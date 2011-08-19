Riders hit 12,500 feet in elevation in today's stage after a brief jaunt on the ski area sent them, up, up and up some more via the Burro, Spruce Creek and finally, the infamous Wheeler Trail. Wheeler is one of those rides that every local does once a year and promptly says "never again!". We make our folks do it every year.

Leading the charge up Wheeler were Colin Cares, who rebounded from a wrong turn at the start to take the eventual stage win, Lico Ramirez from Costa Rica (second) and local billy goat Josh Tostado rounding out the podium.

On the women's side, the podium once again repeated itself with Sonya Looney taking first and locking up her stranglehold on the overall, Selene Yeager in second, and Katie Ericksen rounding out the podium in third.

Tomorrow could be called the joyous counterpart to today's pain. A spin up Moonstone, Barney Ford, Nightmare and then Baker's Tank before riders head out to the Section House on Tomorrow's Gold Dust stage will preface a big ring giggle-fest on the Gold Dust Trail. They'll then head up Boreas Pass Road, passing the aid station placed at the Section House before descending Indiana Creek to the Blue River Trail, finishing on the social trails behind the hockey rink.

Full Results

Solo men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Cares 2:33:53 2 Federico Ramirez 0:00:12 3 Josh Tostado 0:09:55 4 Nick Truitt 0:10:14 5 Kevin Kane 0:11:36 6 Chris Baddick 0:12:06 7 Travis Brown 0:12:17 8 Macky Franklin 0:12:28 9 Cameron Chambers 0:13:06 10 Samuel Morrison 0:16:35 11 Ben Aufderheide 0:21:22 12 Jonathan Davis 0:23:32 13 Blake Harlan 0:26:53 14 Taylor Shelden 0:30:39 15 Chris Mcgovern 0:46:37 16 Colby Pearce 0:49:48 17 Kevin Conerly 1:02:18 18 Christopher Phelan 1:37:15 19 Phillip Ball 1:47:07

Solo Singlespeed stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vince Anderson 3:02:30 2 Michael Melley 0:02:00 3 Carter Jeffrey 0:16:20 4 Rob Lockey 0:23:39 5 Rich Dillen 0:38:29 6 John Odle 0:48:38 7 Peter Keiller 1:05:43

Solo 30 Men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner Van Der Merwe 2:59:19 2 Mike Schilling 0:08:02 3 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:09:44 4 Kevin Ormerod 0:14:54 5 Rich Digeronimo 0:17:31 6 Mario Araya 0:18:13 7 Robin Dutton 0:23:13 8 Nesse Oystein 0:23:30 9 Cormac Ahern 0:29:02 10 Jon Fugitt 0:31:01 11 Jesse Combs 0:41:02 12 Grant Hvizdos 0:41:11 13 Andrew Jauquet 0:42:05 14 Chris Hurst 0:46:18 15 Steven Pauwels 0:50:09 16 Josh Gray 0:55:58 17 Tim Harper 1:14:04 18 Stephen Thompson 1:25:34 19 Christophe Van Lierde 1:43:36 20 Alex Garcia 2:22:19

Solo 40 Men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Llinares 3:03:24 2 Trever Bushnell 0:03:28 3 Brian Maslach 0:04:56 4 Scott Patterson 0:07:51 5 Peter Paelinck 0:10:33 6 Tom Brodzinski 0:22:23 7 Gregg Pattison 0:30:21 8 Daniel King 0:32:06 9 Lennie Moon 0:46:29 10 Ron Hewitson 0:51:26 11 Gary Hall 0:55:59 12 Brad Shield 1:19:27 13 John Riggs 1:23:31 14 Eman Podgorny 1:26:06 15 Stefan Plas 1:27:18 16 Robert Lee 1:45:14 17 Danny Drogula 1:54:45 18 Manuel Pachano 3:39:02

Solo 50 Men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rich Cramer 3:10:52 2 Mark Hershberger 0:08:01 3 Bruce Wilson 0:13:01 4 Dean Cahow 0:23:09 5 Kent Eriksen 0:26:23 6 Robert Laroche 0:29:00 7 Jim Mitchell 0:31:43 8 Jeff Soulier 0:37:53 9 Tom Quinn 0:42:01 10 Rick Metzger 0:45:41 11 Mark Halwa 1:15:01 12 Peter Borsato 1:17:46 13 Paul Labissonniere 1:18:16 14 Dirk Long 1:20:51 15 Delynn Burkhalter 1:47:18 16 Kelly Smith 1:49:04 17 Stephen Ostrander 2:14:15

Clydesdale stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Kreidl 3:25:52 2 David Huntley 0:00:52 3 Kevin Andruschuk 0:25:33 4 Nick Armano 0:38:17 5 Smith Stanford 1:44:24

Solo Open Women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney 3:28:49 2 Selene Yeager 0:02:37 3 Katherine Lindquist 0:14:14 4 Jen Tilley 0:27:53 5 Brenda Munoz 0:47:52 6 Molly Cochran 1:56:33

Solo 40 Women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Lepoole 3:52:29 2 Kathy Eckert 0:11:06 3 Laureen Coffelt 0:23:24 4 Tinneke Vandevoorde 1:21:56 5 Lori Halwa 1:32:37 6 Molly Breslin 1:56:09

Solo 50 Women stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cynthia Ferrer 5:46:59

Duo Open Men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huseby/Johnson 2:59:17 2 Wu/Busse 0:45:55

Duo 80 Men stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports) 3:01:33 2 Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing) 0:14:59 3 Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy) 1:38:46 4 Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing) 2:03:07

Duo 100 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gouge/Asleson 3:30:44 2 Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com) 0:11:53 3 Gable/Mortier 0:30:48 4 Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree) 1:48:44

Duo Coed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek) 3:14:36 2 Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast) 0:29:39 3 Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg) 1:02:28 4 Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X) 1:17:05

Solo open men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Ramirez 16:29:50 2 Cameron Chambers 0:25:37 3 Josh Tostado 0:33:12 4 Ben Aufderheide 0:42:20 5 Macky Franklin 0:46:44 6 Colin Cares 0:48:38 7 Blake Harlan 0:51:56 8 Nick Truitt 0:58:31 9 Chris Baddick 1:01:02 10 Travis Brown 1:05:04 11 Samuel Morrison 1:30:15 12 Kevin Kane 1:38:44 13 Jonathan Davis 2:15:33 14 Chris Mcgovern 2:55:47 15 Colby Pearce 3:19:44 16 Taylor Shelden 3:35:15 17 Kevin Conerly 4:08:09 18 Phillip Ball 10:25:10 19 Christopher Phelan 11:22:34

Solo Singlespeed men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vince Anderson 18:42:35 2 Michael Melley 0:12:34 3 Carter Jeffrey 1:53:18 4 Rob Lockey 2:25:31 5 Rich Dillen 3:55:07 6 John Odle 5:12:27 7 Peter Keiller 7:31:12

Solo 30 Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner Van Der Merwe 18:26:59 2 Mike Schilling 0:25:46 3 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 1:50:48 4 Mario Araya 2:26:38 5 Rich Digeronimo 2:34:02 6 Kevin Ormerod 2:37:54 7 Nesse Oystein 2:38:29 8 Robin Dutton 3:03:30 9 Jon Fugitt 3:07:45 10 Cormac Ahern 3:30:13 11 Jesse Combs 3:55:57 12 Steven Pauwels 4:46:31 13 Chris Hurst 4:53:22 14 Andrew Jauquet 4:59:16 15 Grant Hvizdos 5:26:28 16 Stephen Thompson 5:28:54 17 Josh Gray 6:27:38 18 Tim Harper 9:22:29 19 Christophe Van Lierde 11:11:27 20 Alex Garcia 21:17:11

Solo 40 Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Paelinck 19:11:24 2 Mark Llinares 0:12:18 3 Brian Maslach 0:36:24 4 Trever Bushnell 1:02:15 5 Scott Patterson 1:05:05 6 Tom Brodzinski 1:45:02 7 Gregg Pattison 3:03:15 8 Daniel King 3:29:13 9 Lennie Moon 3:57:59 10 Ron Hewitson 4:55:38 11 Gary Hall 5:42:47 12 Eman Podgorny 6:21:23 13 Brad Shield 7:26:39 14 Robert Lee 7:51:32 15 Stefan Plas 8:29:46 16 Danny Drogula 8:45:12 17 John Riggs 8:47:28

Solo 50 Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Hershberger 20:11:37 2 Bruce Wilson 0:35:27 3 Rich Cramer 0:44:16 4 Kent Eriksen 1:11:40 5 Dean Cahow 1:45:39 6 Jim Mitchell 2:03:41 7 Robert Laroche 2:09:39 8 Jeff Soulier 3:33:51 9 Tom Quinn 4:02:38 10 Rick Metzger 5:07:41 11 Paul Labissonniere 5:36:29 12 Dirk Long 7:08:24 13 Peter Borsato 7:21:55 14 Kelly Smith 7:52:49 15 Mark Halwa 8:23:23 16 Delynn Burkhalter 12:11:24 17 Stephen Ostrander 12:36:18 18 Greg Mckennis 3:32:12

Clydesdale general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Huntley 22:17:39 2 Ken Kreidl 0:22:25 3 Kevin Andruschuk 2:08:48 4 Nick Armano 4:08:01 5 Smith Stanford 8:26:17

Solo Open Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney 21:14:37 2 Selene Yeager 0:37:37 3 Katherine Lindquist 1:11:49 4 Jen Tilley 2:28:27 5 Brenda Munoz 4:03:00 6 Molly Cochran 9:41:23

Solo 40 Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathy Eckert 24:13:57 2 Lisa Lepoole 0:08:58 3 Laureen Coffelt 1:46:02 4 Tinneke Vandevoorde 7:24:40 5 Lori Halwa 7:58:47 6 Molly Breslin 11:30:31

Solo 50 Women general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cynthia Ferrer 34:36:46 2 Alison Jones

Duo Open Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huseby/Johnson 18:59:22 2 Wu/Busse 3:22:52

Duo 80 Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports) 19:08:48 2 Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing) 0:38:40 3 Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy) 10:18:18 4 Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing) 13:19:56

Duo 100 Men general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gouge/Asleson 21:45:27 2 Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com) 1:24:40 3 Gable/Mortier 3:04:05 4 Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree) 9:25:36