Trending

Cares cruises to stage win ahead of race leader Ramirez

Looney wins another stage to keep overall lead

Riders hit 12,500 feet in elevation in today's stage after a brief jaunt on the ski area sent them, up, up and up some more via the Burro, Spruce Creek and finally, the infamous Wheeler Trail. Wheeler is one of those rides that every local does once a year and promptly says "never again!". We make our folks do it every year.

Leading the charge up Wheeler were Colin Cares, who rebounded from a wrong turn at the start to take the eventual stage win, Lico Ramirez from Costa Rica (second) and local billy goat Josh Tostado rounding out the podium.

On the women's side, the podium once again repeated itself with Sonya Looney taking first and locking up her stranglehold on the overall, Selene Yeager in second, and Katie Ericksen rounding out the podium in third.

Tomorrow could be called the joyous counterpart to today's pain. A spin up Moonstone, Barney Ford, Nightmare and then Baker's Tank before riders head out to the Section House on Tomorrow's Gold Dust stage will preface a big ring giggle-fest on the Gold Dust Trail. They'll then head up Boreas Pass Road, passing the aid station placed at the Section House before descending Indiana Creek to the Blue River Trail, finishing on the social trails behind the hockey rink.

Full Results

Solo men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Cares2:33:53
2Federico Ramirez0:00:12
3Josh Tostado0:09:55
4Nick Truitt0:10:14
5Kevin Kane0:11:36
6Chris Baddick0:12:06
7Travis Brown0:12:17
8Macky Franklin0:12:28
9Cameron Chambers0:13:06
10Samuel Morrison0:16:35
11Ben Aufderheide0:21:22
12Jonathan Davis0:23:32
13Blake Harlan0:26:53
14Taylor Shelden0:30:39
15Chris Mcgovern0:46:37
16Colby Pearce0:49:48
17Kevin Conerly1:02:18
18Christopher Phelan1:37:15
19Phillip Ball1:47:07

Solo Singlespeed stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vince Anderson3:02:30
2Michael Melley0:02:00
3Carter Jeffrey0:16:20
4Rob Lockey0:23:39
5Rich Dillen0:38:29
6John Odle0:48:38
7Peter Keiller1:05:43

Solo 30 Men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Werner Van Der Merwe2:59:19
2Mike Schilling0:08:02
3Geir Ottar Kvernstuen0:09:44
4Kevin Ormerod0:14:54
5Rich Digeronimo0:17:31
6Mario Araya0:18:13
7Robin Dutton0:23:13
8Nesse Oystein0:23:30
9Cormac Ahern0:29:02
10Jon Fugitt0:31:01
11Jesse Combs0:41:02
12Grant Hvizdos0:41:11
13Andrew Jauquet0:42:05
14Chris Hurst0:46:18
15Steven Pauwels0:50:09
16Josh Gray0:55:58
17Tim Harper1:14:04
18Stephen Thompson1:25:34
19Christophe Van Lierde1:43:36
20Alex Garcia2:22:19

Solo 40 Men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Llinares3:03:24
2Trever Bushnell0:03:28
3Brian Maslach0:04:56
4Scott Patterson0:07:51
5Peter Paelinck0:10:33
6Tom Brodzinski0:22:23
7Gregg Pattison0:30:21
8Daniel King0:32:06
9Lennie Moon0:46:29
10Ron Hewitson0:51:26
11Gary Hall0:55:59
12Brad Shield1:19:27
13John Riggs1:23:31
14Eman Podgorny1:26:06
15Stefan Plas1:27:18
16Robert Lee1:45:14
17Danny Drogula1:54:45
18Manuel Pachano3:39:02

Solo 50 Men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rich Cramer3:10:52
2Mark Hershberger0:08:01
3Bruce Wilson0:13:01
4Dean Cahow0:23:09
5Kent Eriksen0:26:23
6Robert Laroche0:29:00
7Jim Mitchell0:31:43
8Jeff Soulier0:37:53
9Tom Quinn0:42:01
10Rick Metzger0:45:41
11Mark Halwa1:15:01
12Peter Borsato1:17:46
13Paul Labissonniere1:18:16
14Dirk Long1:20:51
15Delynn Burkhalter1:47:18
16Kelly Smith1:49:04
17Stephen Ostrander2:14:15

Clydesdale stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Kreidl3:25:52
2David Huntley0:00:52
3Kevin Andruschuk0:25:33
4Nick Armano0:38:17
5Smith Stanford1:44:24

Solo Open Women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonya Looney3:28:49
2Selene Yeager0:02:37
3Katherine Lindquist0:14:14
4Jen Tilley0:27:53
5Brenda Munoz0:47:52
6Molly Cochran1:56:33

Solo 40 Women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Lepoole3:52:29
2Kathy Eckert0:11:06
3Laureen Coffelt0:23:24
4Tinneke Vandevoorde1:21:56
5Lori Halwa1:32:37
6Molly Breslin1:56:09

