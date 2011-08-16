Federico Ramirez (Image credit: Luis A. Rueda Fonseca)

Moderate temperatures greeted the field for the first stage of the third annual Breck Epic MTB Stage Race. On tap for the day was a classic Summit County route noted for both its proximity to town and for its rugged nature.

At roughly 40 miles, stage one didn't look like much on paper, but as the day played out it proved itself a likely player in the final standings as race favorite after race favorite fell by the wayside, their tire sidewalls victim to the route’s unforgiving character.

Race favorites Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz) and Travis Brown (Trek) fell victim to stage 1's rocky underbelly, Tostado relinquishing the lead just seconds after its gain to eventual stage winner multiple-time La Ruta de los Conquistadores champion, Lico Ramirez. Brown's misfortune came just five miles from the finish and saw him drop five spots in the overall. Local neo-pro Kevin Kane (Rocky Mountain) held on for second, finishing just eight minutes off the pace set by Ramirez.

On the women's side, Sonya Looney (Ergon) showed up fresh from her CTR attempt with fitness to spare, putting 14 minutes into second-place finisher Katie Lindquist (Ericksen). Jen Tilley (Honey Stinger/Trek) rounded out the podium in the women’s open category.

With approximately 210 miles left to go, none of these categories is decided. Luck, fitness, racing smarts and Mother Nature are all going to have their say. On deck for Monday is 40+ miles of prime high-alpine Colorado singletrack as racers are treated to the legendary Colorado trail. An overnight storm cell dumped a tiny bit of moisture on course, making everything north-facing super-tacky hero-dirt.

Full Results - Stage 1 & GC after stage 1

Solo men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Ramirez 3:10:04 2 Kevin Kane 0:08:07 3 Ben Aufderheide 0:09:22 4 Cameron Chambers 0:10:24 5 Colby Pearce 0:11:34 6 Blake Harlan 0:11:40 7 Colin Cares 0:14:16 8 Macky Franklin 0:15:06 9 Travis Brown 0:16:28 10 Chris Baddick 0:17:44 10 Samuel Morrison 12 Nick Truitt 0:24:47 13 Chris Mcgovern 0:28:14 14 Josh Tostado 0:28:28 15 Kip Biese 0:30:21 16 Jonathan Davis 0:38:35 17 Kevin Conerly 0:50:06 18 Taylor Shelden 1:23:36 19 Christopher Phelan 1:57:43 20 Phillip Ball 2:08:26

Solo singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vince Anderson 3:37:40 2 Michael Melley 0:00:45 3 Carter Jeffrey 0:22:20 4 Rob Lockey 0:25:48 5 Rich Dillen 0:40:41 6 John Odle 0:59:19 7 Peter Keiller 1:28:07

Solo men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Schilling 3:37:51 2 Werner Van Der Merwe 0:05:56 3 Kevin Ormerod 0:22:13 4 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:29:13 5 Rich Digeronimo 0:30:29 6 Jon Fugitt 0:36:03 7 Mario Araya 0:38:48 8 Robin Dutton 0:40:45 9 Stephen Thompson 0:44:01 10 Jesse Combs 0:45:54 11 Grant Hvizdos 0:46:25 12 Nesse Oystein 0:48:29 13 Andrew Jauquet 0:50:09 14 Cormac Ahern 0:52:36 15 Steven Pauwels 0:52:41 16 Josh Gray 1:05:39 17 Chris Hurst 1:18:14 18 Tim Harper 1:37:20 19 Christophe Van Lierde 2:30:07 20 Alex Garcia 4:29:02

Solo men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Llinares 3:50:25 2 Peter Paelinck 0:00:56 3 Brian Maslach 0:03:13 4 Trever Bushnell 0:09:04 5 Scott Patterson 0:09:41 6 Tom Brodzinski 0:12:37 7 Daniel King 0:20:34 8 Ron Hewitson 0:30:21 9 Gregg Pattison 0:40:06 10 Lennie Moon 0:44:40 11 Gary Hall 0:50:08 12 Robert Lee 1:07:07 13 Craig Conner 1:07:24 14 Ryan Gilmer 15 Eman Podgorny 1:09:48 16 Stefan Plas 1:24:04 17 Brad Shield 1:29:05 18 Danny Drogula 1:30:50 19 John Riggs 2:00:43 20 Manuel Pachano 4:16:49 21 Valois Gonzalez 4:17:51

