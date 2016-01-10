Trending

Richards win British women's U23 title

Crumpton is second, Wright third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evie Richards (100% ME)0:37:22
2Bethany Crumpton (Boot Out Breast Cancer)0:01:52
3Sophie Wright (Renvale)0:02:09
4Ffion James (100% ME)0:02:31
5Alice Barnes (100% ME)0:03:22
6Amira Mellor (Oldfield/Paul Milnes Cycles)0:04:09
7Sophie Thackray (Oldfield/Paul Milnes Cycles)0:04:43
8Emily Wadsworth (Beeline-Gener8)0:05:34
9Rebecca Preece (Red Rose Olympic)0:06:05
10Natasha Reddy (RP Racing Team)0:09:47
11Hannah Saville (www.cxmagazine.com)0:09:51
12Madeleine Gammons (SRAM Youth Development)0:11:03
13Amy Garner (Welland Valley)0:13:03
15Tiffany Fletcher (Team Empella Cyclo-Cross)0:02:15
DNFSophia Chastell (MnD Fusion RT Gearclub)
DNFLauren Humphreys (Bonito Squadra Corse)

