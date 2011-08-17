Racers tackled on of Summit County's classic routes on stage 3 - the circumnavigation of Mt. Guyot. Totaling 44 miles and 9000 feet of climbing, the route crossed the Continental Divide twice, showcasing some of Summit County's very best terrain along the way.

Course marking sabotage late in the stage caused about a dozen riders head off course, losing somewhere between 10-15 minutes each. At the nightly racers' meeting, it was decided that while unfortunate, times would stand.

The elite field was the most affected and to a person they showed incredible maturity and sportsmanship. It should also be noted that Panache CycleWear rider Colby Pearce went the right way, put the mental dots together that the course was somehow marked incorrectly and headed back downhill to fix the mark. In other words, Colby Pearce in one single act of pragmatic selflessness, saved the race for everyone behind him... which was pretty much everyone.

Tomorrow brings another day of long decents and spectacular vistas as racers tackle the Aqueduct stage, taking them to Keystone and back over some of the most magnificent terrain in all of Colorado.

Full Results

Solo Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Tostado 3:42:35 2 Federico Ramirez 0:00:12 3 Ben Aufderheide 0:01:35 4 Macky Franklin 0:03:15 5 Cameron Chambers 0:04:18 6 Blake Harlan 0:05:19 7 Nick Truitt 0:06:26 8 Travis Brown 0:12:42 9 Colin Cares 0:16:02 10 Chris Baddick 0:18:07 11 Jonathan Davis 0:20:58 12 Kevin Kane 0:22:31 13 Colby Pearce 0:23:04 14 Samuel Morrison 0:25:04 15 Chris Mcgovern 0:37:55 16 Kip Biese 0:41:53 17 Kevin Conerly 0:46:36 18 Taylor Shelden 0:53:02 19 Phillip Ball 2:14:12 20 Christopher Phelan 2:30:17

Solo Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Melley 4:04:39 2 Vince Anderson 0:00:29 3 Carter Jeffrey 0:33:13 4 Rob Lockey 0:35:46 5 Rich Dillen 0:57:31 6 John Odle 1:09:43 7 Peter Keiller 1:55:27

Solo 30 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner Van Der Merwe 4:03:02 2 Mike Schilling 0:05:20 3 Mario Araya 0:26:05 4 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:27:45 5 Nesse Oystein 0:31:04 6 Robin Dutton 0:37:18 7 Jesse Combs 0:44:36 8 Rich Digeronimo 0:46:37 9 Jon Fugitt 0:49:18 10 Cormac Ahern 0:49:31 11 Kevin Ormerod 0:51:37 12 Chris Hurst 0:56:54 13 Steven Pauwels 1:07:22 14 Andrew Jauquet 1:07:52 15 Stephen Thompson 1:12:34 16 Josh Gray 1:29:28 17 Tim Harper 1:57:06 18 Grant Hvizdos 2:11:51 19 Christophe Van Lierde 2:27:36 20 Alex Garcia 5:02:28

Solo 40 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Paelinck 4:11:04 2 Mark Llinares 0:05:42 3 Scott Patterson 0:13:28 4 Trever Bushnell 0:14:48 5 Brian Maslach 0:16:34 6 Tom Brodzinski 0:30:05 7 Gregg Pattison 0:42:56 8 Daniel King 0:43:03 9 Lennie Moon 0:50:32 10 Gary Hall 1:17:33 11 Eman Podgorny 1:18:43 12 Ron Hewitson 1:29:59 13 Brad Shield 1:38:46 14 Robert Lee 1:48:04 15 Danny Drogula 2:00:10 16 John Riggs 2:01:54 17 Craig Conner 2:07:08 18 Stefan Plas 2:19:32

Solo 50 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Hershberger 4:19:46 2 Eric Davis 0:04:45 3 Bruce Wilson 0:11:54 4 Kent Eriksen 0:16:05 5 Dean Cahow 0:32:04 6 Jim Mitchell 0:32:22 7 Robert Laroche 0:38:14 8 Jeff Soulier 0:52:21 9 Paul Labissonniere 1:04:00 10 Tom Quinn 1:05:15 11 Rich Cramer 1:09:51 12 Rick Metzger 1:22:07 13 Peter Borsato 1:41:47 14 Dirk Long 1:44:17 15 Mark Halwa 1:53:33 16 Greg Mckennis 2:01:00 17 Delynn Burkhalter 2:23:37 18 Kelly Smith 2:23:46 19 Stephen Ostrander 2:54:10 20 Mario Gustavo Bacce 4:45:47

Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Kreidl 4:51:44 2 David Huntley 0:20:07 3 Kevin Andruschuk 0:36:50 4 Nick Armano 0:37:18 5 Smith Stanford 1:53:10

Solo Open Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Selene Yeager 4:44:38 2 Sonya Looney 0:07:21 3 Katherine Lindquist 0:18:10 4 Jen Tilley 0:26:38 5 Brenda Munoz 0:48:14 6 Molly Cochran 1:05:24

Solo 40 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Lepoole 5:19:11 2 Kristi Olson 0:02:22 3 Kathy Eckert 0:06:01 4 Laureen Coffelt 0:27:26 5 Lori Halwa 1:54:44 6 Tinneke Vandevoorde 1:54:48 7 Molly Breslin 2:55:42

Solo 50 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cynthia Ferrer 7:33:10 2 Alison Jones 1:33:08

Duo Open Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huseby/Johnson 4:04:06 2 Wu/Busse 0:55:56

Duo 80 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports) 4:16:02 2 Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing) 0:09:50 3 Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy) 2:10:02 4 Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing) 3:01:29

Duo 100 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gouge/Asleson 4:51:32 2 Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com) 0:14:09 3 Gable/Mortier 0:37:21 4 Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree) 2:06:02

Duo Coed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek) 4:39:09 2 Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast) 0:25:45 3 Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X) 1:23:31 4 Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg) 1:24:50

3 Day Men Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Mccarthy 3:51:12 2 Yuki Ikeda 0:00:01 3 Jorge Espinoza 0:00:44 4 Jeff Kerkove 0:00:48 5 Huybert Groenendaal 0:15:20 6 Patrick Valentine 0:31:14 7 Adam Pulford 0:31:17 8 Adam Gaubot 0:36:22 9 Jordan Carr 0:37:17 10 Andy Pemberton 1:04:04 11 Johnny Petrosky 1:40:30 12 Pedro Del Busto 1:44:58 13 Adam Pemberton 2:15:12

3 Day Men 40 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hagen 4:09:45 2 Theodore Fleming 0:04:59 3 Cary Smith 0:12:01 4 Donald Powell 0:20:32 5 Andrew Yates 0:21:15 6 Don Roth 0:42:31 7 Marc Peruzzi 0:44:19 8 Peter Dunn 0:44:26 9 Eric Sorenson 0:47:55 10 Roman Urbina 0:51:50 11 Brian Hludiznski 0:55:19 12 Marco Chinchilla 1:40:01 13 John Arguello 1:53:15 14 Tim Aigner 1:55:27 15 Jeff Bader 1:59:23 16 Tad Peacock 2:35:15 17 Larry Peters 2:44:07 18 Richard Brown 3:05:37 19 Jim Baxa 4:02:16

3 Day Women Open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Overstreet 5:14:35 2 Tina Martinez 0:07:31 3 Amy Thomas 0:18:37 4 Kelli Lusk 0:31:41 5 Amy Caldwell 0:47:25 6 Chelsea Mcgowan 1:33:39

Solo Open Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Federico Ramirez 2 Cameron Chambers 3 Ben Aufderheide 4 Blake Harlan 5 Josh Tostado 6 Colin Cares 7 Travis Brown 8 Macky Franklin 9 Chris Baddick 10 Nick Truitt 11 Colby Pearce 12 Kevin Kane 13 Samuel Morrison 14 Jonathan Davis 15 Kip Biese 16 Chris Mcgovern 17 Kevin Conerly 18 Taylor Shelden 19 Phillip Ball 20 Christopher Phelan

Solo Singlespeed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vince Anderson 11:32:50 2 Michael Melley 0:04:23 3 Carter Jeffrey 1:13:01 4 Rob Lockey 1:32:54 5 Rich Dillen 2:31:27 6 John Odle 3:06:48 7 Peter Keiller 4:46:36

Solo 30 Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner Van Der Merwe 11:29:25 2 Mike Schilling 0:03:28 3 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 1:12:23 4 Mario Araya 1:33:14 5 Kevin Ormerod 1:33:54 6 Rich Digeronimo 1:39:59 7 Nesse Oystein 1:48:21 8 Robin Dutton 1:55:33 9 Jon Fugitt 1:56:24 10 Jesse Combs 2:16:56 11 Cormac Ahern 2:18:25 12 Stephen Thompson 2:34:14 13 Steven Pauwels 2:52:41 14 Andrew Jauquet 2:55:46 15 Chris Hurst 3:04:19 16 Grant Hvizdos 3:42:11 17 Josh Gray 3:44:25 18 Tim Harper 5:43:32 19 Christophe Van Lierde 6:54:53 20 Alex Garcia 14:04:39