Solo 50+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rich Cramer 3:57:15 2 Eric Davis 0:00:34 3 Mark Hershberger 0:02:48 4 Kent Eriksen 0:09:02 5 Bruce Wilson 0:14:38 6 Dean Cahow 0:19:35 7 Jim Mitchell 0:22:21 8 Robert Laroche 0:24:09 9 Tom Quinn 0:40:17 10 Jeff Soulier 0:40:58 11 Kelly Smith 0:46:05 12 Rick Metzger 1:04:36 13 Peter Borsato 1:12:47 14 Delynn Burkhalter 1:17:55 15 Greg Mckennis 1:22:10 16 Dirk Long 1:22:12 17 Paul Labissonniere 1:31:06 18 Keith Cooper 1:41:42 19 Mark Halwa 2:07:55 20 Stephen Ostrander 2:38:51 21 Mario Gustavo Bacce 4:09:54

Clydesdale men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Huntley 4:11:22 2 Nick Armano 0:26:59 3 Kevin Andruschuk 0:34:44 4 Ken Kreidl 0:48:45 5 Smith Stanford 1:52:19

Solo women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney 4:06:37 2 Katherine Lindquist 0:14:00 3 Jen Tilley 0:22:08 4 Selene Yeager 0:25:37 5 Brenda Munoz 0:37:58 6 Molly Cochran 1:51:18

Solo women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathy Eckert 4:38:01 2 Kristi Olson 0:03:31 3 Lisa Lepoole 0:23:41 4 Laureen Coffelt 0:34:03 5 Tinneke Vandevoorde 1:21:22 6 Lori Halwa 1:26:34 7 Patricia Vandendriessche 1:29:57 8 Molly Breslin 2:03:23

Solo women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cynthia Ferrer 6:37:57 2 Alison Jones 1:00:22

Duo men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huseby/Johnson 3:58:23 2 Wu/Busse 0:14:16

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports) 3:41:34 2 Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing) 0:10:14 3 Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy) 2:11:07 4 Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing) 2:13:39

Duo men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gouge/Asleson 4:13:01 2 Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com) 0:22:28 3 Gable/Mortier 0:33:53 4 Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree) 2:06:06

Duo coed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek) 3:57:43 2 Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast) 0:28:23 3 Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg) 1:12:20 4 Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X) 1:37:37

3-day men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuki Ikeda 3:26:39 2 Jorge Espinoza 0:03:37 3 Jeff Kerkove 0:11:36 4 Christian Mccarthy 0:19:59 5 Huybert Groenendaal 0:21:25 6 Patrick Valentine 0:26:37 7 Adam Pulford 0:41:56 8 Jordan Carr 0:58:31 9 Andy Pemberton 1:05:26 10 Eric Sorenson 1:06:53 11 Pedro Del Busto 1:19:39 12 Johnny Petrosky 1:49:29 13 Adam Pemberton 1:50:53

3-day men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hagen 3:50:02 2 Brian Hludiznski 0:02:04 3 Cary Smith 0:04:24 4 Donald Powell 0:04:34 5 Theodore Fleming 0:07:30 6 Andrew Yates 0:16:50 7 Don Roth 0:31:48 8 Marc Peruzzi 0:43:31 9 Roman Urbina 0:47:40 10 Tim Aigner 0:56:24 11 Peter Dunn 1:03:22 12 Marco Chinchilla 1:04:19 13 Jeff Bader 1:33:41 14 John Arguello 1:39:04 15 Tad Peacock 1:39:06 16 Mike Stoll 1:55:30 17 Larry Peters 2:18:12 18 Ted Kahan 2:18:13 19 Chris Baker 2:55:05 20 Richard Brown 2:58:17 21 Jim Baxa 3:07:56 22 Robert Forster 3:17:36