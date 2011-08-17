Trending

Tostado, Yeager win third stage

Pearce saves the day after noticing course marking sabotage

Racers tackled on of Summit County's classic routes on stage 3 - the circumnavigation of Mt. Guyot. Totaling 44 miles and 9000 feet of climbing, the route crossed the Continental Divide twice, showcasing some of Summit County's very best terrain along the way.

Course marking sabotage late in the stage caused about a dozen riders head off course, losing somewhere between 10-15 minutes each. At the nightly racers' meeting, it was decided that while unfortunate, times would stand.

The elite field was the most affected and to a person they showed incredible maturity and sportsmanship. It should also be noted that Panache CycleWear rider Colby Pearce went the right way, put the mental dots together that the course was somehow marked incorrectly and headed back downhill to fix the mark. In other words, Colby Pearce in one single act of pragmatic selflessness, saved the race for everyone behind him... which was pretty much everyone.

Tomorrow brings another day of long decents and spectacular vistas as racers tackle the Aqueduct stage, taking them to Keystone and back over some of the most magnificent terrain in all of Colorado.

Full Results

Solo Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Tostado3:42:35
2Federico Ramirez0:00:12
3Ben Aufderheide0:01:35
4Macky Franklin0:03:15
5Cameron Chambers0:04:18
6Blake Harlan0:05:19
7Nick Truitt0:06:26
8Travis Brown0:12:42
9Colin Cares0:16:02
10Chris Baddick0:18:07
11Jonathan Davis0:20:58
12Kevin Kane0:22:31
13Colby Pearce0:23:04
14Samuel Morrison0:25:04
15Chris Mcgovern0:37:55
16Kip Biese0:41:53
17Kevin Conerly0:46:36
18Taylor Shelden0:53:02
19Phillip Ball2:14:12
20Christopher Phelan2:30:17

Solo Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Melley4:04:39
2Vince Anderson0:00:29
3Carter Jeffrey0:33:13
4Rob Lockey0:35:46
5Rich Dillen0:57:31
6John Odle1:09:43
7Peter Keiller1:55:27

Solo 30 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Werner Van Der Merwe4:03:02
2Mike Schilling0:05:20
3Mario Araya0:26:05
4Geir Ottar Kvernstuen0:27:45
5Nesse Oystein0:31:04
6Robin Dutton0:37:18
7Jesse Combs0:44:36
8Rich Digeronimo0:46:37
9Jon Fugitt0:49:18
10Cormac Ahern0:49:31
11Kevin Ormerod0:51:37
12Chris Hurst0:56:54
13Steven Pauwels1:07:22
14Andrew Jauquet1:07:52
15Stephen Thompson1:12:34
16Josh Gray1:29:28
17Tim Harper1:57:06
18Grant Hvizdos2:11:51
19Christophe Van Lierde2:27:36
20Alex Garcia5:02:28

Solo 40 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Paelinck4:11:04
2Mark Llinares0:05:42
3Scott Patterson0:13:28
4Trever Bushnell0:14:48
5Brian Maslach0:16:34
6Tom Brodzinski0:30:05
7Gregg Pattison0:42:56
8Daniel King0:43:03
9Lennie Moon0:50:32
10Gary Hall1:17:33
11Eman Podgorny1:18:43
12Ron Hewitson1:29:59
13Brad Shield1:38:46
14Robert Lee1:48:04
15Danny Drogula2:00:10
16John Riggs2:01:54
17Craig Conner2:07:08
18Stefan Plas2:19:32

Solo 50 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Hershberger4:19:46
2Eric Davis0:04:45
3Bruce Wilson0:11:54
4Kent Eriksen0:16:05
5Dean Cahow0:32:04
6Jim Mitchell0:32:22
7Robert Laroche0:38:14
8Jeff Soulier0:52:21
9Paul Labissonniere1:04:00
10Tom Quinn1:05:15
11Rich Cramer1:09:51
12Rick Metzger1:22:07
13Peter Borsato1:41:47
14Dirk Long1:44:17
15Mark Halwa1:53:33
16Greg Mckennis2:01:00
17Delynn Burkhalter2:23:37
18Kelly Smith2:23:46
19Stephen Ostrander2:54:10
20Mario Gustavo Bacce4:45:47

Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Kreidl4:51:44
2David Huntley0:20:07
3Kevin Andruschuk0:36:50
4Nick Armano0:37:18
5Smith Stanford1:53:10

Solo Open Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Selene Yeager4:44:38
2Sonya Looney0:07:21
3Katherine Lindquist0:18:10
4Jen Tilley0:26:38
5Brenda Munoz0:48:14
6Molly Cochran1:05:24

Solo 40 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Lepoole5:19:11
2Kristi Olson0:02:22
3Kathy Eckert0:06:01
4Laureen Coffelt0:27:26
5Lori Halwa1:54:44
6Tinneke Vandevoorde1:54:48
7Molly Breslin2:55:42

Solo 50 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cynthia Ferrer7:33:10
2Alison Jones1:33:08

Duo Open Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huseby/Johnson4:04:06
2Wu/Busse0:55:56

Duo 80 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports)4:16:02
2Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing)0:09:50
3Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy)2:10:02
4Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing)3:01:29

Duo 100 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gouge/Asleson4:51:32
2Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com)0:14:09
3Gable/Mortier0:37:21
4Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree)2:06:02

Duo Coed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek)4:39:09
2Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast)0:25:45
3Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X)1:23:31
4Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg)1:24:50

3 Day Men Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Mccarthy3:51:12
2Yuki Ikeda0:00:01
3Jorge Espinoza0:00:44
4Jeff Kerkove0:00:48
5Huybert Groenendaal0:15:20
6Patrick Valentine0:31:14
7Adam Pulford0:31:17
8Adam Gaubot0:36:22
9Jordan Carr0:37:17
10Andy Pemberton1:04:04
11Johnny Petrosky1:40:30
12Pedro Del Busto1:44:58
13Adam Pemberton2:15:12

3 Day Men 40
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hagen4:09:45
2Theodore Fleming0:04:59
3Cary Smith0:12:01
4Donald Powell0:20:32
5Andrew Yates0:21:15
6Don Roth0:42:31
7Marc Peruzzi0:44:19
8Peter Dunn0:44:26
9Eric Sorenson0:47:55
10Roman Urbina0:51:50
11Brian Hludiznski0:55:19
12Marco Chinchilla1:40:01
13John Arguello1:53:15
14Tim Aigner1:55:27
15Jeff Bader1:59:23
16Tad Peacock2:35:15
17Larry Peters2:44:07
18Richard Brown3:05:37
19Jim Baxa4:02:16

3 Day Women Open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Overstreet5:14:35
2Tina Martinez0:07:31
3Amy Thomas0:18:37
4Kelli Lusk0:31:41
5Amy Caldwell0:47:25
6Chelsea Mcgowan1:33:39

Solo Open Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Federico Ramirez
2Cameron Chambers
3Ben Aufderheide
4Blake Harlan
5Josh Tostado
6Colin Cares
7Travis Brown
8Macky Franklin
9Chris Baddick
10Nick Truitt
11Colby Pearce
12Kevin Kane
13Samuel Morrison
14Jonathan Davis
15Kip Biese
16Chris Mcgovern
17Kevin Conerly
18Taylor Shelden
19Phillip Ball
20Christopher Phelan

Solo Singlespeed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vince Anderson11:32:50
2Michael Melley0:04:23
3Carter Jeffrey1:13:01
4Rob Lockey1:32:54
5Rich Dillen2:31:27
6John Odle3:06:48
7Peter Keiller4:46:36

Solo 30 Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Werner Van Der Merwe11:29:25
2Mike Schilling0:03:28
3Geir Ottar Kvernstuen1:12:23
4Mario Araya1:33:14
5Kevin Ormerod1:33:54
6Rich Digeronimo1:39:59
7Nesse Oystein1:48:21
8Robin Dutton1:55:33
9Jon Fugitt1:56:24
10Jesse Combs2:16:56
11Cormac Ahern2:18:25
12Stephen Thompson2:34:14
13Steven Pauwels2:52:41
14Andrew Jauquet2:55:46
15Chris Hurst3:04:19
16Grant Hvizdos3:42:11
17Josh Gray3:44:25
18Tim Harper5:43:32
19Christophe Van Lierde6:54:53
20Alex Garcia14:04:39

