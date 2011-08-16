A bit of overnight cloud cover again brought warm temps to the start. The precipitation that rolled through in the evening was just enough to compact the soil a bit with the result being luscious dirt that was super-grippy. In local parlance, "hero dirt". The kind that lets you rail your bike through a corner, trusting that the rules that govern the physical universe that we all occupy have been temporarily and somehow benevolently altered for your personal benefit.

As luck would have it, the weather conditions coincided with one of the most fun stages in the event, "The Colorado Trail". Summit County is home to several sections, the most popular being the North, Middle and South Forks of the Swan, "Swan" in this case referring to the Swan Drainage, home to a massive 2000-acre open space purchase painstakingly negotiated between local city, county and federal land managers and the B&B Mining Company.

The CT is simply a thing of beauty, and for the most part, at least in Summit County, it seems to be purpose-built for mountain biking. Long rhythmic climbs lead riders to endless narrow descents, ones that make your face hurt from smiling so much. And did we mention that the soil was also tacky? Brothers and sisters, Stage 2 of the 2011 Breck Epic was MTB Valhalla, and each rider was a golden, thundering omnipotent god, if only for a day.

Bringing this long rambling preamble (that almost never happens around here!) to a merciful close, we saw a bit of a shakeup in the men's single stage standings. Out front for most of the stage, local billy goat Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz) led La Ruta champion Lico Ramirez for nearly three-quarters of the stage, getting reeled in on the second-to-last climb of the day. Tostado said that Lico seemed to pull him in effortlessly and "then just sort of dropped a gear and steadily walked away." Cameron Chambers rode put in a strong effort, crossing the finish line a bit more than two minutes in arrears of Tostado.

On the women's side in the six-day event Sonya Looney (Ergon-Topeak) continued to put her CTR prep to good use, punching out the stage in 4:11, nine minutes ahead of Bicycling Magazine's "The Fit Chick", Selene Yeager, who's definitely wrestling with altitude issues, but seems to be getting it under control. In third was Steamboat Springs rider Katie Lindquist, riding an incredibly strong race and keeping both Sonya and Selene on their toes.

The three-day "Epic-Curious" riders started their race yesterday as well. As a group they seem a bit calmer, although I'd observe that contentment, joy and the ability to really enjoy the moment seems to be a common trait of the entire group regardless of which stage they're riding. The three-day folks' race has yet to shake out with only one stage under their belts, but you could see them chomping at the bit to get after it on today's route around Mt. Guyot.

On that note, here's a bit of info on the Guyot stage: It's 44 miles, 9400' of vertical. This is a ride that every local puts in their book as a once-a-year must-do. Riders will cross the Continental Divide. Twice. First via French Pass and then coming across Georgia Pass on the way back.

Then they're going to descend to Georgia Gulch via the CT (and missing the big-ring all the way "I can't believe this trail is here" flume that all the locals ride instead.). It's a lonnnng descent with some tough rocky sections at the bottom.

Waiting for riders there? The climb back out of the Swan drainage - American Gulch. They'll all turn a corner about three-quarters of the way up and what they see in front them will crush their souls. We call this "Awww !*&#$!" corner. Because it goes straight up - and you're already fried.

When local think "big ride", Guyot is what they have in mind.

Full Results

Solo men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Ramirez 3:17:46 2 Josh Tostado 0:04:37 3 Cameron Chambers 0:06:59 4 Colin Cares 0:08:34 5 Ben Aufderheide 0:11:02 6 Travis Brown 0:11:54 7 Blake Harlan 0:12:56 8 Chris Baddick 0:12:57 9 Colby Pearce 0:18:09 10 Nick Truitt 0:19:37 11 Samuel Morrison 0:20:01 12 Kip Biese 0:24:10 13 Macky Franklin 0:26:41 14 Kevin Kane 0:31:17 15 Jonathan Davis 0:33:53 16 Chris Mcgovern 0:34:06 17 Taylor Shelden 0:42:28 18 Kevin Conerly 0:45:21 19 Phillip Ball 2:04:43 20 Christopher Phelan 2:39:45

Solo singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vince Anderson 3:50:03 2 Michael Melley 0:04:07 3 Carter Jeffrey 0:17:57 4 Rob Lockey 0:31:49 5 Rich Dillen 0:53:43 6 John Odle 0:58:15 7 Peter Keiller 1:23:30

Solo men 30+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Werner Van Der Merwe 3:42:36 2 Mike Schilling 0:04:03 3 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:21:21 4 Kevin Ormerod 0:26:00 5 Rich Digeronimo 0:28:50 6 Mario Araya 0:34:17 7 Nesse Oystein 0:34:44 8 Jon Fugitt 0:36:58 9 Cormac Ahern 0:42:14 10 Robin Dutton 0:43:26 11 Stephen Thompson 0:43:35 12 Grant Hvizdos 0:49:51 13 Jesse Combs 0:52:22 14 Chris Hurst 0:55:07 15 Steven Pauwels 0:58:34 16 Andrew Jauquet 1:03:40 17 Josh Gray 1:15:14 18 Christophe Van Lierde 2:03:05 19 Tim Harper 2:15:02 20 Alex Garcia 4:39:04

