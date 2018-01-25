Trending

Towards Zero Race Melbourne: Edmondson wins women's race

Wiggle High5 rider takes victory in photo finish over Bronzini

Image 1 of 21

Sprinting for the win

Sprinting for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) pre-race

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) pre-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 21

The peloton on the course around Albert Park

The peloton on the course around Albert Park
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 21

Fast action at the head of the bunch

Fast action at the head of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 21

Racing towards the Melbourne skyline

Racing towards the Melbourne skyline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 21

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the peloton

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 21

Australian champion Shannon Malseed in her new kit

Australian champion Shannon Malseed in her new kit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 21

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott)

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 21

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott)

Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 21

Eri Yonamine of Wiggle High5 in the bunch

Eri Yonamine of Wiggle High5 in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 21

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) with the number one dossard

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) with the number one dossard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 21

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) was all smiles on the podium

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) was all smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) after confirmation of her win

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) after confirmation of her win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 21

The sprinters spread across the road

The sprinters spread across the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

The sprint winds up

The sprint winds up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 21

Me or you? Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) check after the line

Me or you? Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) check after the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) unsure if she has won

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) unsure if she has won
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

Annette Edmondson and Wiggle High5 celebrate

Annette Edmondson and Wiggle High5 celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

Barbara Guarischi (Team Virtu Cycling) won the sprint classification

Barbara Guarischi (Team Virtu Cycling) won the sprint classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) with her winners check

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) with her winners check
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

Waowdeals Pro Cycling lead the bunch

Waowdeals Pro Cycling lead the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annette Edmondson has won the women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Towards Zero Race Melbourne in a sprint photo finish. Georgia Bronzini (Cylance) was second with Kendal Ryan (Tibco) rounding out the podium in third place following a close and hard fought battle for victory

The victory continues the good form of Edmondson after she won the opening stage of the Santos Women's Tour in her home town of Adelaide earlier in the month.

Mitchelton-Scott led the sprint to the line with Sarah Roy and Gracie Elvin as the sprinters bided their time, protected by the wind. Inside the few final hundred meters, Wiggle High5 made its move with Edmondson on the right-hand side of the road. On her inside line, Hosking, Bronzini and Ryan were making their move.

Closing in on the finish line, the sprinters fanned across the line but it was Edmondson who kept her straight line and through her bike to take a narrow win. Riders unaware for several minutes who would be delivered the win.

With temperatures almost perfect for racing and on a very fast Formula 1 track, the peloton set out for the first of 12 laps of the 5.3km circuit. Sydney Uni - Staminade and Bepink were active in sending riders up the road for the early break. However, nothing truly stuck and as the laps counted down, it was clear a sprint finish would be inevitable but it would take a photo finish to decide the winner.

With Friday to rest, the peloton heads down the highway for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Saturday and then the Women's Herald Sun Tour from Tuesday to close out a busy start to the 2018 season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High51:34:54
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
3Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale - Cipollini
5Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
7Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale - Cipollini
8Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
9Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink
10Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
11Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
12Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
13Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
14Brodie Chapman (Aus) Holden Team Gusto
15Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
16Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
17Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
18Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
19Lydia Rippon (NZl) New Zealand National Team
20Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women’s Racing
21Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
22Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Specialized Women’s Racing
23Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale - Cipollini
24Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
25Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women’s Racing
26Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
27Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops
28Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
29Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
30Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
31Kate Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
32Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
33Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
34Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
35Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
36Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
37Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
38Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto
39Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
40Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
41Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale - Cipollini
42Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
43Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
44Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops
45Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
46Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
47Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
48Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Bepink
49Matilda Reynolds (Aus) Holden Team Gusto
50Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
51Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized Women’s Racing
52Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
53Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women’s Racing
54Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
55Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
56Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale - Cipollini
57Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
58Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
59Amy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni - Staminade
60Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
61Liza Rachetto (Aus) Holden Team Gusto
62Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
63Rylee McMullen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
64Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
65Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale - Cipollini
66Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
67Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Bepink
68Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
69Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
70Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
71Sarah Gigante (Aus) Holden Team Gusto0:00:25
72Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank0:00:28
73Katrin Garfoot Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
74Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
75Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
76Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
77Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
78Rachel Neylan (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia0:00:31
79Peta Mullens (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
80Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops0:00:40
81Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:45
82Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
83Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:00
84Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
85Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:01:04
86Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women’s Racing0:01:07

 

