Cares cruises to stage win ahead of race leader Ramirez
Looney wins another stage to keep overall lead
Stage 5: The Wheeler Loop: -
Riders hit 12,500 feet in elevation in today's stage after a brief jaunt on the ski area sent them, up, up and up some more via the Burro, Spruce Creek and finally, the infamous Wheeler Trail. Wheeler is one of those rides that every local does once a year and promptly says "never again!". We make our folks do it every year.
Leading the charge up Wheeler were Colin Cares, who rebounded from a wrong turn at the start to take the eventual stage win, Lico Ramirez from Costa Rica (second) and local billy goat Josh Tostado rounding out the podium.
On the women's side, the podium once again repeated itself with Sonya Looney taking first and locking up her stranglehold on the overall, Selene Yeager in second, and Katie Ericksen rounding out the podium in third.
Tomorrow could be called the joyous counterpart to today's pain. A spin up Moonstone, Barney Ford, Nightmare and then Baker's Tank before riders head out to the Section House on Tomorrow's Gold Dust stage will preface a big ring giggle-fest on the Gold Dust Trail. They'll then head up Boreas Pass Road, passing the aid station placed at the Section House before descending Indiana Creek to the Blue River Trail, finishing on the social trails behind the hockey rink.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Cares
|2:33:53
|2
|Federico Ramirez
|0:00:12
|3
|Josh Tostado
|0:09:55
|4
|Nick Truitt
|0:10:14
|5
|Kevin Kane
|0:11:36
|6
|Chris Baddick
|0:12:06
|7
|Travis Brown
|0:12:17
|8
|Macky Franklin
|0:12:28
|9
|Cameron Chambers
|0:13:06
|10
|Samuel Morrison
|0:16:35
|11
|Ben Aufderheide
|0:21:22
|12
|Jonathan Davis
|0:23:32
|13
|Blake Harlan
|0:26:53
|14
|Taylor Shelden
|0:30:39
|15
|Chris Mcgovern
|0:46:37
|16
|Colby Pearce
|0:49:48
|17
|Kevin Conerly
|1:02:18
|18
|Christopher Phelan
|1:37:15
|19
|Phillip Ball
|1:47:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vince Anderson
|3:02:30
|2
|Michael Melley
|0:02:00
|3
|Carter Jeffrey
|0:16:20
|4
|Rob Lockey
|0:23:39
|5
|Rich Dillen
|0:38:29
|6
|John Odle
|0:48:38
|7
|Peter Keiller
|1:05:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Werner Van Der Merwe
|2:59:19
|2
|Mike Schilling
|0:08:02
|3
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen
|0:09:44
|4
|Kevin Ormerod
|0:14:54
|5
|Rich Digeronimo
|0:17:31
|6
|Mario Araya
|0:18:13
|7
|Robin Dutton
|0:23:13
|8
|Nesse Oystein
|0:23:30
|9
|Cormac Ahern
|0:29:02
|10
|Jon Fugitt
|0:31:01
|11
|Jesse Combs
|0:41:02
|12
|Grant Hvizdos
|0:41:11
|13
|Andrew Jauquet
|0:42:05
|14
|Chris Hurst
|0:46:18
|15
|Steven Pauwels
|0:50:09
|16
|Josh Gray
|0:55:58
|17
|Tim Harper
|1:14:04
|18
|Stephen Thompson
|1:25:34
|19
|Christophe Van Lierde
|1:43:36
|20
|Alex Garcia
|2:22:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Llinares
|3:03:24
|2
|Trever Bushnell
|0:03:28
|3
|Brian Maslach
|0:04:56
|4
|Scott Patterson
|0:07:51
|5
|Peter Paelinck
|0:10:33
|6
|Tom Brodzinski
|0:22:23
|7
|Gregg Pattison
|0:30:21
|8
|Daniel King
|0:32:06
|9
|Lennie Moon
|0:46:29
|10
|Ron Hewitson
|0:51:26
|11
|Gary Hall
|0:55:59
|12
