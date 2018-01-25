Towards Zero Race Melbourne: Edmondson wins women's race
Wiggle High5 rider takes victory in photo finish over Bronzini
Elite Women: Albert Park -
Annette Edmondson has won the women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Towards Zero Race Melbourne in a sprint photo finish. Georgia Bronzini (Cylance) was second with Kendal Ryan (Tibco) rounding out the podium in third place following a close and hard fought battle for victory
The victory continues the good form of Edmondson after she won the opening stage of the Santos Women's Tour in her home town of Adelaide earlier in the month.
Mitchelton-Scott led the sprint to the line with Sarah Roy and Gracie Elvin as the sprinters bided their time, protected by the wind. Inside the few final hundred meters, Wiggle High5 made its move with Edmondson on the right-hand side of the road. On her inside line, Hosking, Bronzini and Ryan were making their move.
Closing in on the finish line, the sprinters fanned across the line but it was Edmondson who kept her straight line and through her bike to take a narrow win. Riders unaware for several minutes who would be delivered the win.
With temperatures almost perfect for racing and on a very fast Formula 1 track, the peloton set out for the first of 12 laps of the 5.3km circuit. Sydney Uni - Staminade and Bepink were active in sending riders up the road for the early break. However, nothing truly stuck and as the laps counted down, it was clear a sprint finish would be inevitable but it would take a photo finish to decide the winner.
With Friday to rest, the peloton heads down the highway for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Saturday and then the Women's Herald Sun Tour from Tuesday to close out a busy start to the 2018 season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|1:34:54
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale - Cipollini
|5
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale - Cipollini
|8
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink
|10
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|11
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|12
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
|13
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
|14
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Holden Team Gusto
|15
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|16
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
|17
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
|18
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|19
|Lydia Rippon (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|20
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women’s Racing
|21
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
|22
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Specialized Women’s Racing
|23
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale - Cipollini
|24
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
|25
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women’s Racing
|26
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
|27
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops
|28
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|29
|Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|30
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|31
|Kate Smith (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|32
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|33
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|34
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|35
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|36
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
|37
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|38
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto
|39
|Ella Harris (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|40
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|41
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale - Cipollini
|42
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
|43
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
|44
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops
|45
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
|46
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air T20
|47
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|48
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Bepink
|49
|Matilda Reynolds (Aus) Holden Team Gusto
|50
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|51
|Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized Women’s Racing
|52
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
|53
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women’s Racing
|54
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|55
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
|56
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale - Cipollini
|57
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|58
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|59
|Amy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|60
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|61
|Liza Rachetto (Aus) Holden Team Gusto
|62
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|63
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|64
|Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|65
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale - Cipollini
|66
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|67
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Bepink
|68
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
|69
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
|70
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling
|71
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) Holden Team Gusto
|0:00:25
|72
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:28
|73
|Katrin Garfoot Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|74
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|75
|Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|76
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|77
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|78
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:00:31
|79
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|80
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|0:00:40
|81
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:45
|82
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|83
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:00
|84
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|85
|Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:01:04
|86
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women’s Racing
|0:01:07
