Tuft extends with Orica-Scott to become oldest rider in 2018 WorldTour

Canadian veteran Svein Tuft has signed a new contract with the Orica-Scott team, meaning he will celebrate his 41st birthday during the 2018 season and be the oldest rider in the WorldTour peloton.

Tuft has been with Orica-Scott since the Australian team was created in 2012 and has often helped secure team time trial victories and supported their growing Grand Tour ambitions with Adam and Simon Yates and Esteban Chaves. Tuft rode the Giro d'Italia this year and is on the longlist for the Vuelta a España. It would be the 12th Grand Tour of his career.

"Orica-Scott has been my home for the last six years. I've seen the team grow and adapt into the Grand Tour general classification contending team that it is now. Orica-Scott is my second family and I couldn't imagine being anywhere else," Tuft said in a statement from the team, confirming his contract extension.

"As the team has been changing, I've also been adapting and growing and I still have things to learn. I enjoy this process and it keeps you young as a rider.

"The choice was easy after riding the Giro d'Italia this season, being part of that great group of people leaves me wanting more. Helping the young guys excel and learn gives me a great satisfaction. Helping these guys at the big tours will be my motivation next year and, as always, trying to win the world championship team time trial."

Oldest rider in the 2018 WorldTour

Tuft is known for his mellow attitude, which comes from practicing yoga, while also being one of the hardest working riders in the Australian team. He celebrated his 40th birthday during the Giro d'Italia. With Haimar Zubeldia and Angel Vicioso now retired, Tuft is set to be the oldest rider in the 2018 WorldTour.

Orica-Scott has already confirmed the arrival of Matteo Trentin, Mikel Nieve and Cameron Meyer for 2018, with Chaves, Adam and Simon Yates and Caleb Ewan all under contract for next season.

Despite his age, or perhaps because of it, Orica-Scott directeur sportif Matt White referred to him as a role model for many of the younger riders in the team.

"He is rock solid. He is hard as nails. He is a great example for the young guys. He just gets on with the job in all terrains and all races so he is the guy you can take anywhere and you know what you get. He is someone for our young guys to look up to with his work ethic and commitment to the team," White said.

"Svein is loving what he is doing and as long as he is loving what he is doing and performing the way he is, he certainly has a home here. Age is no barrier with Svein. We've seen that this year at 40 years of age, he is certainly performing at the highest of levels."