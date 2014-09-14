Bell solos to Bucks County Classic victory
Canadian tops Leece, Anthony in UCI 1.2 race
UCI Men: Doylestown - New Hope
Team Smartstop capped off its enormously successful 2014 road season with another victory, this time from Canadian Zach Bell, who soloed away from his breakaway companions to claim the UCI 1.2 Bucks County Classic in New Hope, Pennsylvania on Saturday.
The 31-year-old put almost a minute into the other podium finishers, Stephen Lecce (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Optum's Jesse Anthony on a rainy 160.5km race from Doylestown.
Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) led home the chasing bunch four seconds later.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
|4:01:22
|2
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
|0:00:53
|3
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthCare
|0:00:57
|5
|Mac Brennan (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|6
|Brendan Rhim (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
|7
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
|9
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis Hagens Berman
|10
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
|11
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthCare
|12
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
|13
|Shane Kline (USA) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
|14
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:04
|15
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthCare
|0:01:12
|16
|Timothy Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:17
|17
|Brad Neagos (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|18
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
|19
|Frederic Cossette (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
|20
|Jordon Cheyne (Can) Ride with Randall
|21
|Christopher Winn (Aus) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
|22
|Erik Slack (USA) BMW Developmental Team
|23
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
|24
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Veloselect U23 2014
|25
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthCare
|26
|Marcos Lazzarotto (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team
|27
|Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
|28
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|29
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|30
|Taylor Warren (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:49
|31
|James Schurman (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|32
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
|33
|Jake Sitier (USA) Ride with Randall
|34
|Mark De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthCare
|0:01:53
|35
|Daniel Patten (GBr) United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
|0:02:08
|36
|Michael Burliegh (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
|37
|Jon D’Alba (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team
|0:02:42
|38
|Thibault Jeannes (Fra) Team Veloselect U23 2014
|0:02:59
|39
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|Josh Yeaton (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
|41
|Jeffery Perrin (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|42
|Jonathan Jacob (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|0:04:23
|43
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|44
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
|0:04:39
|45
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:04:42
|46
|David Winston (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:22
|47
|Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:08:43
|48
|Chase Goldstein (USA) CRCA Composite Team
|0:12:03
|49
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman
|50
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthCare
|DNF
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
|DNF
|William Routley (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Matt Green (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Justin Mauch (USA) Airgas Cycling
|DNF
|Dakota Schaeffer (USA) Airgas Cycling
|DNF
|Wesley Kline (USA) Airgas Cycling
|DNF
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Cycling
|DNF
|Aaron Beebe (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|DNF
|Daniel Lam (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|DNF
|Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
|DNF
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
|DNF
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
|DNF
|Geron Williams (Guy) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
|DNF
|Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
|DNF
|James Laberge (USA) Champion System – Stan’s NoTubes
|DNF
|James Williamson (NZl) L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand
|DNF
|James Canny (NZl) L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand
|DNF
|Grayson Napier (NZl) L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand
|DNF
|Timothy Chapman (NZl) L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand
|DNF
|Scott Thomas (NZl) L&M Group Ricoh New Zealand
|DNF
|Felix Cote-Bouvette (Can) Team Veloselect U23 2014
|DNF
|Mathieu Roy (Can) Team Veloselect U23 2014
|DNF
|Conor O’Brien (Can) Team Veloselect U23 2014
|DNF
|Benjamin Martel (Can) Team Veloselect U23 2014
|DNF
|Anton Varabei (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle
|DNF
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle
|DNF
|Andrew House (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle
|DNF
|Braydon Bourne (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee-Norco Bicycle
|DNF
|Marc Antoine Soucy (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
|DNF
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
|DNF
|Emile Jean (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
|DNF
|Yohan Patry (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
|DNF
|Nicholas Rogers (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Ross Marklein (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|William Ash (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Will Cooper (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Colton Valentine (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Ryan Rapolas (USA) Breakawaybikes.com-Vie 13 p/b Felt Bicycles
|DNF
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ansel Dickey (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
|DNF
|David Kessler (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benny Swedberg (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
|DNF
