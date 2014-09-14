Kline wins Doylestown Criterium
Amy Cutler wins women's race
Doylestown Criterium: Doylestown -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Kline (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|2:08:10
|2
|Cole House (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cy)
|3
|Danielalexander Jaramillo diez (Jamis Hagens Berman)
|4
|Fabio Calabria (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycli)
|5
|Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit)
|6
|Felix Cote-bouvette (Team Veloselect U23 2014)
|7
|James Laberge (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|8
|Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing)
|9
|Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team)
|10
|Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling Team)
|11
|Shane Braley (Ride with Rendall pb Biemme)
|12
|Jordon Cheyne (Ride with Rendall pb Biemme)
|13
|Owen Gilott (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|14
|Stephen Keeping (Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci S)
|15
|Jonathan D'alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team)
|16
|Geron Williams (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|17
|James Glasspool (Team Novo Nordisk)
|18
|Brad Neagos (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|19
|Adam Carr (Dealer.com Cycling Team)
|20
|Andrew Dahlheim (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite)
|21
|Anton Varabei (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|22
|Adam Myerson (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|23
|Daniel Patten (United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706)
|24
|Bobby Bailey (Dealer.com Cycling Team)
|25
|Ryan Dewald (Team Novo Nordisk)
|26
|George Simpson (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycli)
|27
|Erik Slack (BMW Developmental Team)
|28
|James Schurman (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|29
|Connor Mccutcheon (Airgas Cycling)
|30
|Thomas Soladay (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit)
|31
|Thomas Barnett (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|32
|Andrew Scarano (United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706)
|33
|Luis Romero amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman)
|34
|Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman)
|35
|Christopher Meacham (Airgas Cycling)
|36
|David Goodman (United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706)
|37
|James Williamson (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|38
|Sean Barrie (Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b Distr)
|39
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team)
|40
|Barry Miller (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|41
|Michael Margarite (CRCA Composite Team)
|42
|Colton Valentine (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt)
|43
|Benjamin Martel (Team Veloselect U23 2014)
|44
|Jeffery Perrin (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|45
|Carson Lange (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cy)
|46
|Eric Tremble (Dealer.com Cycling Team)
|47
|Andrew Clemence (Team Rio Grande)
|48
|Michael Burliegh (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycli)
|49
|Christopher Winn (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycli)
|50
|Keck Baker (Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b Distr)
|51
|A.j. Moran (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|52
|Justin Purificati (Ride with Rendall pb Biemme)
|53
|Sean Mccarthy (Dealer.com Cycling Team)
|54
|Greg Capelle (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite)
|55
|Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|56
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|57
|Cole Archambault (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|58
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team)
|59
|Chase Goldstein (CRCA Composite Team)
|60
|Matthew Zimmer (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|61
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit)
|62
|Scott Thomas (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|63
|Aaron Beebe (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|64
|David Winston (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|65
|Carter Jones (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit)
|66
|Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|67
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|68
|Marcantoine Soucy (Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci S)
|69
|Braydon Bourne (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|70
|Josh Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycli)
|71
|Wesley Kline (Airgas Cycling)
|72
|Michael Chauner (Island 200)
|73
|Thibault Jeannes (Team Veloselect U23 2014)
|0:00:36
|74
|Brian Ellison (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:00:39
|75
|Carson Miller (Jamis Hagens Berman)
|0:00:42
|76
|Emile Jean (Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci S)
|0:00:49
|77
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|78
|Zachary Bell (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:00:54
|79
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|0:01:11
|80
|Gerardo Medina robles (BMW Developmental Team)
|81
|Eamon Franck (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|0:01:15
|82
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|83
|Ryan O'boyle (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|0:01:21
|84
|Glenn Ferreira (Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|85
|Jake Hollenbach (Dealer.com Cycling Team)
|0:01:34
|86
|Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team)
|0:02:13
|87
|Sam Rosenholtz (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|0:02:25
|88
|Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|0:02:52
|89
|Grayson Napier (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|0:03:33
|90
|James Canny (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|0:03:36
|91
|Travis Livermon (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|0:03:55
|DNF
|Yohan Patry (Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci S)
|DNF
|Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|DNF
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|DNF
|Eric Losak (Team Rio Grande)
|DNF
|Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|DNF
|Robert Gutgesell (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|DNF
|David Warner (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|DNF
|Dakota Schaeffer (Airgas Cycling)
|DNF
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes)
|DNF
|Joshua Johnson (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cy)
|DNF
|Conor O'Brien (Team Veloselect U23 2014)
|DNF
|Dylan Degan (United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706)
|DNF
|Justin Mcquerry (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jules Goguely (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|DNF
|Gorgi Popstefanov (Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Eric Workowski (Alliance Environmental)
|DNF
|David Kessler (California Giant/Specialized Cyclin)
|DNF
|Taylor Warren (Team Rio Grande)
|DNF
|Julian Kyer (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Stefano Barberi (California Giant/Specialized Cyclin)
|DNF
|Stephen Bassett (Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jayson Jacobs (CRCA Composite Team)
|DNF
|Ryan Rapolas (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt)
|DNF
|James lucas Bent (Ride with Rendall pb Biemme)
|DNF
|Aaron Fillion (Ride with Rendall pb Biemme)
|DNF
|Travis Mccabe (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Benny Swedberg (California Giant/Specialized Cyclin)
|DNF
|Craig Nichols (Alliance Environmental)
|DNF
|Ansel Dickey (California Giant/Specialized Cyclin)
|DNF
|Ian Moore (BMW Developmental Team)
|DNF
|Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team)
|DNF
|Justin Mauch (Airgas Cycling)
|DNF
|Stephen Robinson (Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b Distr)
|DNF
|Ryan Shebelsky (Alliance Environmental)
|DNF
|Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)
|DNF
|Nick Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt)
|DNF
|Shawn Gravois (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|DNF
|Daniel Katz (BMW Developmental Team)
|DNF
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|DNF
|Timothy Rugg (Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b Distr)
|DNF
|Mathieu Roy (Team Veloselect U23 2014)
|DNF
|Alexis Cartier (Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci S)
|DNF
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite)
|DNF
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Steve Francisco (Dealer.com Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Benjamin Wolfe (California Giant/Specialized Cyclin)
|DNF
|Aliaksandr Bialiauski (CCB Racing)
|DNF
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|DNF
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Hagens Berman)
|DNF
|Joshua Friedman (Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar)
|DNF
|Greg Leach (Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|DNF
|David Dawson (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite)
|DNF
|John Delong (Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Timothy Chapman (L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand)
|DNF
|Matthieu Jeannes (Team Veloselect U23 2014)
|DNF
|Stephen Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Daragh Campbell (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Frederic Cossette (Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci S)
|DNF
|Lewis Fellas (CCB Racing)
|DNF
|Simon Strobel (Team Novo Nordisk)
|DNF
|Kyle Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Jake Sitler (Ride with Rendall pb Biemme)
|DNF
|Andrew House (Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle)
|DNF
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cy)
|DNF
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cy)
|DNF
|Edward Kim (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cy)
|DNF
|Juan Pimentel jr (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|William Ash (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt)
|DNF
|Will Cooper (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt)
|DNF
|Joe Petrowski (SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite)
|DNF
|Michah Engle (Alliance Environmental)
|DNF
|Benjamin Bertiger (BMW Developmental Team)
|DNF
|Zach Zoop (CRCA Composite Team)
|DNF
|Mehdi Benhamoiada (Team Novo Nordisk)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:58:12
|2
|Laura Van gilder (Van Dessel p/b Mellow Mushroom)
|3
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme)
|4
|Mary Elizabeth maroon (Twenty16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|5
|Kristin Lotito (CRCA/Houlihan Lokey)
|6
|Amber Pierce (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit)
|7
|Raquel Miller (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|8
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|9
|Monica Volk
|10
|Jacqueline Paull (Team ProPower Coaching)
|11
|Meredith Ehn (Finkraft)
|12
|Deborah Leedalebrown (Team EPS/CSS P/B Shebell & Shebell)
|13
|Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|14
|Emily Underwood (CRCA/Rockstar Games/Signature Cycle)
|15
|Carren Stika (Breakawaybikes.com - QCW Cycling)
|0:00:09
|16
|Jeanette Haggas (ThresholdSports p/b Leadout Enduran)
|17
|Erica Adelberg (CRCA/Radical Media)
|18
|Lindsay Bayer (Fearless Femme)
|0:00:12
|19
|Audrey Friedrichsen scott (FinKraft Women's Cycling Team)
|0:00:16
|20
|Becca Schepps (CRCA: Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceW)
|21
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme p/b PEC-Vie13)
|0:00:34
|22
|Kacey Manderfield (Fearless Femme)
|23
|Michelle Lee (Bicycle Therapy / Melitta)
|24
|Angelia Fick (Bicycle Therapy / Melitta)
|25
|Candace Kennedy (Sturdy Girl Cycling / Vanderkitten)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Steel (Fearless Femme)
|DNF
|Pamela Schmaldinst (Vortex)
