Liam Killeen (Specialized Racing) rolled back the years to win the British Cyclo-cross National Championships on Sunday. Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles Ridley RT) finished over a minute in arrears and in second place while Jack Clarkson (Hope Factory Racing) rounded out the podium in a pulsating race.

“Field is a class cross rider and I was a bit apprehensive because of the amount of running,” Killeen told British Cycling after the race.

“But it all worked out as on the bike I felt strong. I’m really pleased as it has been a long time coming. The race kind of naturally selected and I just road to the finish once a gap opened up.”

The 33-year-old was a constant present near the front of the race throughout the action and was hovering near the front when Ben Sumner (Beeline-Gener8) began to stretch the field early on.