|Brad Shield
|1:19:27
|13
|John Riggs
|1:23:31
|14
|Eman Podgorny
|1:26:06
|15
|Stefan Plas
|1:27:18
|16
|Robert Lee
|1:45:14
|17
|Danny Drogula
|1:54:45
|18
|Manuel Pachano
|3:39:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rich Cramer
|3:10:52
|2
|Mark Hershberger
|0:08:01
|3
|Bruce Wilson
|0:13:01
|4
|Dean Cahow
|0:23:09
|5
|Kent Eriksen
|0:26:23
|6
|Robert Laroche
|0:29:00
|7
|Jim Mitchell
|0:31:43
|8
|Jeff Soulier
|0:37:53
|9
|Tom Quinn
|0:42:01
|10
|Rick Metzger
|0:45:41
|11
|Mark Halwa
|1:15:01
|12
|Peter Borsato
|1:17:46
|13
|Paul Labissonniere
|1:18:16
|14
|Dirk Long
|1:20:51
|15
|Delynn Burkhalter
|1:47:18
|16
|Kelly Smith
|1:49:04
|17
|Stephen Ostrander
|2:14:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken Kreidl
|3:25:52
|2
|David Huntley
|0:00:52
|3
|Kevin Andruschuk
|0:25:33
|4
|Nick Armano
|0:38:17
|5
|Smith Stanford
|1:44:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonya Looney
|3:28:49
|2
|Selene Yeager
|0:02:37
|3
|Katherine Lindquist
|0:14:14
|4
|Jen Tilley
|0:27:53
|5
|Brenda Munoz
|0:47:52
|6
|Molly Cochran
|1:56:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Lepoole
|3:52:29
|2
|Kathy Eckert
|0:11:06
|3
|Laureen Coffelt
|0:23:24
|4
|Tinneke Vandevoorde
|1:21:56
|5
|Lori Halwa
|1:32:37
|6
|Molly Breslin
|1:56:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cynthia Ferrer
|5:46:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huseby/Johnson
|2:59:17
|2
|Wu/Busse
|0:45:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports)
|3:01:33
|2
|Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing)
|0:14:59
|3
|Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy)
|1:38:46
|4
|Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing)
|2:03:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gouge/Asleson
|3:30:44
|2
|Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com)
|0:11:53
|3
|Gable/Mortier
|0:30:48
|4
|Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree)
|1:48:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek)
|3:14:36
|2
|Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast)
|0:29:39
|3
|Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg)
|1:02:28
|4
|Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X)
|1:17:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Ramirez
|16:29:50
|2
|Cameron Chambers
|0:25:37
|3
|Josh Tostado
|0:33:12
|4
|Ben Aufderheide
|0:42:20
|5
|Macky Franklin
|0:46:44
|6
|Colin Cares
|0:48:38
|7
|Blake Harlan
|0:51:56
|8
|Nick Truitt
|0:58:31
|9
|Chris Baddick
|1:01:02
|10
|Travis Brown
|1:05:04
|11
|Samuel Morrison
|1:30:15
|12
|Kevin Kane
|1:38:44
|13
|Jonathan Davis
|2:15:33
|14
|Chris Mcgovern
|2:55:47
|15
|Colby Pearce
|3:19:44
|16
|Taylor Shelden
|3:35:15
|17
|Kevin Conerly
|4:08:09
|18
|Phillip Ball
|10:25:10
|19
|Christopher Phelan
|11:22:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vince Anderson
|18:42:35
|2
|Michael Melley
|0:12:34
|3
|Carter Jeffrey
|1:53:18
|4
|Rob Lockey
|2:25:31
|5
|Rich Dillen
|3:55:07
|6
|John Odle
|5:12:27
|7
|Peter Keiller
|7:31:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Werner Van Der Merwe
|18:26:59
|2
|Mike Schilling
|0:25:46
