphères Communication P/P Cycle 0:11:02
27Adele Normand (Can) Équipe Du Québec 0:11:32
28Christiane Bilodeau (Can) Team Alberta 0:16:46
29Jackie Peters (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur 0:20:25
30Holly Simonson (Can) Red Truck Racing P/B Mosaic Homes 0:30:32
DNFIsabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
DNFHolly Henry (Can) Instafund Racing
DNFFiona Majendie (Can) Red Truck Racing P/B Mosaic Homes
DNFCaroline Lamarche Mcclure (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur
DNFBritany Powell (Can) Agowatt Experience Eq Feminine
DNFWhitney Surgenor (Can) Cyclery Racing
DNFSonia Taylor (Can) Cyclery Racing
DNFJeanne Peronne (Can) Ecf 3Sphères Communication P/P Cycle
DNFJosephine Peloquin (Can) Watersley R&R Team
DNFDana Gilligan (Can) Indépendant
DNFIris Gabelier (Can) Desjardins-Ford
DNFDanae Waterbury (Can) Équipe Du Québec
DNFEmma Delisle (Can) Desjardins-Ford
DNFKathryn Ayroud (Can) Team Alberta
DNFHayley Basterash (Can) Cyclery Racing
DNFSarah Gilbert (Can) Lorneville Cycling Club
DNFAnnabel Irwin (Can) Tag Cycling Race Team
DNFCamille Lamothe (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur
DNSAdele Desgagnes (Can) Équipe Du Québec
DNSMireille Larose Gingras (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De
DNSMelissa-chessie Savoie (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur

Under-23 women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruby West (Can) Indépendant 3:20:14
2Laury Milette (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De
3Florence Normand (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De 0:00:04
4Noemie Fortin (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:00:08
5Camille Primeau (Can) Desjardins-Ford 0:00:12
6Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Nextwave Cycling Team 0:01:33
7Noémie Gaudreault (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur 0:01:35
8Elizabeth Gin (Can) Instafund Racing
9Adele Normand (Can) Équipe Du Québec 0:04:01
10Christiane Bilodeau (Can) Team Alberta 0:09:15
DNFJosephine Peloquin (Can) Watersley R&R Team
DNFDana Gilligan (Can) Indépendant
DNFIris Gabelier (Can) Desjardins-Ford
DNFHayley Basterash (Can) Cyclery Racing
DNFDanae Waterbury (Can) Équipe Du Québec
DNFEmma Delisle (Can) Desjardins-Ford
DNFKathryn Ayroud (Can) Team Alberta
DNFCamille Lamothe (Can) Dynamiks De Contrecoeur
DNSAdele Desgagnes (Can) Équipe Du Québec
DNSMireille Larose Gingras (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins De

Latest on Cyclingnews