Ramirez opens Breck Epic with stage victory
Looney leads women's race
Stage 1: Pennsylvania Creek: -
Moderate temperatures greeted the field for the first stage of the third annual Breck Epic MTB Stage Race. On tap for the day was a classic Summit County route noted for both its proximity to town and for its rugged nature.
At roughly 40 miles, stage one didn't look like much on paper, but as the day played out it proved itself a likely player in the final standings as race favorite after race favorite fell by the wayside, their tire sidewalls victim to the route’s unforgiving character.
Race favorites Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz) and Travis Brown (Trek) fell victim to stage 1's rocky underbelly, Tostado relinquishing the lead just seconds after its gain to eventual stage winner multiple-time La Ruta de los Conquistadores champion, Lico Ramirez. Brown's misfortune came just five miles from the finish and saw him drop five spots in the overall. Local neo-pro Kevin Kane (Rocky Mountain) held on for second, finishing just eight minutes off the pace set by Ramirez.
On the women's side, Sonya Looney (Ergon) showed up fresh from her CTR attempt with fitness to spare, putting 14 minutes into second-place finisher Katie Lindquist (Ericksen). Jen Tilley (Honey Stinger/Trek) rounded out the podium in the women’s open category.
With approximately 210 miles left to go, none of these categories is decided. Luck, fitness, racing smarts and Mother Nature are all going to have their say. On deck for Monday is 40+ miles of prime high-alpine Colorado singletrack as racers are treated to the legendary Colorado trail. An overnight storm cell dumped a tiny bit of moisture on course, making everything north-facing super-tacky hero-dirt.
Full Results - Stage 1 & GC after stage 1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Ramirez
|3:10:04
|2
|Kevin Kane
|0:08:07
|3
|Ben Aufderheide
|0:09:22
|4
|Cameron Chambers
|0:10:24
|5
|Colby Pearce
|0:11:34
|6
|Blake Harlan
|0:11:40
|7
|Colin Cares
|0:14:16
|8
|Macky Franklin
|0:15:06
|9
|Travis Brown
|0:16:28
|10
|Chris Baddick
|0:17:44
|10
|Samuel Morrison
|12
|Nick Truitt
|0:24:47
|13
|Chris Mcgovern
|0:28:14
|14
|Josh Tostado
|0:28:28
|15
|Kip Biese
|0:30:21
|16
|Jonathan Davis
|0:38:35
|17
|Kevin Conerly
|0:50:06
|18
|Taylor Shelden
|1:23:36
|19
|Christopher Phelan
|1:57:43
|20
|Phillip Ball
|2:08:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vince Anderson
|3:37:40
|2
|Michael Melley
|0:00:45
|3
|Carter Jeffrey
|0:22:20
|4
|Rob Lockey
|0:25:48
|5
|Rich Dillen
|0:40:41
|6
|John Odle
|0:59:19
|7
|Peter Keiller
|1:28:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Schilling
|3:37:51
|2
|Werner Van Der Merwe
|0:05:56
|3
|Kevin Ormerod
|0:22:13
|4
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen
|0:29:13
|5
|Rich Digeronimo
|0:30:29
|6
|Jon Fugitt
|0:36:03
|7
|Mario Araya
|0:38:48
|8
|Robin Dutton
|0:40:45
|9
|Stephen Thompson
|0:44:01
|10
|Jesse Combs
|0:45:54
|11
|Grant Hvizdos
|0:46:25
|12
|Nesse Oystein
|0:48:29
|13
|Andrew Jauquet
|0:50:09
|14
|Cormac Ahern
|0:52:36
|15
|Steven Pauwels
|0:52:41
|16
|Josh Gray
|1:05:39
|17
|Chris Hurst
|1:18:14
|18
|Tim Harper
|1:37:20
|19
|Christophe Van Lierde
|2:30:07
|20
|Alex Garcia
|4:29:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Llinares
|3:50:25
|2
|Peter Paelinck
|0:00:56
|3
|Brian Maslach
|0:03:13
|4
|Trever Bushnell
|0:09:04
|5
|Scott Patterson
|0:09:41
|6
|Tom Brodzinski
|0:12:37
|7
|Daniel King
|0:20:34
|8
|Ron Hewitson
|0:30:21
|9
|Gregg Pattison
|0:40:06
|10
|Lennie Moon
|0:44:40
|11
|Gary Hall
|0:50:08
|12
|Robert Lee
|1:07:07
|13
|Craig Conner
|1:07:24
|14
|Ryan Gilmer
|15
|Eman Podgorny
|1:09:48
|16
|Stefan Plas
|1:24:04
