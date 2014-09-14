Trending

Kline wins Doylestown Criterium

Amy Cutler wins women's race

Image 1 of 29

The Thompson Family along with Ms. Philadelphia, congratulate the Men’s podium: 2nd place, Cole House (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team) 1st place Shane Kline (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3rd place, Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Jamis Hagens Berman)

The Thompson Family along with Ms. Philadelphia, congratulate the Men’s podium: 2nd place, Cole House (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team) 1st place Shane Kline (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) 3rd place, Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Jamis Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 2 of 29

Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling) focuses on her start on this inaugural inclusion of Women in the Thompson Bucks County Classic

Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling) focuses on her start on this inaugural inclusion of Women in the Thompson Bucks County Classic
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 3 of 29

Doylestown welcomes the Thompson Buck's County Classic with a huge turnout

Doylestown welcomes the Thompson Buck's County Classic with a huge turnout
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 4 of 29

Justin Munch (Airgas Cycling) leads a small breakaway

Justin Munch (Airgas Cycling) leads a small breakaway
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 5 of 29

Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop Pro Cycling) was the designated gunner for the team

Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop Pro Cycling) was the designated gunner for the team
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 6 of 29

David Guttenplan (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team) goes for a preem

David Guttenplan (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team) goes for a preem
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 7 of 29

A Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar rider meditates on his stem. Froome Froome…

A Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar rider meditates on his stem. Froome Froome…
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 8 of 29

Anton Varabel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) riders through the pain of a tumble

Anton Varabel (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle) riders through the pain of a tumble
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 9 of 29

Cole House (Gateway Harley Davidson/Frek U23 Cycling Team) looks too relaxed

Cole House (Gateway Harley Davidson/Frek U23 Cycling Team) looks too relaxed
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 10 of 29

Best sprinter of the day, Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling) racks up his points

Best sprinter of the day, Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling) racks up his points
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 11 of 29

NYC's own Mike Margarite (CRCA Composite Team) initiated the most breaks of the day

NYC's own Mike Margarite (CRCA Composite Team) initiated the most breaks of the day
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 12 of 29

Yesterday’s 2nd place winner, Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) is marked by Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling) for the sprint points

Yesterday’s 2nd place winner, Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) is marked by Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling) for the sprint points
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 13 of 29

Shane Kline (Team SmartStop Pro Cycling) takes the win

Shane Kline (Team SmartStop Pro Cycling) takes the win
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 14 of 29

The start of the Men's field

The start of the Men's field
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 15 of 29

Women's podium: 3rd place, Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme) 1st place, Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2nd place, Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) Congratulations Ladies!

Women's podium: 3rd place, Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme) 1st place, Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) 2nd place, Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) Congratulations Ladies!
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 16 of 29

An ecstatic Amy Cutler (FSC|Znigne p/b Mr Restore) takes the win, as LVG and Colleen fight over inches

An ecstatic Amy Cutler (FSC|Znigne p/b Mr Restore) takes the win, as LVG and Colleen fight over inches
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 17 of 29

The Women take off under much better conditions on day two of the Classic

The Women take off under much better conditions on day two of the Classic
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 18 of 29

Becca Schepps (CRCA:Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX) gingerly takes the corner right before a bumpy decent

Becca Schepps (CRCA:Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX) gingerly takes the corner right before a bumpy decent
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 19 of 29

Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey) puts her game face on for the ride

Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey) puts her game face on for the ride
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 20 of 29

Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme) animates the first break of the race

Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme) animates the first break of the race
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 21 of 29

Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) forced to chase down all comers as she was riding solo

Laura Van Gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom) forced to chase down all comers as she was riding solo
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 22 of 29

Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) strings out the field

Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation) strings out the field
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 23 of 29

Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) rounds the third corner of eight on this technical crit

Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr Restore) rounds the third corner of eight on this technical crit
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 24 of 29

Mirrored in the JumboTron, Erica Adelberg (CRCA/Radical Medial) pushes the pace

Mirrored in the JumboTron, Erica Adelberg (CRCA/Radical Medial) pushes the pace
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 25 of 29