Solo 50 Women stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cynthia Ferrer5:46:59

Duo Open Men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huseby/Johnson2:59:17
2Wu/Busse0:45:55

Duo 80 Men stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports)3:01:33
2Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing)0:14:59
3Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy)1:38:46
4Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing)2:03:07

Duo 100 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gouge/Asleson3:30:44
2Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com)0:11:53
3Gable/Mortier0:30:48
4Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree)1:48:44

Duo Coed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek)3:14:36
2Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast)0:29:39
3Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg)1:02:28
4Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X)1:17:05

Solo open men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Ramirez16:29:50
2Cameron Chambers0:25:37
3Josh Tostado0:33:12
4Ben Aufderheide0:42:20
5Macky Franklin0:46:44
6Colin Cares0:48:38
7Blake Harlan0:51:56
8Nick Truitt0:58:31
9Chris Baddick1:01:02
10Travis Brown1:05:04
11Samuel Morrison1:30:15
12Kevin Kane1:38:44
13Jonathan Davis2:15:33
14Chris Mcgovern2:55:47
15Colby Pearce3:19:44
16Taylor Shelden3:35:15
17Kevin Conerly4:08:09
18Phillip Ball10:25:10
19Christopher Phelan11:22:34

Solo Singlespeed men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vince Anderson18:42:35
2Michael Melley0:12:34
3Carter Jeffrey1:53:18
4Rob Lockey2:25:31
5Rich Dillen3:55:07
6John Odle5:12:27
7Peter Keiller7:31:12

Solo 30 Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Werner Van Der Merwe18:26:59
2Mike Schilling0:25:46
3Geir Ottar Kvernstuen1:50:48
4Mario Araya2:26:38
5Rich Digeronimo2:34:02
6Kevin Ormerod2:37:54
7Nesse Oystein2:38:29
8Robin Dutton3:03:30
9Jon Fugitt3:07:45
10Cormac Ahern3:30:13
11Jesse Combs3:55:57
12Steven Pauwels4:46:31
13Chris Hurst4:53:22
14Andrew Jauquet4:59:16
15Grant Hvizdos5:26:28
16Stephen Thompson5:28:54
17Josh Gray6:27:38
18Tim Harper9:22:29
19Christophe Van Lierde11:11:27
20Alex Garcia21:17:11

Solo 40 Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Paelinck19:11:24
2Mark Llinares0:12:18
3Brian Maslach0:36:24
4Trever Bushnell1:02:15
5Scott Patterson1:05:05
6Tom Brodzinski1:45:02
7Gregg Pattison3:03:15
8Daniel King3:29:13
9Lennie Moon3:57:59
10Ron Hewitson4:55:38
11Gary Hall5:42:47
12Eman Podgorny6:21:23
13Brad Shield7:26:39
14Robert Lee7:51:32
15Stefan Plas8:29:46
16Danny Drogula8:45:12
17John Riggs8:47:28

Solo 50 Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Hershberger20:11:37
2Bruce Wilson0:35:27
3Rich Cramer0:44:16
4Kent Eriksen1:11:40
5Dean Cahow1:45:39
6Jim Mitchell2:03:41
7Robert Laroche2:09:39
8Jeff Soulier3:33:51
9Tom Quinn4:02:38
10Rick Metzger5:07:41
11Paul Labissonniere5:36:29
12Dirk Long7:08:24
13Peter Borsato7:21:55
14Kelly Smith7:52:49
15Mark Halwa8:23:23
16Delynn Burkhalter12:11:24
17Stephen Ostrander12:36:18
18Greg Mckennis3:32:12

Clydesdale general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Huntley22:17:39
2Ken Kreidl0:22:25
3Kevin Andruschuk2:08:48
4Nick Armano4:08:01
5Smith Stanford8:26:17

Solo Open Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonya Looney21:14:37
2Selene Yeager0:37:37
3Katherine Lindquist1:11:49
4Jen Tilley2:28:27
5Brenda Munoz4:03:00
6Molly Cochran9:41:23

Solo 40 Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathy Eckert24:13:57
2Lisa Lepoole0:08:58
3Laureen Coffelt1:46:02
4Tinneke Vandevoorde7:24:40
5Lori Halwa7:58:47
6Molly Breslin11:30:31

Solo 50 Women general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cynthia Ferrer34:36:46
2Alison Jones

Duo Open Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huseby/Johnson18:59:22
2Wu/Busse3:22:52

Duo 80 Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports)19:08:48
2Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing)0:38:40
3Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy)10:18:18
4Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing)13:19:56

Duo 100 Men general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gouge/Asleson21:45:27
2Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com)1:24:40
3Gable/Mortier3:04:05
4Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree)9:25:36

Duo Coed general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek)20:43:42
2Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast)2:07:46
3Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg)6:03:30
4Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X)7:27:24

Latest on Cyclingnews