Adelaide local Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) emerged on top in the expected bunch sprint on the opening stage of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour. The Australian's victory marked a successful start for her Wiggle High5 team, with solo attacker Rachel Neylan (UniSA-Australia) caught inside the final three kilometres setting up the bunch sprint in the Adelaide Hills town of Gumeracha.

"That's the beauty of having such a strong team is they looked after me from the start, they believed in me and they worked their butts off so I didn't have to do a thing,” Edmondson said praising her team for setting up the victory."

The scorching Adelaide heat burned down on the peloton as they left Gumeracha for the 115.7-kilometre stage.

The first action of the day came at the sprint point after 65.7 kilometres, with Edmondson taking the first points ahead of Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) and Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling).

With temperatures reaching 38 degrees the peloton eased again until Sabrina Stultiens (Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team) and Emma Grant (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) attacked ahead of the Queen of the Mountains point, with Stultiens taking top points and the jersey.

Less than 50 riders remained over the top of the climb as 2012 world championship silver medallist Neylan launched a solo move. Quickly building an advantage of one and a half minutes.

Mitchelton-Scott and Wiggle High5 swung into action with just over 10 kilometres to ride, quickly eating into Neylan's advantage as the catch came inside the final three kilometres. A crash on the final corner impacted several riders, with Macey Stewart (Wiggle High5) among those going down.

"It was a bit messy," Edmondson said of the sprint finish. "Because of the breakaway with about 20 kilometres to go, Rachel Neylan did a great job, but we knew we were going to have to work and put some girls in with Mitchelton-Scott if we wanted to go for the victory," Edmondson explained.

"We had Rachele Barbieri and Macey Stewart who did a really good job in the final there putting me into a really good position. Then I used the UniSA train to get me to the line."

While many of the European riders suffered from the temperate, Edmondson credited her ability to handle the warm weather as key to her victory.

"It can sting you if you are not used to it, so it is just all about being hydrated, making sure you are on top of things because if you are not it is too late."

The former Santos Women's Tour stage winner was pleased to be back on the top step of the podium having last claimed victory three years ago.

"I haven't won since 2015 and that was the city circuit and I have never actually won a road stage, so when I heard this one could be a bunch kick I thought well hey this is a good opportunity and test the legs as I thought stage four was my big opportunity to have a crack this week."

Friday sees the race head back to the Adelaide Hills and the first ever summit finish on Mengler's Hill and while Edmondson is in the jersey she is not getting ahead of herself.

"The next two stages are going to be pretty tough and I'm really happy to win here today."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 3:08:53 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 5 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 7 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 8 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 10 Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing 11 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 12 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 13 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 14 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 15 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 16 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia 17 Shara Gillow (Aus) UniSA-Australia 18 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 19 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 20 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 21 Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 22 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops 23 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia 24 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 25 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 26 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 27 Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing 28 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 29 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 30 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 31 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 32 Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 33 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 34 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 35 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 36 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 37 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 38 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 39 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 40 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 41 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 42 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 43 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 44 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 45 Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing 46 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 47 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops 48 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 49 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 50 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International 51 Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 52 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 53 Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing 54 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 55 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 56 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 57 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops 58 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 59 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 60 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 61 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops 62 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International 63 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 64 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 65 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 66 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 67 Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia 68 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 69 Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 70 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 71 Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International 0:01:15 72 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:01:20 73 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 74 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 75 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 76 Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 77 Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:01:44 78 Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops 79 Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:03:07 80 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:14 81 Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster International 0:05:13 82 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 83 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:06:23 84 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:08:04 85 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:00 86 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:10:50 87 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:12:01 88 Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International 0:12:07 89 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:12:13 90 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:14:13 91 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:16:05 92 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 93 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 OTL Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink OTL Kate Smith (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team OTL Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing DNF Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team DNF Chloe Heffernan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team DNS Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini

Sprint 1 – Albert St, Gumeracha, km. 56.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 5 pts 2 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 3 3 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 2

Finish line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 16 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 4 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 6 5 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 5 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 4 7 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 3 8 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 2) Cyanide Climb - Terlinga Rd, Mt Torrens, km. 86.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 6 3 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 4 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Uni-SA Australia 9:26:39 2 Team Virtu Cycling 3 Cylance Pro Cycling 4 TIS Racing 5 Mitchelton Scott 6 Wiggle High5 7 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 8 BePink 9 Vantage New Zealand National Team 10 Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 11 Ale Cipollini 12 Specialized Women's Racing 13 Trek - Drops 14 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 15 Maaslandster International 0:01:15 16 Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling 0:01:20 17 Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:03:07

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 3:08:41 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:06 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:00:08 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:00:09 5 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:11 6 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:12 7 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 8 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 9 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 10 Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing 11 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 12 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 13 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 14 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 15 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 16 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia 17 Shara Gillow (Aus) UniSA-Australia 18 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 19 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 20 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 21 Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 22 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops 23 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia 24 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 25 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 26 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 27 Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing 28 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 29 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 30 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 31 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 32 Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 33 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 34 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 35 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 36 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 37 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 38 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 39 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 40 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 41 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 42 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 43 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 44 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 45 Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing 46 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 47 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops 48 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 49 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 50 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International 51 Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 52 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 53 Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing 54 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 55 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 56 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 57 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops 58 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 59 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 60 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 61 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops 62 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International 63 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 64 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 65 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 66 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 67 Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia 68 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 69 Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 70 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 71 Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops 72 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 73 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 74 Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International 0:01:27 75 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:01:32 76 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 77 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 78 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 79 Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 80 Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:01:56 81 Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:03:19 82 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:26 83 Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster International 0:05:25 84 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 85 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:06:35 86 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:08:16 87 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:12 88 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:11:02 89 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:12:13 90 Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International 0:12:19 91 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:12:25 92 Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:14:25 93 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:16:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 19 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 9 4 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 5 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 7 6 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 6 7 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 3 8 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 1 2 Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 2 3 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 3 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 3:08:53 2 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 3 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 4 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 5 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 6 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops 7 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 8 Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 9 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 10 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 11 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 12 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 13 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International 14 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 15 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:01:20 16 Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:03:07 17 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:13 18 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:12:01