Solo 40 Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Paelinck 11:51:39 2 Mark Llinares 0:13:25 3 Brian Maslach 0:34:32 4 Trever Bushnell 0:39:59 5 Scott Patterson 0:46:00 6 Tom Brodzinski 1:03:23 7 Gregg Pattison 2:01:12 8 Daniel King 2:16:50 9 Lennie Moon 2:23:19 10 Ron Hewitson 2:57:36 11 Eman Podgorny 3:36:23 12 Gary Hall 3:40:05 14 Brad Shield 4:36:00 15 Craig Conner 4:52:34 16 Danny Drogula 5:07:53 17 Stefan Plas 5:23:14 18 John Riggs 6:03:42

Solo 50 Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Hershberger 12:28:37 2 Eric Davis 0:00:52 3 Bruce Wilson 0:24:51 4 Kent Eriksen 0:30:30 5 Rich Cramer 0:59:09 6 Dean Cahow 1:06:47 7 Jim Mitchell 1:10:31 8 Robert Laroche 1:17:38 9 Jeff Soulier 2:27:56 10 Tom Quinn 2:38:34 11 Paul Labissonniere 3:27:41 12 Rick Metzger 3:29:05 13 Kelly Smith 4:11:28 14 Dirk Long 4:24:43 15 Peter Borsato 4:37:27 16 Greg Mckennis 4:56:34 17 Mark Halwa 5:37:15 18 Delynn Burkhalter 5:45:34 19 Stephen Ostrander 7:49:32 20 Mario Gustavo Bacce 13:06:00

Clydesdale general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Huntley 14:04:44 2 Ken Kreidl 0:10:23 3 Kevin Andruschuk 1:01:51 4 Nick Armano 2:51:28 5 Smith Stanford 4:30:02

Solo Open Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney 13:09:56 2 Selene Yeager 0:27:20 3 Katherine Lindquist 0:43:15 4 Jen Tilley 1:15:54 5 Brenda Munoz 2:16:44 6 Molly Cochran 5:36:02

Solo 40 Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathy Eckert 14:49:28 2 Kristi Olson 0:08:01 3 Lisa Lepoole 0:21:50 4 Laureen Coffelt 1:22:10 5 Tinneke Vandevoorde 4:26:50 6 Lori Halwa 4:53:30 7 Molly Breslin 7:05:17

Solo 50 Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cynthia Ferrer 20:51:23 2 Alison Jones 4:09:13

Duo Open Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huseby/Johnson 11:51:08 2 Wu/Busse 1:44:55

Duo 80 Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports) 11:56:03 2 Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing) 0:20:56 3 Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy) 6:19:46 4 Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing) 7:57:23

Duo 100 Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gouge/Asleson 13:29:30 2 Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com) 0:53:18 3 Gable/Mortier 1:58:40 4 Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree) 5:58:45

Duo Coed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek) 13:01:59 2 Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast) 1:03:13 3 Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg) 3:40:58 4 Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X) 4:14:23

3 Day Men Open general classification after 2 stages # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuki Ikeda 7:17:51 2 Jorge Espinoza 0:04:21 3 Jeff Kerkove 0:12:23 4 Christian Mccarthy 0:19:59 5 Huybert Groenendaal 0:36:45 6 Patrick Valentine 0:57:51 7 Adam Pulford 1:13:13 8 Adam Gaubot 1:14:39 9 Jordan Carr 1:35:47 10 Andy Pemberton 2:09:29 11 Pedro Del Busto 3:04:36 12 Johnny Petrosky 3:29:59 13 Adam Pemberton 4:06:04

3 Day Men 40 general classification after 2 stages # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hagen 7:59:47 2 Theodore Fleming 0:12:30 3 Cary Smith 0:16:25 4 Donald Powell 0:25:06 5 Andrew Yates 0:38:05 6 Brian Hludiznski 0:57:23 7 Don Roth 1:14:19 8 Marc Peruzzi 1:27:50 9 Eric Sorenson 1:31:25 10 Roman Urbina 1:39:30 11 Marco Chinchilla 2:44:21 12 Tim Aigner 2:51:52 13 John Arguello 3:32:19 14 Jeff Bader 3:33:04 15 Peter Dunn 3:42:43 16 Richard Brown 4:09:00 17 Tad Peacock 4:14:21 18 Larry Peters 5:02:19 19 Jim Baxa 7:10:12