|17
|Brad Shield
|1:29:05
|18
|Danny Drogula
|1:30:50
|19
|John Riggs
|2:00:43
|20
|Manuel Pachano
|4:16:49
|21
|Valois Gonzalez
|4:17:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rich Cramer
|3:57:15
|2
|Eric Davis
|0:00:34
|3
|Mark Hershberger
|0:02:48
|4
|Kent Eriksen
|0:09:02
|5
|Bruce Wilson
|0:14:38
|6
|Dean Cahow
|0:19:35
|7
|Jim Mitchell
|0:22:21
|8
|Robert Laroche
|0:24:09
|9
|Tom Quinn
|0:40:17
|10
|Jeff Soulier
|0:40:58
|11
|Kelly Smith
|0:46:05
|12
|Rick Metzger
|1:04:36
|13
|Peter Borsato
|1:12:47
|14
|Delynn Burkhalter
|1:17:55
|15
|Greg Mckennis
|1:22:10
|16
|Dirk Long
|1:22:12
|17
|Paul Labissonniere
|1:31:06
|18
|Keith Cooper
|1:41:42
|19
|Mark Halwa
|2:07:55
|20
|Stephen Ostrander
|2:38:51
|21
|Mario Gustavo Bacce
|4:09:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Huntley
|4:11:22
|2
|Nick Armano
|0:26:59
|3
|Kevin Andruschuk
|0:34:44
|4
|Ken Kreidl
|0:48:45
|5
|Smith Stanford
|1:52:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonya Looney
|4:06:37
|2
|Katherine Lindquist
|0:14:00
|3
|Jen Tilley
|0:22:08
|4
|Selene Yeager
|0:25:37
|5
|Brenda Munoz
|0:37:58
|6
|Molly Cochran
|1:51:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathy Eckert
|4:38:01
|2
|Kristi Olson
|0:03:31
|3
|Lisa Lepoole
|0:23:41
|4
|Laureen Coffelt
|0:34:03
|5
|Tinneke Vandevoorde
|1:21:22
|6
|Lori Halwa
|1:26:34
|7
|Patricia Vandendriessche
|1:29:57
|8
|Molly Breslin
|2:03:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cynthia Ferrer
|6:37:57
|2
|Alison Jones
|1:00:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huseby/Johnson
|3:58:23
|2
|Wu/Busse
|0:14:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports)
|3:41:34
|2
|Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing)
|0:10:14
|3
|Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy)
|2:11:07
|4
|Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing)
|2:13:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gouge/Asleson
|4:13:01
|2
|Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com)
|0:22:28
|3
|Gable/Mortier
|0:33:53
|4
|Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree)
|2:06:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek)
|3:57:43
|2
|Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast)
|0:28:23
|3
|Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg)
|1:12:20
|4
|Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X)
|1:37:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuki Ikeda
|3:26:39
|2
|Jorge Espinoza
|0:03:37
|3
|Jeff Kerkove
|0:11:36
|4
|Christian Mccarthy
|0:19:59
|5
|Huybert Groenendaal
|0:21:25
|6
|Patrick Valentine
|0:26:37
|7
|Adam Pulford
|0:41:56
|8
|Jordan Carr
|0:58:31
|9
|Andy Pemberton
|1:05:26
|10
|Eric Sorenson
|1:06:53
|11
|Pedro Del Busto
|1:19:39
|12
|Johnny Petrosky
|1:49:29
|13
|Adam Pemberton
|1:50:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hagen
|3:50:02
|2
|Brian Hludiznski
|0:02:04
|3
|Cary Smith
|0:04:24
|4
|Donald Powell
|0:04:34
|5
|Theodore Fleming
|0:07:30
|6
|Andrew Yates
|0:16:50
|7
|Don Roth
|0:31:48
|8
|Marc Peruzzi
|0:43:31
|9
|Roman Urbina
|0:47:40
|10
|Tim Aigner
|0:56:24
|11
|Peter Dunn
|1:03:22
|12
|Marco Chinchilla
|1:04:19
|13
|Jeff Bader
|1:33:41
|14
|John Arguello
|1:39:04
|15
|Tad Peacock
|1:39:06
|16
|Mike Stoll
|1:55:30
|17
|Larry Peters
|2:18:12
|18
|Ted Kahan
|2:18:13
|19
|Chris Baker
|2:55:05
|20
|Richard Brown
|2:58:17
|21
|Jim Baxa
|3:07:56
|22
|Robert Forster
|3:17:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pua Mata
|3:45:04
|2
|Tina Martinez
|1:01:04
|3
|Elizabeth Overstreet
|1:09:29
|4
|Amy Thomas
|1:16:19
|5
|Kelli Lusk
|1:22:52
|6
|Amy Caldwell
|1:40:47
|7
|Chelsea Mcgowan
|2:03:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy