Trending

Killeen wins British Cyclo-cross National Championships

Field and Clarkson complete podium

Image 1 of 6

Liam Killeen (England)

Liam Killeen (England)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 6

Liam Killeen (Specialized Racing).

Liam Killeen (Specialized Racing).
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 3 of 6

Liam Killeen (Specialized Racing) celebrates victory at the British Cyclo-cross Championships in Shrewsbury.

Liam Killeen (Specialized Racing) celebrates victory at the British Cyclo-cross Championships in Shrewsbury.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 4 of 6

The elite men in action at the British Cyclo-cross National Championships in Shrewsbury.

The elite men in action at the British Cyclo-cross National Championships in Shrewsbury.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 5 of 6

Liam Killeen (Specialized Racing) wins the British cyclo-cross title.

Liam Killeen (Specialized Racing) wins the British cyclo-cross title.
(Image credit: British Cycling)
Image 6 of 6

The British National Cyclo-cross Championships in Shrewsbury.

The British National Cyclo-cross Championships in Shrewsbury.
(Image credit: British Cycling)

Liam Killeen (Specialized Racing) rolled back the years to win the British Cyclo-cross National Championships on Sunday. Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles Ridley RT) finished over a minute in arrears and in second place while Jack Clarkson (Hope Factory Racing) rounded out the podium in a pulsating race.

“Field is a class cross rider and I was a bit apprehensive because of the amount of running,” Killeen told British Cycling after the race.

“But it all worked out as on the bike I felt strong. I’m really pleased as it has been a long time coming. The race kind of naturally selected and I just road to the finish once a gap opened up.”

The 33-year-old was a constant present near the front of the race throughout the action and was hovering near the front when Ben Sumner (Beeline-Gener8) began to stretch the field early on.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Killeen (Specialized Racing)1:05:06
2Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles Ridley)0:00:43
3Jack Clarkson (Hope Factory Racing)0:01:35
4Nick Craig (SCOTT Racing)0:01:56
5Giles Drake (Leisure Lakes Bikes.com)0:02:19
6Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing)0:02:44
7Grant Ferguson (Betch.NL Superior-Brentjens)0:03:17
8Alex Paton (Pedal Heaven)0:04:00
9David Fletcher (Pines Cycles - Felt - Enve)0:04:26
10Daniel Booth (Hope Factory Racing)0:04:31
11James Spragg (inthemud.cx)0:04:51
12Ben Sumner (Beeline-Gener8)0:05:30
13Jody Crawforth (Hargroves Cycles Ridley)0:05:58
14Ian Bibby (NFTO)0:06:04
15Lewis Craven (Wheelbase Altura MGD)0:06:25
16Steven Roach (Team Raleigh-GAC)0:06:48
17Adrian Lansley (Pedalon.co.uk)0:07:24
19Paul Cox (Pedal Power Loughborough)0:07:51
20Alexander Forrester (www.Zepnat.com)0:08:15
21Richard Jones (Renvale)0:08:40
22Michael Butler (Hargroves Cycles Ridley)0:09:12
23Chris Metcalfe (Charge Bikes)0:10:02
24Bruce Dalton (Team Kinesis)0:10:26
25Scott Chalmers (Felt Racing)0:10:53
26Lee Shunburne (Fossa Racing)0:11:36
27Gruffudd Lewis (Madison Genesis)0:11:56
28Dave Collins (Hope Factory Racing)0:12:02
29Scot Easter (SCOTT Racing)0:12:27
30Thomas Payton (Stourbridge)0:12:44
31Grant Martin (XRT - Elmy Cycles)
32Llewellyn Holmes (Individual Member)
33Neil Ellison (WDMBC/Specialized Ruislip)
34Anthony Glover (Derwentside)
35Andrew Naylor (Fossa Racing)
36Dave Powell (Horwich)
37Stephen James (Renvale)
38Mike Wardle (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
39Dave Saunders (Individual Member)
40Paul Sheers (Vicious Velo)
41James Thompson (Rutland)
42Stephen Adams (SportGrub KUOTA)
43Martin Woffindin (Team Moda-Anon)
DNF31 Steven Chapman (Islabikes)
DNF53 Alec Briggs (Rollapaluza)
DNFBen Squrrier (Vieri Velo)
DNFRoss Tricker (Vicious Velo)
DNFAlex Blomeley (The 5th Floor Cycle Club)
DNFScott Wilson (Team Elite)
DNFNick Morris (Clee Cycles)
DNFSam Allen (Pedalon.co.uk)
DNFCraig Sefton (Horwich)
DNFMatthew Fostun (Langdale Lightweights)
DNFJeremy Hicks (Rugby Velo)
DNFJames Griffiths (Clee Cycles)
DNFPaul Beattie (Rockingham Forest Whls)
DNFMarcus Nainby (Team WNT)
DNFDan Vockins (Bridport)
DNFJames Furniss (www.Zepnat.com)

Latest on Cyclingnews