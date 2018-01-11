Santos Women's Tour: Edmondson wins stage 1
Bronzini and Hanson third
Adelaide local Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) emerged on top in the expected bunch sprint on the opening stage of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour. The Australian's victory marked a successful start for her Wiggle High5 team, with solo attacker Rachel Neylan (UniSA-Australia) caught inside the final three kilometres setting up the bunch sprint in the Adelaide Hills town of Gumeracha.
Related Articles
"That's the beauty of having such a strong team is they looked after me from the start, they believed in me and they worked their butts off so I didn't have to do a thing,” Edmondson said praising her team for setting up the victory."
The scorching Adelaide heat burned down on the peloton as they left Gumeracha for the 115.7-kilometre stage.
The first action of the day came at the sprint point after 65.7 kilometres, with Edmondson taking the first points ahead of Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) and Emilie Moberg (Team Virtu Cycling).
With temperatures reaching 38 degrees the peloton eased again until Sabrina Stultiens (Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team) and Emma Grant (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) attacked ahead of the Queen of the Mountains point, with Stultiens taking top points and the jersey.
Less than 50 riders remained over the top of the climb as 2012 world championship silver medallist Neylan launched a solo move. Quickly building an advantage of one and a half minutes.
Mitchelton-Scott and Wiggle High5 swung into action with just over 10 kilometres to ride, quickly eating into Neylan's advantage as the catch came inside the final three kilometres. A crash on the final corner impacted several riders, with Macey Stewart (Wiggle High5) among those going down.
"It was a bit messy," Edmondson said of the sprint finish. "Because of the breakaway with about 20 kilometres to go, Rachel Neylan did a great job, but we knew we were going to have to work and put some girls in with Mitchelton-Scott if we wanted to go for the victory," Edmondson explained.
"We had Rachele Barbieri and Macey Stewart who did a really good job in the final there putting me into a really good position. Then I used the UniSA train to get me to the line."
While many of the European riders suffered from the temperate, Edmondson credited her ability to handle the warm weather as key to her victory.
"It can sting you if you are not used to it, so it is just all about being hydrated, making sure you are on top of things because if you are not it is too late."
The former Santos Women's Tour stage winner was pleased to be back on the top step of the podium having last claimed victory three years ago.
"I haven't won since 2015 and that was the city circuit and I have never actually won a road stage, so when I heard this one could be a bunch kick I thought well hey this is a good opportunity and test the legs as I thought stage four was my big opportunity to have a crack this week."
Friday sees the race head back to the Adelaide Hills and the first ever summit finish on Mengler's Hill and while Edmondson is in the jersey she is not getting ahead of herself.
"The next two stages are going to be pretty tough and I'm really happy to win here today."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|3:08:53
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|5
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|8
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
|11
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|14
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|15
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|17
|Shara Gillow (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|18
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|20
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|21
|Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|22
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
|23
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|24
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|25
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|26
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|27
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
|28
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|29
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|30
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|31
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|32
|Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|33
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|34
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|36
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|37
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|38
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|40
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|41
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|42
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|43
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|44
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|45
|Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing
|46
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|47
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
|48
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|49
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|50
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International
|51
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|52
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
|54
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|55
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|57
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
|58
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|59
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|60
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|61
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
|62
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
|63
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|64
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|65
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|66
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|68
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|69
|Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|70
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|71
|Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International
|0:01:15
|72
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:20
|73
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|74
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|75
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|76
|Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|77
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:01:44
|78
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops
|79
|Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:03:07
|80
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:14
|81
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster International
|0:05:13
|82
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|83
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:06:23
|84
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:04
|85
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:10:00
|86
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:10:50
|87
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:12:01
|88
|Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International
|0:12:07
|89
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:12:13
|90
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:13
|91
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:16:05
|92
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|OTL
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|OTL
|Kate Smith (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|OTL
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster International
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|DNF
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chloe Heffernan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|DNS
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|pts
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|3
|3
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|16
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|4
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|6
|5
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|4
|7
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|3
|8
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|3
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|4
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Uni-SA Australia
|9:26:39
|2
|Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|TIS Racing
|5
|Mitchelton Scott
|6
|Wiggle High5
|7
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|BePink
|9
|Vantage New Zealand National Team
|10
|Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|11
|Ale Cipollini
|12
|Specialized Women's Racing
|13
|Trek - Drops
|14
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Maaslandster International
|0:01:15
|16
|Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling
|0:01:20
|17
|Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:03:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|3:08:41
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:00:08
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:09
|5
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:12
|7
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|8
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|9
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
|11
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|13
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|14
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|15
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|17
|Shara Gillow (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|18
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|20
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|21
|Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|22
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
|23
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|24
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|25
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|26
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|27
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
|28
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|29
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|30
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|31
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|32
|Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|33
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|34
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|36
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|37
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|38
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|40
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|41
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|42
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|43
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|44
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|45
|Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing
|46
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|47
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
|48
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|49
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|50
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International
|51
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|52
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
|54
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|55
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|57
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
|58
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|59
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|60
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|61
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
|62
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
|63
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|64
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|65
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|66
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|68
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|69
|Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|70
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|71
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops
|72
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|74
|Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International
|0:01:27
|75
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:32
|76
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|77
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|78
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|79
|Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|80
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:01:56
|81
|Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:03:19
|82
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:26
|83
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster International
|0:05:25
|84
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|85
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:06:35
|86
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:16
|87
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:10:12
|88
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:11:02
|89
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:12:13
|90
|Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International
|0:12:19
|91
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:12:25
|92
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:25
|93
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:16:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|19
|pts
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|9
|4
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|5
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|6
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|6
|7
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|3
|8
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|1
|2
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|3
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|3
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|3:08:53
|2
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|3
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|4
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|5
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|6
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
|7
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|8
|Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|9
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|11
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|12
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|13
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
|14
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|15
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:01:20
|16
|Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:03:07
|17
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:13
|18
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:12:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Uni-SA Australia
|9:26:39
|2
|Team Virtu Cycling
|3
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|TIS Racing
|5
|Mitchelton Scott
|6
|Wiggle High5
|7
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|BePink
|9
|Vantage New Zealand National Team
|10
|Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|11
|Ale Cipollini
|12
|Specialized Women's Racing
|13
|Trek - Drops
|14
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Maaslandster International
|0:01:15
|16
|Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling
|0:01:20
|17
|Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:03:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best power meters for cycling 2019Cyclingnews’ roundup of the best power meters available to buy this year
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy