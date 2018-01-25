Towards Zero Race Melbourne: Sam Bennett bests Viviani in sprint finish
Irishman outsprints Ewan, Viviani and the rest to win again
Elite Men: Albert Park -
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the Towards Zero Race criterium in Melbourne's Albert Park for a second consecutive year, after a strong breakaway was caught during the last 5.3km lap of the fast circuit that will host the season opener of the Formula 1 World Championships in two months' time.
Mitchelton-Scott led the chase of the break along with Quick-Step Floors and seemed in control of the lead out. However, Ewan was suddenly left out front early, while Bennett timed his powerful surge perfectly. Viviani jumped onto the Irishman's wheel but was unable to come past him at the line.
Steele Von Hoffe (Bennelong SwissWellness) came through to finish third, while Nikias Arndt (Team Sunweb) was fourth and Ewan fifth.
“This win is really important for my morale and confidence,” Bennett said. “I came to the Tour Down Under and unfortunately fell ill there, and didn't have very good form. Yesterday, I even had to turn back from training because I felt in a bad way. So, today's result is a bit of a surprise. I had good legs and the Bora-Hansgrohe guys did an excellent job to put me in a good position into the final stretch. It is very encouraging to get this win, which I think bodes well for the rest of the season. To win twice here is also a great feeling.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|2:29:08
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
|3
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha Alpecin
|8
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|9
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|11
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha Alpecin
|14
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek - Segafredo
|15
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|18
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|20
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek - Segafredo
|22
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
|24
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Michael Morkov (Den) Quick - Step Floors
|26
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|27
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|28
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha Alpecin
|31
|Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|33
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|35
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:10
|36
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|37
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|38
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:17
|39
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|40
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|42
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|43
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|44
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|45
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Jason Lea (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|49
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|54
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|55
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|57
|Robert de Greef (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|58
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha Alpecin
|59
|Johonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Katusha Alpecin
|60
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:29
|61
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|62
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|63
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|66
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|68
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:33
|69
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|70
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
|71
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
|72
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:44
|73
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|74
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:49
|75
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:32
|76
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|77
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:35
|78
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:49
|80
|Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:52
|81
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:59
|82
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|83
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:02:02
|84
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha Alpecin
|85
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Quick - Step Floors
|0:02:52
|86
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Trek - Segafredo
|87
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Sam Crome (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|89
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek - Segafredo
|91
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|92
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|93
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:03:02
|94
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|95
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|96
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|97
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|98
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:00
|99
|Nathan Elliot (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:05:04
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|DNF
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot – Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Aaron Gate (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Michael Rice (Aus) Kordamentha Real Estate - Australia
|DNS
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
