Trending

Santos Women's Tour: Edmondson wins stage 1

Bronzini and Hanson third

Image 1 of 23

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) celebrating

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) celebrating
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 23

Alex Manly (Mitchelton-Scott)

Alex Manly (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 23

Hugs for Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)

Hugs for Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 23

The Mitchelton-Scott team take stock after stage 1

The Mitchelton-Scott team take stock after stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 23

The top three on the podum

The top three on the podum
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 23

Amanda Jamieson (Maaslandster International) is the best young rider

Amanda Jamieson (Maaslandster International) is the best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 23

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) also leads the points classification

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) also leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 23

Amanda Spratt after a hot stage 1

Amanda Spratt after a hot stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 23

Interview time for stage winner Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)

Interview time for stage winner Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 23

The 2018 Santos Women's Tour gets underway

The 2018 Santos Women's Tour gets underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 23

The peloton using the full width of the road

The peloton using the full width of the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 23

The peloton on stage 1

The peloton on stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 23

Sabrina Stultiens (Woawdeals) in the QOM jersey

Sabrina Stultiens (Woawdeals) in the QOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 23

Wiggle High5 celebrate Annette Edmondson's win

Wiggle High5 celebrate Annette Edmondson's win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 23

Race leader Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)

Race leader Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 23

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) pulls on the ochre

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) pulls on the ochre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 23

Defending champion Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)

Defending champion Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 23

The peloton fanned across the road

The peloton fanned across the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 23

Amanda Spratt sitting on the outside of the peloton

Amanda Spratt sitting on the outside of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 23

The peloton rolls along under the hot summer sun

The peloton rolls along under the hot summer sun
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 23

Annemiek van Vleuten with a joey pre-stage

Annemiek van Vleuten with a joey pre-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 23

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) wins stage 1

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) wins stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 23

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) sprinting from the front

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) sprinting from the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Adelaide local Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) emerged on top in the expected bunch sprint on the opening stage of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour. The Australian's victory marked a successful start for her Wiggle High5 team, with solo attacker Rachel Neylan (UniSA-Australia) caught inside the final three kilometres setting up the bunch sprint in the Adelaide Hills town of Gumeracha.

Related Articles

Santos Women's Tour: Nettie Edmondson set to sprint in front of home crowds

Santos Women's Tour: Hanson repaying UniSA with podium finish

Santos Women's Tour: Nettie Edmondson wears leader's jersey into decisive Mengler's Hill

"That's the beauty of having such a strong team is they looked after me from the start, they believed in me and they worked their butts off so I didn't have to do a thing,” Edmondson said praising her team for setting up the victory."

The scorching Adelaide heat burned down on the peloton as they left Gumeracha for the 115.7-kilometre stage.

The first action of the day came at the sprint point after 65.7 kilometres, with Edmondson taking the first points ahead of Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) and Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling).

With temperatures reaching 38 degrees the peloton eased again until Sabrina Stultiens (Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team) and Emma Grant (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) attacked ahead of the Queen of the Mountains point, with Stultiens taking top points and the jersey.

Less than 50 riders remained over the top of the climb as 2012 world championship silver medallist Neylan launched a solo move. Quickly building an advantage of one and a half minutes.

Mitchelton-Scott and Wiggle High5 swung into action with just over 10 kilometres to ride, quickly eating into Neylan's advantage as the catch came inside the final three kilometres. A crash on the final corner impacted several riders, with Macey Stewart (Wiggle High5) among those going down.

"It was a bit messy," Edmondson said of the sprint finish. "Because of the breakaway with about 20 kilometres to go, Rachel Neylan did a great job, but we knew we were going to have to work and put some girls in with Mitchelton-Scott if we wanted to go for the victory," Edmondson explained.

"We had Rachele Barbieri and Macey Stewart who did a really good job in the final there putting me into a really good position. Then I used the UniSA train to get me to the line."

While many of the European riders suffered from the temperate, Edmondson credited her ability to handle the warm weather as key to her victory.

"It can sting you if you are not used to it, so it is just all about being hydrated, making sure you are on top of things because if you are not it is too late."

The former Santos Women's Tour stage winner was pleased to be back on the top step of the podium having last claimed victory three years ago.

"I haven't won since 2015 and that was the city circuit and I have never actually won a road stage, so when I heard this one could be a bunch kick I thought well hey this is a good opportunity and test the legs as I thought stage four was my big opportunity to have a crack this week."

Friday sees the race head back to the Adelaide Hills and the first ever summit finish on Mengler's Hill and while Edmondson is in the jersey she is not getting ahead of herself.

"The next two stages are going to be pretty tough and I'm really happy to win here today."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High53:08:53
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
4Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
5Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
7Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
8Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
10Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
11Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
12Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
13Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
14Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
15Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
17Shara Gillow (Aus) UniSA-Australia
18Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
19Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
20Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
21Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
22Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
23Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
24Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
25Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
26Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
27Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
28Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
29Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
30Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
31Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
32Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
33Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
34Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
35Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
36Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
37Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
38Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
39Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
40Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
41Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
42Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
43Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
44Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
45Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing
46Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
47Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
48Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
49Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
50Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International
51Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
52Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
53Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
54Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
55Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
56Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
57Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
58Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
59Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
60Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
61Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
62Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
63Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
64Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
65Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
66Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
67Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
68Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
69Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
70Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
71Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International0:01:15
72Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:20
73Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
74Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
75Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
76Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
77Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:01:44
78Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops
79Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:03:07
80Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:14
81Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster International0:05:13
82Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
83Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:06:23
84Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:04
85Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:10:00
86Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:10:50
87Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops0:12:01
88Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International0:12:07
89Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:12:13
90Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:14:13
91Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:16:05
92Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
93Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
OTLLisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
OTLKate Smith (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
OTLTsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFRebecca Wiasak (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
DNFJade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
DNFChloe Heffernan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
DNSMayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini

Sprint 1 – Albert St, Gumeracha, km. 56.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini5pts
2Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High53
3Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling2

Finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High516pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling12
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
4Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott6
5Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling5
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini4
7Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink3
8Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Cyanide Climb - Terlinga Rd, Mt Torrens, km. 86.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank6
3Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing4
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Uni-SA Australia9:26:39
2Team Virtu Cycling
3Cylance Pro Cycling
4TIS Racing
5Mitchelton Scott
6Wiggle High5
7Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
8BePink
9Vantage New Zealand National Team
10Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
11Ale Cipollini
12Specialized Women's Racing
13Trek - Drops
14Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
15Maaslandster International0:01:15
16Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling0:01:20
17Holden Team Gusto Racing0:03:07

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High53:08:41
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:06
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:00:08
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:00:09
5Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:11
6Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:12
7Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
8Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
9Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
10Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
11Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
12Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
13Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
14Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
15Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
16Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
17Shara Gillow (Aus) UniSA-Australia
18Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
19Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
20Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
21Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
22Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
23Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
24Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
25Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
26Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
27Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
28Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
29Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
30Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
31Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
32Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
33Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
34Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
35Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
36Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
37Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
38Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
39Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
40Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
41Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
42Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
43Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
44Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
45Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing
46Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
47Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
48Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
49Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
50Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International
51Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
52Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
53Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
54Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
55Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
56Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
57Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
58Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
59Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
60Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
61Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
62Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
63Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
64Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
65Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
66Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
67Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
68Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
69Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
70Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
71Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops
72Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
73Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
74Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International0:01:27
75Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:32
76Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
77Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
78Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
79Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
80Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:01:56
81Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:03:19
82Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:26
83Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster International0:05:25
84Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
85Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:06:35
86Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:16
87Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:10:12
88Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:11:02
89Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops0:12:13
90Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International0:12:19
91Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:12:25
92Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:14:25
93Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:16:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High519pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling12
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini9
4Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
5Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling7
6Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott6
7Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink3
8Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team1
2Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank2
3Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing3
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink3:08:53
2Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
3Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
4Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
5Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
6Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
7Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
8Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
9Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
10Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
11Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
12Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
13Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
14Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
15Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:01:20
16Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:03:07
17Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:13
18Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops0:12:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Uni-SA Australia9:26:39
2Team Virtu Cycling
3Cylance Pro Cycling
4TIS Racing
5Mitchelton Scott
6Wiggle High5
7Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
8BePink
9Vantage New Zealand National Team
10Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
11Ale Cipollini
12Specialized Women's Racing
13Trek - Drops
14Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
15Maaslandster International0:01:15
16Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling0:01:20
17Holden Team Gusto Racing0:03:07

Latest on Cyclingnews