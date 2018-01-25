Image 1 of 21 Sprinting for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 21 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) pre-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 21 The peloton on the course around Albert Park (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 21 Fast action at the head of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 21 Racing towards the Melbourne skyline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 21 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 21 Australian champion Shannon Malseed in her new kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 21 Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 21 Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 21 Eri Yonamine of Wiggle High5 in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 21 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) with the number one dossard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 21 Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 21 Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) after confirmation of her win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 21 The sprinters spread across the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 21 The sprint winds up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 21 Me or you? Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) check after the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 21 Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) unsure if she has won (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 21 Annette Edmondson and Wiggle High5 celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 21 Barbara Guarischi (Team Virtu Cycling) won the sprint classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 21 Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) with her winners check (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 21 Waowdeals Pro Cycling lead the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annette Edmondson has won the women's Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race - Towards Zero Race Melbourne in a sprint photo finish. Georgia Bronzini (Cylance) was second with Kendal Ryan (Tibco) rounding out the podium in third place following a close and hard fought battle for victory

The victory continues the good form of Edmondson after she won the opening stage of the Santos Women's Tour in her home town of Adelaide earlier in the month.

Mitchelton-Scott led the sprint to the line with Sarah Roy and Gracie Elvin as the sprinters bided their time, protected by the wind. Inside the few final hundred meters, Wiggle High5 made its move with Edmondson on the right-hand side of the road. On her inside line, Hosking, Bronzini and Ryan were making their move.

Closing in on the finish line, the sprinters fanned across the line but it was Edmondson who kept her straight line and through her bike to take a narrow win. Riders unaware for several minutes who would be delivered the win.

With temperatures almost perfect for racing and on a very fast Formula 1 track, the peloton set out for the first of 12 laps of the 5.3km circuit. Sydney Uni - Staminade and Bepink were active in sending riders up the road for the early break. However, nothing truly stuck and as the laps counted down, it was clear a sprint finish would be inevitable but it would take a photo finish to decide the winner.

With Friday to rest, the peloton heads down the highway for the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Saturday and then the Women's Herald Sun Tour from Tuesday to close out a busy start to the 2018 season.