|Oliver Flault (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Shawn Gravois (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Brendan Sullivan (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Thomas Barnett (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Edward Kim (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tyler Coplea (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Carson Lange (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cole House (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U23 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eamon Franck (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Owen Gilott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Fogle (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team
|DNF
|Jacob Tremblay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team
|DNF
|Andrew Seitz (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team
|DNF
|Brett Kielick (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team
|DNF
|David Guttenplan (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team
|DNF
|Derek Schanze (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team
|DNF
|Greg Capelle (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team
|DNF
|David Dawson (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joe Petrowski (USA) SeaSucker/Guttenplan Coaching Elite Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dustin Morici (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|DNF
|Alexander Voitik (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|DNF
|Sven Gartner (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|DNF
|Brian Ellison (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|DNF
|Ryan O’Boyle (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|DNF
|George Simpson (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
|DNF
|Andrew Hemesath (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Trevor Connor (Can) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Eric Losak (USA) Team Rio Grande
|DNF
|Eric Workowski (USA) Alliance Environmental
|DNF
|Ryan Shebelsky (USA) Alliance Environmental
|DNF
|Craig Nichols (USA) Alliance Environmental
|DNF
|Michah Engle (USA) Alliance Environmental
|DNF
|Keck Baker (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
|DNF
|Sean Barrie (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
|DNF
|Clarke Lind (Can) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
|DNF
|Stephen Robinson (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
|DNF
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Mex) BMW Developmental Team
|DNF
|Daniel Katz (USA) BMW Developmental Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Bertiger (USA) BMW Developmental Team
|DNF
|Ian Moore (USA) BMW Developmental Team
|DNF
|Aliaksandr Bialiauski (Blr) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Andrew Raab (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Lewis Fellas (GBr) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Jayson Jacobs (USA) CRCA Composite Team
|DNF
|Michael Margarite (USA) CRCA Composite Team
|DNF
|Zach Zoop (USA) CRCA Composite Team
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation
|DNF
|Kyle Murphy (USA) CRCA/Foundation
|DNF
|Sammy Mosely (USA) CRCA/Foundation
|DNF
|Jr., Juan Pimentel (USA) CRCA/Foundation
|DNF
|Stephen Alexander TTO19840726 CRCA/Foundation
|DNF
|Adam Carr (USA) Dealer.com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bobby Bailey (USA) Dealer.com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Steve Francisco (USA) Dealer.com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jake Hollenbach (USA) Dealer.com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Eric Tremble (USA) Dealer.com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sean Mccarthy (USA) Dealer.com Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joshua Friedman (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
|DNF
|Arthur Moran (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
|DNF
|David Warner (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
|DNF
|Cole Archambault (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
|DNF
|Sam Rosenholtz (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
|DNF
|Jules Goguely (USA) Green Line Velo driven by Zipcar
|DNF
|Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Glenn Ferreira (USA) Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Steven Dioslaki (USA) Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Greg Leach (USA) Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team
|DNF
|John Delong (USA) Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mark Hyatt (USA) Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mehdi Benhamoiada (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Daragh Campbell (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Justin Mcquerry (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Dylan Degan (USA) United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
|DNF
|David Goodman (USA) United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
|DNF
|Andrew Scarano (USA) United Healthcare of GA p/b The 706 Project
|DNF
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride with Randall
|DNF
|James Lucas Bent (Can) Ride with Randall
|DNF
|Aaron Fillion (Can) Ride with Randall
|DNF
|Shane Braley (USA) Ride with Randall
|DNS
|Amos Brumble (USA) CCB Racing
|DNS
|Christopher Strumolo (USA) CRCA Composite Team
|DNS
|John Minturn (USA) CRCA Composite Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
|20
|pts
|2
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|3
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|Jacob Tremblay (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite team
|5
|5
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman
|5
|6
|David Winston (USA) CRCA/Lupus Racing Team
|3
|7
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Battley Ducati-Spokes Etc p/b District Taco
|3
|8
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Sitier (USA) Ride with Randall
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthCare
|10
|3
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|5
|Michael Burliegh (USA) Horizon Organic/Einstein Bros Cycling
|5
|6
|William Routley (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|7
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthCare
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman
|4:02:15
|2
|Brendan Rhim (USA) California Giant/Specialized Cycling Team
|3
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Col) Jamis Hagens Berman
|4
|Frederic Cossette (Can) Equipe Transports Lacombe/Devinci Suppote par ZOOM Media
|5
|Jordon Cheyne (Can) Ride with Randall
|6
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|7
|Taylor Warren (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:49
|8
|Jeffery Perrin (USA) Hagens Berman U23 Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|9
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|10
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:04:42
|11
|Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|0:08:43
