Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the Towards Zero Race criterium in Melbourne's Albert Park for a second consecutive year, after a strong breakaway was caught during the last 5.3km lap of the fast circuit that will host the season opener of the Formula 1 World Championships in two months' time.

Mitchelton-Scott led the chase of the break along with Quick-Step Floors and seemed in control of the lead out. However, Ewan was suddenly left out front early, while Bennett timed his powerful surge perfectly. Viviani jumped onto the Irishman's wheel but was unable to come past him at the line.

Steele Von Hoffe (Bennelong SwissWellness) came through to finish third, while Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb) was fourth and Ewan fifth.

“This win is really important for my morale and confidence,” Bennett said. “I came to the Tour Down Under and unfortunately fell ill there, and didn't have very good form. Yesterday, I even had to turn back from training because I felt in a bad way. So, today's result is a bit of a surprise. I had good legs and the Bora-Hansgrohe guys did an excellent job to put me in a good position into the final stretch. It is very encouraging to get this win, which I think bodes well for the rest of the season. To win twice here is also a great feeling.”