|3
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen
|1:50:48
|4
|Mario Araya
|2:26:38
|5
|Rich Digeronimo
|2:34:02
|6
|Kevin Ormerod
|2:37:54
|7
|Nesse Oystein
|2:38:29
|8
|Robin Dutton
|3:03:30
|9
|Jon Fugitt
|3:07:45
|10
|Cormac Ahern
|3:30:13
|11
|Jesse Combs
|3:55:57
|12
|Steven Pauwels
|4:46:31
|13
|Chris Hurst
|4:53:22
|14
|Andrew Jauquet
|4:59:16
|15
|Grant Hvizdos
|5:26:28
|16
|Stephen Thompson
|5:28:54
|17
|Josh Gray
|6:27:38
|18
|Tim Harper
|9:22:29
|19
|Christophe Van Lierde
|11:11:27
|20
|Alex Garcia
|21:17:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Paelinck
|19:11:24
|2
|Mark Llinares
|0:12:18
|3
|Brian Maslach
|0:36:24
|4
|Trever Bushnell
|1:02:15
|5
|Scott Patterson
|1:05:05
|6
|Tom Brodzinski
|1:45:02
|7
|Gregg Pattison
|3:03:15
|8
|Daniel King
|3:29:13
|9
|Lennie Moon
|3:57:59
|10
|Ron Hewitson
|4:55:38
|11
|Gary Hall
|5:42:47
|12
|Eman Podgorny
|6:21:23
|13
|Brad Shield
|7:26:39
|14
|Robert Lee
|7:51:32
|15
|Stefan Plas
|8:29:46
|16
|Danny Drogula
|8:45:12
|17
|John Riggs
|8:47:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Hershberger
|20:11:37
|2
|Bruce Wilson
|0:35:27
|3
|Rich Cramer
|0:44:16
|4
|Kent Eriksen
|1:11:40
|5
|Dean Cahow
|1:45:39
|6
|Jim Mitchell
|2:03:41
|7
|Robert Laroche
|2:09:39
|8
|Jeff Soulier
|3:33:51
|9
|Tom Quinn
|4:02:38
|10
|Rick Metzger
|5:07:41
|11
|Paul Labissonniere
|5:36:29
|12
|Dirk Long
|7:08:24
|13
|Peter Borsato
|7:21:55
|14
|Kelly Smith
|7:52:49
|15
|Mark Halwa
|8:23:23
|16
|Delynn Burkhalter
|12:11:24
|17
|Stephen Ostrander
|12:36:18
|18
|Greg Mckennis
|3:32:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Huntley
|22:17:39
|2
|Ken Kreidl
|0:22:25
|3
|Kevin Andruschuk
|2:08:48
|4
|Nick Armano
|4:08:01
|5
|Smith Stanford
|8:26:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonya Looney
|21:14:37
|2
|Selene Yeager
|0:37:37
|3
|Katherine Lindquist
|1:11:49
|4
|Jen Tilley
|2:28:27
|5
|Brenda Munoz
|4:03:00
|6
|Molly Cochran
|9:41:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathy Eckert
|24:13:57
|2
|Lisa Lepoole
|0:08:58
|3
|Laureen Coffelt
|1:46:02
|4
|Tinneke Vandevoorde
|7:24:40
|5
|Lori Halwa
|7:58:47
|6
|Molly Breslin
|11:30:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cynthia Ferrer
|34:36:46
|2
|Alison Jones
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huseby/Johnson
|18:59:22
|2
|Wu/Busse
|3:22:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports)
|19:08:48
|2
|Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing)
|0:38:40
|3
|Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy)
|10:18:18
|4
|Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing)
|13:19:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gouge/Asleson
|21:45:27
|2
|Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com)
|1:24:40
|3
|Gable/Mortier
|3:04:05
|4
|Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree)
|9:25:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek)
|20:43:42
|2
|Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast)
|2:07:46
|3
|Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg)
|6:03:30
|4
|Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X)
|7:27:24