Emily Underwood (CRCA/Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles) scoots by to take a flyer

Emily Underwood (CRCA/Rockstar Games/Signature Cycles) scoots by to take a flyer
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 26 of 29

Lindsay Bayer (Fearless Femme) keeps pushing the pace to prevent any breaks

Lindsay Bayer (Fearless Femme) keeps pushing the pace to prevent any breaks
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 27 of 29

The field settles in with a few laps to go

The field settles in with a few laps to go
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 28 of 29

Lucky 13, Sarah Lepson (CAWES p/b Specialized) placed 13th

Lucky 13, Sarah Lepson (CAWES p/b Specialized) placed 13th
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)
Image 29 of 29

Sponser Dave Sommerville awards his best sprinter jersey to Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling). Congratulations to All!

Sponser Dave Sommerville awards his best sprinter jersey to Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling). Congratulations to All!
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Results

Men's result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Kline (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)2:08:10
2Cole House (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cy)
3Danielalexander Jaramillo diez (Jamis Hagens Berman)
4Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycli)
5Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit)
6Felix Cote-bouvette (Team Veloselect U23 2014)
7James Laberge (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
8Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing)
9Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team)
10Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
11Shane Braley (Ride with Rendall pb Biemme)
12Jordon Cheyne (Ride with Rendall pb Biemme)
13Owen Gilott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
14Stephen Keeping (Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci S)
15Jonathan D'alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team)
16Geron Williams (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
17James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk)
18Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
19Adam Carr (Dealer.com Cycling Team)
20Andrew Dahlheim (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite)
21Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
22Adam Myerson (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
23Daniel Patten (United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706)
24Bobby Bailey (Dealer.com Cycling Team)
25Ryan Dewald (Team Novo Nordisk)
26George Simpson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycli)
27Erik Slack (BMW Developmental Team)
28James Schurman (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
29Connor Mccutcheon (Airgas Cycling)
30Thomas Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit)
31Thomas Barnett (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
32Andrew Scarano (United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706)
33Luis Romero amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman)
34Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman)
35Christopher Meacham (Airgas Cycling)
36David Goodman (United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706)
37James Williamson (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
38Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b Distr)
39Marcos Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team)
40Barry Miller (Van Dessel Factory Team)
41Michael Margarite (CRCA Composite Team)
42Colton Valentine (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt)
43Benjamin Martel (Team Veloselect U23 2014)
44Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
45Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cy)
46Eric Tremble (Dealer.com Cycling Team)
47Andrew Clemence (Team Rio Grande)
48Michael Burliegh (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycli)
49Christopher Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycli)
50Keck Baker (Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b Distr)
51A.j. Moran (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
52Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall pb Biemme)
53Sean Mccarthy (Dealer.com Cycling Team)
54Greg Capelle (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite)
55Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
56Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
57Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
58Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team)
59Chase Goldstein (CRCA Composite Team)
60Matthew Zimmer (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
61Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit)
62Scott Thomas (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
63Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
64David Winston (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
65Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit)
66Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
67Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
68Marcantoine Soucy (Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci S)
69Braydon Bourne (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
70Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycli)
71Wesley Kline (Airgas Cycling)
72Michael Chauner (Island 200)
73Thibault Jeannes (Team Veloselect U23 2014)0:00:36
74Brian Ellison (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:00:39
75Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman)0:00:42
76Emile Jean (Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci S)0:00:49
77Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
78Zachary Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:00:54
79Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)0:01:11
80Gerardo Medina robles (BMW Developmental Team)
81Eamon Franck (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)0:01:15
82Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
83Ryan O'boyle (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)0:01:21
84Glenn Ferreira (Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
85Jake Hollenbach (Dealer.com Cycling Team)0:01:34
86Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team)0:02:13
87Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)0:02:25
88Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)0:02:52
89Grayson Napier (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)0:03:33
90James Canny (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)0:03:36
91Travis Livermon (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)0:03:55
DNFYohan Patry (Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci S)
DNFSven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
DNFDustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
DNFEric Losak (Team Rio Grande)
DNFJonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
DNFRobert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
DNFDavid Warner (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
DNFDakota Schaeffer (Airgas Cycling)
DNFAlexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
DNFJoshua Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cy)
DNFConor O'Brien (Team Veloselect U23 2014)
DNFDylan Degan (United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706)
DNFJustin Mcquerry (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFCortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFJules Goguely (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
DNFGorgi Popstefanov (Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
DNFEric Workowski (Alliance Environmental)
DNFDavid Kessler (California Giant/Specialized Cyclin)
DNFTaylor Warren (Team Rio Grande)
DNFJulian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
DNFStefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized Cyclin)
DNFStephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
DNFJayson Jacobs (CRCA Composite Team)
DNFRyan Rapolas (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt)
DNFJames lucas Bent (Ride with Rendall pb Biemme)
DNFAaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall pb Biemme)
DNFTravis Mccabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
DNFBenny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized Cyclin)
DNFCraig Nichols (Alliance Environmental)
DNFAnsel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized Cyclin)
DNFIan Moore (BMW Developmental Team)
DNFJacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team)
DNFJustin Mauch (Airgas Cycling)
DNFStephen Robinson (Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b Distr)
DNFRyan Shebelsky (Alliance Environmental)
DNFKevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)
DNFNick Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt)
DNFShawn Gravois (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
DNFDaniel Katz (BMW Developmental Team)
DNFTrevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
DNFTimothy Rugg (Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b Distr)
DNFMathieu Roy (Team Veloselect U23 2014)
DNFAlexis Cartier (Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci S)
DNFDavid Guttenplan (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite)
DNFMatt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFSteve Francisco (Dealer.com Cycling Team)
DNFBenjamin Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized Cyclin)
DNFAliaksandr Bialiauski (CCB Racing)
DNFIsaac Howe (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
DNFTyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman)
DNFJoshua Friedman (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
DNFGreg Leach (Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
DNFDavid Dawson (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite)
DNFJohn Delong (Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
DNFRyan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFTimothy Chapman (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
DNFMatthieu Jeannes (Team Veloselect U23 2014)
DNFStephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFDaragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFFrederic Cossette (Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci S)
DNFLewis Fellas (CCB Racing)
DNFSimon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk)
DNFKyle Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFJake Sitler (Ride with Rendall pb Biemme)
DNFAndrew House (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
DNFDennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cy)
DNFTyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cy)
DNFEdward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cy)
DNFJuan Pimentel jr (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFWilliam Ash (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt)
DNFWill Cooper (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt)
DNFJoe Petrowski (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite)
DNFMichah Engle (Alliance Environmental)
DNFBenjamin Bertiger (BMW Developmental Team)
DNFZach Zoop (CRCA Composite Team)
DNFMehdi Benhamoiada (Team Novo Nordisk)

