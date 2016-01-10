Killeen wins British Cyclo-cross National Championships
Field and Clarkson complete podium
Elite Men: Shrewsbury -
Liam Killeen (Specialized Racing) rolled back the years to win the British Cyclo-cross National Championships on Sunday. Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles Ridley RT) finished over a minute in arrears and in second place while Jack Clarkson (Hope Factory Racing) rounded out the podium in a pulsating race.
“Field is a class cross rider and I was a bit apprehensive because of the amount of running,” Killeen told British Cycling after the race.
“But it all worked out as on the bike I felt strong. I’m really pleased as it has been a long time coming. The race kind of naturally selected and I just road to the finish once a gap opened up.”
The 33-year-old was a constant present near the front of the race throughout the action and was hovering near the front when Ben Sumner (Beeline-Gener8) began to stretch the field early on.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liam Killeen (Specialized Racing)
|1:05:06
|2
|Ian Field (Hargroves Cycles Ridley)
|0:00:43
|3
|Jack Clarkson (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:01:35
|4
|Nick Craig (SCOTT Racing)
|0:01:56
|5
|Giles Drake (Leisure Lakes Bikes.com)
|0:02:19
|6
|Paul Oldham (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:02:44
|7
|Grant Ferguson (Betch.NL Superior-Brentjens)
|0:03:17
|8
|Alex Paton (Pedal Heaven)
|0:04:00
|9
|David Fletcher (Pines Cycles - Felt - Enve)
|0:04:26
|10
|Daniel Booth (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:04:31
|11
|James Spragg (inthemud.cx)
|0:04:51
|12
|Ben Sumner (Beeline-Gener8)
|0:05:30
|13
|Jody Crawforth (Hargroves Cycles Ridley)
|0:05:58
|14
|Ian Bibby (NFTO)
|0:06:04
|15
|Lewis Craven (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|0:06:25
|16
|Steven Roach (Team Raleigh-GAC)
|0:06:48
|17
|Adrian Lansley (Pedalon.co.uk)
|0:07:24
|19
|Paul Cox (Pedal Power Loughborough)
|0:07:51
|20
|Alexander Forrester (www.Zepnat.com)
|0:08:15
|21
|Richard Jones (Renvale)
|0:08:40
|22
|Michael Butler (Hargroves Cycles Ridley)
|0:09:12
|23
|Chris Metcalfe (Charge Bikes)
|0:10:02
|24
|Bruce Dalton (Team Kinesis)
|0:10:26
|25
|Scott Chalmers (Felt Racing)
|0:10:53
|26
|Lee Shunburne (Fossa Racing)
|0:11:36
|27
|Gruffudd Lewis (Madison Genesis)
|0:11:56
|28
|Dave Collins (Hope Factory Racing)
|0:12:02
|29
|Scot Easter (SCOTT Racing)
|0:12:27
|30
|Thomas Payton (Stourbridge)
|0:12:44
|31
|Grant Martin (XRT - Elmy Cycles)
|32
|Llewellyn Holmes (Individual Member)
|33
|Neil Ellison (WDMBC/Specialized Ruislip)
|34
|Anthony Glover (Derwentside)
|35
|Andrew Naylor (Fossa Racing)
|36
|Dave Powell (Horwich)
|37
|Stephen James (Renvale)
|38
|Mike Wardle (Wheelbase Altura MGD)
|39
|Dave Saunders (Individual Member)
|40
|Paul Sheers (Vicious Velo)
|41
|James Thompson (Rutland)
|42
|Stephen Adams (SportGrub KUOTA)
|43
|Martin Woffindin (Team Moda-Anon)
|DNF
|31 Steven Chapman (Islabikes)
|DNF
|53 Alec Briggs (Rollapaluza)
|DNF
|Ben Squrrier (Vieri Velo)
|DNF
|Ross Tricker (Vicious Velo)
|DNF
|Alex Blomeley (The 5th Floor Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Scott Wilson (Team Elite)
|DNF
|Nick Morris (Clee Cycles)
|DNF
|Sam Allen (Pedalon.co.uk)
|DNF
|Craig Sefton (Horwich)
|DNF
|Matthew Fostun (Langdale Lightweights)
|DNF
|Jeremy Hicks (Rugby Velo)
|DNF
|James Griffiths (Clee Cycles)
|DNF
|Paul Beattie (Rockingham Forest Whls)
|DNF
|Marcus Nainby (Team WNT)
|DNF
|Dan Vockins (Bridport)
|DNF
|James Furniss (www.Zepnat.com)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy