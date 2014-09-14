Trending

Bell solos to Bucks County Classic victory

Canadian tops Leece, Anthony in UCI 1.2 race

Image 1 of 21

The 2014 Buck County Classic podium: Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman) took second place. Zachary Bell (Smartstop) in first, Jesse Anthony (Optum) in third palce.

The 2014 Buck County Classic podium: Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman) took second place. Zachary Bell (Smartstop) in first, Jesse Anthony (Optum) in third palce.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 21

Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) Takes his turn at the front if the six man break.

Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) Takes his turn at the front if the six man break.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 3 of 21

Timothy Rugg (Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) starts to gather some points in the Sprint competition.

Timothy Rugg (Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) starts to gather some points in the Sprint competition.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 4 of 21

Even though the calendar says September. Thereâ€™s plenty of green.

Even though the calendar says September. Thereâ€™s plenty of green.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 5 of 21

Ryan Dewald (Team Novo Nordisk) who was recently was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes feels right at home with his new team.

Ryan Dewald (Team Novo Nordisk) who was recently was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes feels right at home with his new team.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 6 of 21

Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) initiates the first meaningful break of the day.

Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) initiates the first meaningful break of the day.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 7 of 21

Chris Jones(UnitedHealthCare) and the rest of the Kelly boys sit in while the rest of the field has to bring back the break.

Chris Jones(UnitedHealthCare) and the rest of the Kelly boys sit in while the rest of the field has to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 8 of 21

One of the covered bridges. A perk in this part of the country.

One of the covered bridges. A perk in this part of the country.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 9 of 21

The riders go through the Sommeville sports sprint banner in some what of a mellow pace

The riders go through the Sommeville sports sprint banner in some what of a mellow pace
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 10 of 21

The Delaware river provided a beautiful backdrop. Itâ€™s a shame that riders canâ€™t enjoy it.

The Delaware river provided a beautiful backdrop. Itâ€™s a shame that riders canâ€™t enjoy it.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 11 of 21

Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman) leads his companions.

Stephen Leece (Jamis Hagens Berman) leads his companions.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 12 of 21

Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) gets some points atop of the climb

Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) gets some points atop of the climb
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 13 of 21

Zachary BELL (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) takes the Thompson Bucks County Classic win. Infront of some brave fans in the rain.

Zachary BELL (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) takes the Thompson Bucks County Classic win. Infront of some brave fans in the rain.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 14 of 21

Timothy Rugg (Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) collects his Sommervile Sports jersey for the best sprinter of the day.

Timothy Rugg (Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco) collects his Sommervile Sports jersey for the best sprinter of the day.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 15 of 21

Zachary Bell (Smartstop) decides he doesn't wan to play with his companions any more and takes a hard turn at the front to see who would come with him on the last climb of the day. No one did.

Zachary Bell (Smartstop) decides he doesn't wan to play with his companions any more and takes a hard turn at the front to see who would come with him on the last climb of the day. No one did.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 16 of 21

Jamis Hagens Berman and UnitedHealthCare have total control of the field.

Jamis Hagens Berman and UnitedHealthCare have total control of the field.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 17 of 21

The weathermen called for only 40% chance for rain for today. Zachary Bell (Team SmartStop Pro Cycling) does his best to ride between the raindrops

The weathermen called for only 40% chance for rain for today. Zachary Bell (Team SmartStop Pro Cycling) does his best to ride between the raindrops
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 18 of 21

Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)makes a move with about 7kms to go.

Jesse Anthony (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)makes a move with about 7kms to go.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 19 of 21

The field enjoys the limited dry weather of the day.

The field enjoys the limited dry weather of the day.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 20 of 21

There were plenty of attempts to get away.