Solo 40 Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Paelinck11:51:39
2Mark Llinares0:13:25
3Brian Maslach0:34:32
4Trever Bushnell0:39:59
5Scott Patterson0:46:00
6Tom Brodzinski1:03:23
7Gregg Pattison2:01:12
8Daniel King2:16:50
9Lennie Moon2:23:19
10Ron Hewitson2:57:36
11Eman Podgorny3:36:23
12Gary Hall3:40:05
14Brad Shield4:36:00
15Craig Conner4:52:34
16Danny Drogula5:07:53
17Stefan Plas5:23:14
18John Riggs6:03:42

Solo 50 Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Hershberger12:28:37
2Eric Davis0:00:52
3Bruce Wilson0:24:51
4Kent Eriksen0:30:30
5Rich Cramer0:59:09
6Dean Cahow1:06:47
7Jim Mitchell1:10:31
8Robert Laroche1:17:38
9Jeff Soulier2:27:56
10Tom Quinn2:38:34
11Paul Labissonniere3:27:41
12Rick Metzger3:29:05
13Kelly Smith4:11:28
14Dirk Long4:24:43
15Peter Borsato4:37:27
16Greg Mckennis4:56:34
17Mark Halwa5:37:15
18Delynn Burkhalter5:45:34
19Stephen Ostrander7:49:32
20Mario Gustavo Bacce13:06:00

Clydesdale general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Huntley14:04:44
2Ken Kreidl0:10:23
3Kevin Andruschuk1:01:51
4Nick Armano2:51:28
5Smith Stanford4:30:02

Solo Open Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonya Looney13:09:56
2Selene Yeager0:27:20
3Katherine Lindquist0:43:15
4Jen Tilley1:15:54
5Brenda Munoz2:16:44
6Molly Cochran5:36:02

Solo 40 Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathy Eckert14:49:28
2Kristi Olson0:08:01
3Lisa Lepoole0:21:50
4Laureen Coffelt1:22:10
5Tinneke Vandevoorde4:26:50
6Lori Halwa4:53:30
7Molly Breslin7:05:17

Solo 50 Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cynthia Ferrer20:51:23
2Alison Jones4:09:13

Duo Open Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huseby/Johnson11:51:08
2Wu/Busse1:44:55

Duo 80 Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports)11:56:03
2Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing)0:20:56
3Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy)6:19:46
4Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing)7:57:23

Duo 100 Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gouge/Asleson13:29:30
2Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com)0:53:18
3Gable/Mortier1:58:40
4Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree)5:58:45

Duo Coed general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek)13:01:59
2Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast)1:03:13
3Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg)3:40:58
4Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X)4:14:23

3 Day Men Open general classification after 2 stages
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuki Ikeda7:17:51
2Jorge Espinoza0:04:21
3Jeff Kerkove0:12:23
4Christian Mccarthy0:19:59
5Huybert Groenendaal0:36:45
6Patrick Valentine0:57:51
7Adam Pulford1:13:13
8Adam Gaubot1:14:39
9Jordan Carr1:35:47
10Andy Pemberton2:09:29
11Pedro Del Busto3:04:36
12Johnny Petrosky3:29:59
13Adam Pemberton4:06:04

3 Day Men 40 general classification after 2 stages
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hagen7:59:47
2Theodore Fleming0:12:30
3Cary Smith0:16:25
4Donald Powell0:25:06
5Andrew Yates0:38:05
6Brian Hludiznski0:57:23
7Don Roth1:14:19
8Marc Peruzzi1:27:50
9Eric Sorenson1:31:25
10Roman Urbina1:39:30
11Marco Chinchilla2:44:21
12Tim Aigner2:51:52
13John Arguello3:32:19
14Jeff Bader3:33:04
15Peter Dunn3:42:43
16Richard Brown4:09:00
17Tad Peacock4:14:21
18Larry Peters5:02:19
19Jim Baxa7:10:12

3 Day Women Open general classification after 2 stages
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Martinez10:08:15
2Elizabeth Overstreet0:00:54
3Amy Thomas0:26:20
4Kelli Lusk0:45:58
5Amy Caldwell1:19:37
6Chelsea Mcgowan2:28:13

