James wins U23 British 'cross title

Gallagher, Ferguson round out top three

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven James0:48:33
2Kenta Gallagher0:00:07
3Grant Ferguson0:00:17
4Luke Gray
5Jack Clarkson0:00:33
6Ben Sumner0:01:11
7Lee Westwood0:01:46
8Andrew Hargroves0:01:48
9Taylor Johnstone0:02:49
10Matthew Gee0:03:18
11Daniel Arblaster0:03:34
12Martin Woofindin
13David Nichols0:04:29
14Bruce Dalton0:04:33
15Robert Watson0:05:16
16Lewis Tamai-Wilson
17Jeremy Hicks