There were plenty of attempts to get away.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 21 of 21

Riders sign in for the Bucks County Classic

Riders sign in for the Bucks County Classic
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)

Team Smartstop capped off its enormously successful 2014 road season with another victory, this time from Canadian Zach Bell, who soloed away from his breakaway companions to claim the UCI 1.2 Bucks County Classic in New Hope, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The 31-year-old put almost a minute into the other podium finishers, Stephen Lecce (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Optum's Jesse Anthony on a rainy 160.5km race from Doylestown.

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) led home the chasing bunch four seconds later.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling4:01:22
2Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman0:00:53
3Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthCare0:00:57
5Mac Brennan (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
6Brendan Rhim (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
7Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
9Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis Hagens Berman
10Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
11Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthCare
12Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
13Shane Kline (USA) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
14Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:04
15Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthCare0:01:12
16Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing0:01:17
17Brad Neagos (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
18Travis Livermon (USA) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
19Frederic Cossette (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
20Jordon Cheyne (Can) Ride with Randall
21Christopher Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
22Erik Slack (USA) BMW Developmental Team
23Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
24Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Veloselect U23 2014
25Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare
26Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team
27Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
28Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team0:01:30
29Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:47
30Taylor Warren (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:49
31James Schurman (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
32Bryan Lewis (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
33Jake Sitier (USA) Ride with Randall
34Mark De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthCare0:01:53
35Daniel Patten (GBr) United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project0:02:08
36Michael Burliegh (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
37Jon D’Alba (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team0:02:42
38Thibault Jeannes (Fra) Team Veloselect U23 20140:02:59
39Carter Jones (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
41Jeffery Perrin (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team0:04:05
42Jonathan Jacob (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant0:04:23
43Matthew Zimmer (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
44Stephen Keeping (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media0:04:39
45Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:04:42
46David Winston (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team0:05:22
47Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:08:43
48Chase Goldstein (USA) CRCA Composite Team0:12:03
49Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman
50Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthCare
DNFJulian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
DNFAdam Myerson (USA) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
DNFWilliam Routley (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFBjorn Selander (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFTyler Wren (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
DNFMatt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFClay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFRyan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFBrandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFJustin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
DNFDakota Schaeffer (USA) Airgas Cycling
DNFWesley Kline (USA) Airgas Cycling
DNFChristopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Cycling
DNFAaron Beebe (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
DNFDaniel Lam (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
DNFIsaac Howe (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
DNFConor Mullervy (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
DNFKevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
DNFGeron Williams (Guy) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
DNFDrew Christopher (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
DNFJames Laberge (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
DNFJames Williamson (NZl) L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand
DNFJames Canny (NZl) L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand
DNFGrayson Napier (NZl) L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand
DNFTimothy Chapman (NZl) L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand
DNFScott Thomas (NZl) L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand
DNFFelix Cote-Bouvette (Can) Team Veloselect U23 2014
DNFMathieu Roy (Can) Team Veloselect U23 2014
DNFConor O’Brien (Can) Team Veloselect U23 2014
DNFBenjamin Martel (Can) Team Veloselect U23 2014
DNFAnton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle
DNFRobert Gutgesell (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle
DNFAndrew House (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle
DNFBraydon Bourne (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle
DNFMarc Antoine Soucy (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
DNFAlexis Cartier (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
DNFEmile Jean (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
DNFYohan Patry (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
DNFNicholas Rogers (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFRoss Marklein (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFWilliam Ash (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFWill Cooper (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFColton Valentine (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFRyan Rapolas (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
DNFBenjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
DNFAnsel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
DNFDavid Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
DNFBenny Swedberg (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