Women's results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)0:58:12
2Laura Van gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom)
3Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme)
4Mary Elizabeth maroon (Twenty16 Pro Cycling)0:00:02
5Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
6Amber Pierce (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit)
7Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
8Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
9Monica Volk
10Jacqueline Paull (Team ProPower Coaching)
11Meredith Ehn (Finkraft)
12Deborah Leedalebrown (Team EPS/CSS P/B Shebell & Shebell)
13Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
14Emily Underwood (CRCA/Rockstar Games/Signature Cycle)
15Carren Stika (Breakawaybikes.com - QCW Cycling)0:00:09
16Jeanette Haggas (ThresholdSports p/b Leadout Enduran)
17Erica Adelberg (CRCA/Radical Media)
18Lindsay Bayer (Fearless Femme)0:00:12
19Audrey Friedrichsen scott (FinKraft Women's Cycling Team)0:00:16
20Becca Schepps (CRCA: Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceW)
21Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)0:00:34
22Kacey Manderfield (Fearless Femme)
23Michelle Lee (Bicycle Therapy / Melitta)
24Angelia Fick (Bicycle Therapy / Melitta)
25Candace Kennedy (Sturdy Girl Cycling / Vanderkitten)
DNFElizabeth Steel (Fearless Femme)
DNFPamela Schmaldinst (Vortex)

Latest on Cyclingnews