Tostado, Yeager win third stage
Pearce saves the day after noticing course marking sabotage
Stage 3: The Guyot Loop: -
Racers tackled on of Summit County's classic routes on stage 3 - the circumnavigation of Mt. Guyot. Totaling 44 miles and 9000 feet of climbing, the route crossed the Continental Divide twice, showcasing some of Summit County's very best terrain along the way.
Course marking sabotage late in the stage caused about a dozen riders head off course, losing somewhere between 10-15 minutes each. At the nightly racers' meeting, it was decided that while unfortunate, times would stand.
The elite field was the most affected and to a person they showed incredible maturity and sportsmanship. It should also be noted that Panache CycleWear rider Colby Pearce went the right way, put the mental dots together that the course was somehow marked incorrectly and headed back downhill to fix the mark. In other words, Colby Pearce in one single act of pragmatic selflessness, saved the race for everyone behind him... which was pretty much everyone.
Tomorrow brings another day of long decents and spectacular vistas as racers tackle the Aqueduct stage, taking them to Keystone and back over some of the most magnificent terrain in all of Colorado.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Tostado
|3:42:35
|2
|Federico Ramirez
|0:00:12
|3
|Ben Aufderheide
|0:01:35
|4
|Macky Franklin
|0:03:15
|5
|Cameron Chambers
|0:04:18
|6
|Blake Harlan
|0:05:19
|7
|Nick Truitt
|0:06:26
|8
|Travis Brown
|0:12:42
|9
|Colin Cares
|0:16:02
|10
|Chris Baddick
|0:18:07
|11
|Jonathan Davis
|0:20:58
|12
|Kevin Kane
|0:22:31
|13
|Colby Pearce
|0:23:04
|14
|Samuel Morrison
|0:25:04
|15
|Chris Mcgovern
|0:37:55
|16
|Kip Biese
|0:41:53
|17
|Kevin Conerly
|0:46:36
|18
|Taylor Shelden
|0:53:02
|19
|Phillip Ball
|2:14:12
|20
|Christopher Phelan
|2:30:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Melley
|4:04:39
|2
|Vince Anderson
|0:00:29
|3
|Carter Jeffrey
|0:33:13
|4
|Rob Lockey
|0:35:46
|5
|Rich Dillen
|0:57:31
|6
|John Odle
|1:09:43
|7
|Peter Keiller
|1:55:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Werner Van Der Merwe
|4:03:02
|2
|Mike Schilling
|0:05:20
|3
|Mario Araya
|0:26:05
|4
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen
|0:27:45
|5
|Nesse Oystein
|0:31:04
|6
|Robin Dutton
|0:37:18
|7
|Jesse Combs
|0:44:36
|8
|Rich Digeronimo
|0:46:37
|9
|Jon Fugitt
|0:49:18
|10
|Cormac Ahern
|0:49:31
|11
|Kevin Ormerod
|0:51:37
|12
|Chris Hurst
|0:56:54
|13
|Steven Pauwels
|1:07:22
|14
|Andrew Jauquet
|1:07:52
|15
|Stephen Thompson
|1:12:34
|16
|Josh Gray
|1:29:28
|17
|Tim Harper
|1:57:06
|18
|Grant Hvizdos
|2:11:51
|19
|Christophe Van Lierde
|2:27:36
|20
|Alex Garcia
|5:02:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Paelinck
|4:11:04
|2
|Mark Llinares
|0:05:42
|3
|Scott Patterson
|0:13:28
|4
|Trever Bushnell
|0:14:48
|5
|Brian Maslach
|0:16:34
|6
|Tom Brodzinski
|0:30:05
|7
|Gregg Pattison
|0:42:56
|8
|Daniel King
|0:43:03
|9
|Lennie Moon
|0:50:32
|10
|Gary Hall
|1:17:33
|11
|Eman Podgorny
|1:18:43
|12
|Ron Hewitson
|1:29:59
|13
|Brad Shield
|1:38:46
|14
|Robert Lee
|1:48:04
|15
|Danny Drogula
|2:00:10
|16
|John Riggs
|2:01:54
|17
|Craig Conner
|2:07:08
|18
|Stefan Plas
|2:19:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Hershberger
|4:19:46
|2
|Eric Davis
|0:04:45
|3
|Bruce Wilson
|0:11:54
|4
|Kent Eriksen
|0:16:05
|5
|Dean Cahow
|0:32:04
|6
|Jim Mitchell
|0:32:22
|7
|Robert Laroche
|0:38:14
|8
|Jeff Soulier
|0:52:21
|9
|Paul Labissonniere
|1:04:00
|10
|Tom Quinn
|1:05:15
|11
|Rich Cramer
|1:09:51
|12
|Rick Metzger
|1:22:07
|13
|Peter Borsato
|1:41:47
|14
|Dirk Long
|1:44:17
|15
|Mark Halwa
|1:53:33
|16
|Greg Mckennis
|2:01:00
|17
|Delynn Burkhalter
|2:23:37
|18
|Kelly Smith
|2:23:46
|19
|Stephen Ostrander
|2:54:10
|20
|Mario Gustavo Bacce
|4:45:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ken Kreidl
|4:51:44
|2
|David Huntley
|0:20:07
|3
|Kevin Andruschuk
|0:36:50
|4
|Nick Armano
|0:37:18
|5
|Smith Stanford
|1:53:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Selene Yeager
|4:44:38
|2
|Sonya Looney
|0:07:21
|3
|Katherine Lindquist
|0:18:10
|4
|Jen Tilley
|0:26:38
|5
|Brenda Munoz
|0:48:14
|6
|Molly Cochran
|1:05:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Lepoole
|5:19:11
|2
|Kristi Olson
|0:02:22
|3
|Kathy Eckert
|0:06:01
|4
|Laureen Coffelt
|0:27:26
|5
|Lori Halwa
|1:54:44
|6
|Tinneke Vandevoorde
|1:54:48
|7
|Molly Breslin
|2:55:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cynthia Ferrer
|7:33:10
|2
|Alison Jones
|1:33:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huseby/Johnson
|4:04:06
|2
|Wu/Busse
|0:55:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports)
|4:16:02
|2
|Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing)
|0:09:50
|3
|Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy)
|2:10:02
|4
|Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing)
|3:01:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gouge/Asleson
|4:51:32
|2
|Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com)
|0:14:09
|3
|Gable/Mortier
|0:37:21
|4
|Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree)
|2:06:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek)
|4:39:09
|2
|Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast)
|0:25:45
|3
|Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X)
|1:23:31
|4
|Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg)
|1:24:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Mccarthy
|3:51:12
|2
|Yuki Ikeda
|0:00:01
|3
|Jorge Espinoza
|0:00:44
|4
|Jeff Kerkove
|0:00:48
|5
|Huybert Groenendaal
|0:15:20
|6
|Patrick Valentine
|0:31:14
|7
|Adam Pulford
|0:31:17
|8
|Adam Gaubot
|0:36:22
|9
|Jordan Carr
|0:37:17
|10
|Andy Pemberton
|1:04:04
|11
|Johnny Petrosky
|1:40:30
|12
|Pedro Del Busto
|1:44:58
|13
|Adam Pemberton
|2:15:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hagen
|4:09:45
|2
|Theodore Fleming
|0:04:59
|3
|Cary Smith
|0:12:01
|4
|Donald Powell
|0:20:32
|5
|Andrew Yates
|0:21:15
|6
|Don Roth
|0:42:31
|7
|Marc Peruzzi
|0:44:19
|8
|Peter Dunn
|0:44:26
|9
|Eric Sorenson
|0:47:55
|10
|Roman Urbina
|0:51:50
|11
|Brian Hludiznski
|0:55:19
|12
|Marco Chinchilla
|1:40:01
|13
|John Arguello
|1:53:15
|14
|Tim Aigner
|1:55:27
|15
|Jeff Bader
|1:59:23
|16
|Tad Peacock
|2:35:15
|17
|Larry Peters
|2:44:07
|18
|Richard Brown
|3:05:37
|19
|Jim Baxa
|4:02:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Overstreet
|5:14:35
|2
|Tina Martinez
|0:07:31
|3
|Amy Thomas
|0:18:37
|4
|Kelli Lusk
|0:31:41
|5
|Amy Caldwell
|0:47:25
|6
|Chelsea Mcgowan
|1:33:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Federico Ramirez
|2
|Cameron Chambers
|3
|Ben Aufderheide
|4
|Blake Harlan
|5
|Josh Tostado
|6
|Colin Cares
|7
|Travis Brown
|8
|Macky Franklin
|9
|Chris Baddick
|10
|Nick Truitt
|11
|Colby Pearce
|12
|Kevin Kane
|13
|Samuel Morrison
|14
|Jonathan Davis
|15
|Kip Biese
|16
|Chris Mcgovern
|17
|Kevin Conerly
|18
|Taylor Shelden
|19
|Phillip Ball
|20
|Christopher Phelan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vince Anderson
|11:32:50
|2
|Michael Melley
|0:04:23
|3
|Carter Jeffrey
|1:13:01
|4
|Rob Lockey
|1:32:54
|5
|Rich Dillen
|2:31:27
|6
|John Odle
|3:06:48
|7
|Peter Keiller
|4:46:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Werner Van Der Merwe
|11:29:25
|2
|Mike Schilling
|0:03:28
|3
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen
|1:12:23
|4
|Mario Araya
|1:33:14
|5
|Kevin Ormerod
|1:33:54
|6
|Rich Digeronimo
|1:39:59
|7
|Nesse Oystein
|1:48:21
|8
|Robin Dutton
|1:55:33
|9
|Jon Fugitt
|1:56:24
|10
|Jesse Combs
|2:16:56
|11
|Cormac Ahern
|2:18:25
|12
|Stephen Thompson
|2:34:14
|13
|Steven Pauwels
|2:52:41
|14
|Andrew Jauquet
|2:55:46
|15
|Chris Hurst
|3:04:19
|16
|Grant Hvizdos
|3:42:11
|17
|Josh Gray
|3:44:25
|18
|Tim Harper
|5:43:32
|19
|Christophe Van Lierde
|6:54:53
|20
|Alex Garcia
|14:04:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Paelinck
|11:51:39
|2
|Mark Llinares
|0:13:25
|3
|Brian Maslach
|0:34:32
|4
|Trever Bushnell
|0:39:59
|5
|Scott Patterson
|0:46:00
|6
|Tom Brodzinski
|1:03:23
|7
|Gregg Pattison
|2:01:12
|8
|Daniel King
|2:16:50
|9
|Lennie Moon
|2:23:19
|10
|Ron Hewitson
|2:57:36
|11
|Eman Podgorny
|3:36:23
|12
|Gary Hall
|3:40:05
|14
|Brad Shield
|4:36:00
|15
|Craig Conner
|4:52:34
|16
|Danny Drogula
|5:07:53
|17
|Stefan Plas
|5:23:14
|18
|John Riggs
|6:03:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Hershberger
|12:28:37
|2
|Eric Davis
|0:00:52
|3
|Bruce Wilson
|0:24:51
|4
|Kent Eriksen
|0:30:30
|5
|Rich Cramer
|0:59:09
|6
|Dean Cahow
|1:06:47
|7
|Jim Mitchell
|1:10:31
|8
|Robert Laroche
|1:17:38
|9
|Jeff Soulier
|2:27:56
|10
|Tom Quinn
|2:38:34
|11
|Paul Labissonniere
|3:27:41
|12
|Rick Metzger
|3:29:05
|13
|Kelly Smith
|4:11:28
|14
|Dirk Long
|4:24:43
|15
|Peter Borsato
|4:37:27
|16
|Greg Mckennis
|4:56:34
|17
|Mark Halwa
|5:37:15
|18
|Delynn Burkhalter
|5:45:34
|19
|Stephen Ostrander
|7:49:32
|20
|Mario Gustavo Bacce
|13:06:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Huntley
|14:04:44
|2
|Ken Kreidl
|0:10:23
|3
|Kevin Andruschuk
|1:01:51
|4
|Nick Armano
|2:51:28
|5
|Smith Stanford
|4:30:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonya Looney
|13:09:56
|2
|Selene Yeager
|0:27:20
|3
|Katherine Lindquist
|0:43:15
|4
|Jen Tilley
|1:15:54
|5
|Brenda Munoz
|2:16:44
|6
|Molly Cochran
|5:36:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathy Eckert
|14:49:28
|2
|Kristi Olson
|0:08:01
|3
|Lisa Lepoole
|0:21:50
|4
|Laureen Coffelt
|1:22:10
|5
|Tinneke Vandevoorde
|4:26:50
|6
|Lori Halwa
|4:53:30
|7
|Molly Breslin
|7:05:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cynthia Ferrer
|20:51:23
|2
|Alison Jones
|4:09:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Huseby/Johnson
|11:51:08
|2
|Wu/Busse
|1:44:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports)
|11:56:03
|2
|Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing)
|0:20:56
|3
|Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy)
|6:19:46
|4
|Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing)
|7:57:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gouge/Asleson
|13:29:30
|2
|Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com)
|0:53:18
|3
|Gable/Mortier
|1:58:40
|4
|Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree)
|5:58:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek)
|13:01:59
|2
|Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast)
|1:03:13
|3
|Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg)
|3:40:58
|4
|Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X)
|4:14:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuki Ikeda
|7:17:51
|2
|Jorge Espinoza
|0:04:21
|3
|Jeff Kerkove
|0:12:23
|4
|Christian Mccarthy
|0:19:59
|5
|Huybert Groenendaal
|0:36:45
|6
|Patrick Valentine
|0:57:51
|7
|Adam Pulford
|1:13:13
|8
|Adam Gaubot
|1:14:39
|9
|Jordan Carr
|1:35:47
|10
|Andy Pemberton
|2:09:29
|11
|Pedro Del Busto
|3:04:36
|12
|Johnny Petrosky
|3:29:59
|13
|Adam Pemberton
|4:06:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hagen
|7:59:47
|2
|Theodore Fleming
|0:12:30
|3
|Cary Smith
|0:16:25
|4
|Donald Powell
|0:25:06
|5
|Andrew Yates
|0:38:05
|6
|Brian Hludiznski
|0:57:23
|7
|Don Roth
|1:14:19
|8
|Marc Peruzzi
|1:27:50
|9
|Eric Sorenson
|1:31:25
|10
|Roman Urbina
|1:39:30
|11
|Marco Chinchilla
|2:44:21
|12
|Tim Aigner
|2:51:52
|13
|John Arguello
|3:32:19
|14
|Jeff Bader
|3:33:04
|15
|Peter Dunn
|3:42:43
|16
|Richard Brown
|4:09:00
|17
|Tad Peacock
|4:14:21
|18
|Larry Peters
|5:02:19
|19
|Jim Baxa
|7:10:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Martinez
|10:08:15
|2
|Elizabeth Overstreet
|0:00:54
|3
|Amy Thomas
|0:26:20
|4
|Kelli Lusk
|0:45:58
|5
|Amy Caldwell
|1:19:37
|6
|Chelsea Mcgowan
|2:28:13
