British Cyclo-cross National Championships: Paton wins U23 men's race

Wadey and Barnes complete podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iain Paton (100%me)0:51:50
2Ben Wadey (Clee Cycles)0:00:14
3Nicholas (Barnes Hargroves Cycles - Ridley RT)0:01:26
4Frazer Clacherty (100%me)0:01:51
5George Thompson (Sleaford Wheelers CC)0:02:04
6Billy Harding (Oldfield/Paul Milnes Cycles)0:02:25
7Arthur Green (Clee Cycles)0:03:02
8Mark McGuire (100%me)0:03:23
9Jake Poole (Jake Poole Racing/Raleigh)0:03:41
10Joe Griffiths (Individual Member)0:03:55