DNFOliver Flault (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
DNFShawn Gravois (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
DNFBrendan Sullivan (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
DNFThomas Barnett (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
DNFDennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team
DNFEdward Kim (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team
DNFTyler Coplea (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team
DNFJoshua Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team
DNFCarson Lange (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team
DNFCole House (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team
DNFEamon Franck (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team
DNFOwen Gilott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team
DNFBenjamin Fogle (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team
DNFJacob Tremblay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team
DNFAndrew Seitz (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team
DNFBrett Kielick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team
DNFDavid Guttenplan (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team
DNFDerek Schanze (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team
DNFGreg Capelle (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team
DNFDavid Dawson (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team
DNFJoe Petrowski (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team
DNFDustin Morici (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
DNFAlexander Voitik (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
DNFSven Gartner (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
DNFBrian Ellison (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
DNFRyan O’Boyle (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
DNFGeorge Simpson (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
DNFAndrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFTrevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
DNFAndrew Clemence (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFEric Losak (USA) Team Rio Grande
DNFEric Workowski (USA) Alliance Environmental
DNFRyan Shebelsky (USA) Alliance Environmental
DNFCraig Nichols (USA) Alliance Environmental
DNFMichah Engle (USA) Alliance Environmental
DNFKeck Baker (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
DNFSean Barrie (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
DNFClarke Lind (Can) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
DNFStephen Robinson (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
DNFGerardo Medina Robles (Mex) BMW Developmental Team
DNFDaniel Katz (USA) BMW Developmental Team
DNFBenjamin Bertiger (USA) BMW Developmental Team
DNFIan Moore (USA) BMW Developmental Team
DNFAliaksandr Bialiauski (Blr) CCB Racing
DNFAndrew Raab (USA) CCB Racing
DNFLewis Fellas (GBr) CCB Racing
DNFJayson Jacobs (USA) CRCA Composite Team
DNFMichael Margarite (USA) CRCA Composite Team
DNFZach Zoop (USA) CRCA Composite Team
DNFEvan Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation
DNFKyle Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation
DNFSammy Mosely (USA) CRCA/Foundation
DNFJr., Juan Pimentel (USA) CRCA/Foundation
DNFStephen Alexander TTO19840726 CRCA/Foundation
DNFAdam Carr (USA) Dealer.com Cycling Team
DNFBobby Bailey (USA) Dealer.com Cycling Team
DNFSteve Francisco (USA) Dealer.com Cycling Team
DNFJake Hollenbach (USA) Dealer.com Cycling Team
DNFEric Tremble (USA) Dealer.com Cycling Team
DNFSean Mccarthy (USA) Dealer.com Cycling Team
DNFJoshua Friedman (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
DNFArthur Moran (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
DNFDavid Warner (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
DNFCole Archambault (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
DNFSam Rosenholtz (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
DNFJules Goguely (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
DNFGorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team
DNFGlenn Ferreira (USA) Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team
DNFSteven Dioslaki (USA) Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team
DNFGreg Leach (USA) Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team
DNFJohn Delong (USA) Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team
DNFMark Hyatt (USA) Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team
DNFMehdi Benhamoiada (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDaragh Campbell (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJames Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSimon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFRyan Dewald (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJustin Mcquerry (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDylan Degan (USA) United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
DNFDavid Goodman (USA) United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
DNFAndrew Scarano (USA) United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
DNFJustin Purificati (Can) Ride with Randall
DNFJames Lucas Bent (Can) Ride with Randall
DNFAaron Fillion (Can) Ride with Randall
DNFShane Braley (USA) Ride with Randall
DNSAmos Brumble (USA) CCB Racing
DNSChristopher Strumolo (USA) CRCA Composite Team
DNSJohn Minturn (USA) CRCA Composite Team

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco20pts
2Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies10
3Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling5
4Jacob Tremblay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team5
5Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman5
6David Winston (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team3
7Bryan Lewis (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco3
8Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Sitier (USA) Ride with Randall15pts
2Mark De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthCare10
3Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team10
4Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
5Michael Burliegh (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling5
6William Routley (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
7Carter Jones (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthCare3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman4:02:15
2Brendan Rhim (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
3Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis Hagens Berman
4Frederic Cossette (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
5Jordon Cheyne (Can) Ride with Randall
6Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team0:01:30
7Taylor Warren (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:49
8Jeffery Perrin (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team0:04:05
9Matthew Zimmer (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
10Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling0:04:42
11Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling0:08:43

Latest on Cyclingnews