Solo men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Paelinck 3:49:14 2 Mark Llinares 0:08:40 3 Trever Bushnell 0:17:03 4 Tom Brodzinski 0:21:36 5 Scott Patterson 0:23:47 6 Gregg Pattison 0:39:07 7 Lennie Moon 0:49:03 8 Ron Hewitson 0:58:13 9 Eman Podgorny 1:08:49 10 Robert Lee 1:11:36 11 Daniel King 1:14:10 12 Brad Shield 1:29:06 13 Gary Hall 1:33:21 14 Danny Drogula 1:37:49 15 Craig Conner 1:38:59 16 Stefan Plas 1:40:34 17 John Riggs 2:02:01

Solo men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rich Cramer 4:00:54 2 Eric Davis 0:06:16 3 Mark Hershberger 0:07:54 4 Bruce Wilson 0:09:01 5 Kent Eriksen 0:16:05 6 Dean Cahow 0:25:50 7 Robert Laroche 0:25:58 8 Jim Mitchell 0:26:30 9 Paul Labissonniere 1:03:17 10 Tom Quinn 1:03:44 11 Jeff Soulier 1:05:20 12 Kelly Smith 1:12:19 13 Rick Metzger 1:13:04 14 Dirk Long 1:28:57 15 Greg Mckennis 1:44:05 16 Mark Halwa 1:46:28 17 Peter Borsato 1:53:34 18 Delynn Burkhalter 2:14:44 19 Stephen Ostrander 2:27:12 20 Keith Cooper 2:57:04 21 Mario Gustavo Bacce 4:21:01

Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Kreidl 4:23:16 2 David Huntley 0:18:15 3 Kevin Andruschuk 0:28:38 4 Smith Stanford 1:22:54 5 Nick Armano 2:25:33

Solo women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney 4:11:20 2 Selene Yeager 0:09:04 3 Katherine Lindquist 0:18:27 4 Jen Tilley 0:34:29 5 Brenda Munoz 0:57:53 6 Molly Cochran 2:46:40

Solo women 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathy Eckert 4:46:15 2 Lisa Lepoole 0:04:10 3 Kristi Olson 0:08:08 4 Laureen Coffelt 0:26:42 5 Tinneke Vandevoorde 1:16:41 6 Lori Halwa 1:38:13 7 Molly Breslin 2:12:13

Solo women 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cynthia Ferrer 6:40:16 2 Alison Jones 1:35:43

Duo men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huseby/Johnson 3:48:40 2 Wu/Busse 0:34:43

Duo men 80+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports) 3:58:26 2 Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing) 0:00:52 3 Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy) 1:58:37 4 Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing) 2:42:15

Duo men 100+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gouge/Asleson 4:24:57 2 Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com) 0:16:41 3 Gable/Mortier 0:47:26 4 Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree) 1:46:37

Duo open mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek) 4:25:07 2 Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast) 0:09:05 3 Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg) 1:03:48 4 Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X) 1:13:15

3-day Solo men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuki Ikeda 3:26:39 2 Jorge Espinoza 0:03:37 3 Jeff Kerkove 0:11:36 4 Christian Mccarthy 0:19:59 5 Huybert Groenendaal 0:21:25 6 Patrick Valentine 0:26:37 7 Adam Pulford 0:41:56 8 Jordan Carr 0:58:31 9 Andy Pemberton 1:05:26 10 Eric Sorenson 1:06:53 11 Pedro Del Busto 1:19:39 12 Johnny Petrosky 1:49:29 13 Adam Pemberton 1:50:53

3-day Solo men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hagen 3:50:02 2 Brian Hludiznski 0:02:04 3 Cary Smith 0:04:24 4 Donald Powell 0:04:34 5 Theodore Fleming 0:07:30 6 Andrew Yates 0:16:50 7 Don Roth 0:31:48 8 Marc Peruzzi 0:43:31 9 Roman Urbina 0:47:40 10 Tim Aigner 0:56:24 11 Peter Dunn 1:03:22 12 Marco Chinchilla 1:04:19 13 Jeff Bader 1:33:41 14 John Arguello 1:39:04 15 Tad Peacock 1:39:06 16 Mike Stoll 1:55:30 17 Larry Peters 2:18:12 18 Ted Kahan 2:18:13 19 Chris Baker 2:55:05 20 Richard Brown 2:58:17 21 Jim Baxa 3:07:56 22 Robert Forster 3:17:36

3-day Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Mata 3:45:04 2 Tina Martinez 1:01:04 3 Elizabeth Overstreet 1:09:29 4 Amy Thomas 1:16:19 5 Kelli Lusk 1:22:52 6 Amy Caldwell 1:40:47 7 Chelsea Mcgowan 2:03:09

Solo men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Ramirez 6:27:50 2 Cameron Chambers 0:17:23 3 Ben Aufderheide 0:20:24 4 Colin Cares 0:22:51 5 Blake Harlan 0:24:36 6 Travis Brown 0:28:22 7 Colby Pearce 0:29:43 8 Chris Baddick 0:30:41 9 Josh Tostado 0:33:05 10 Samuel Morrison 0:37:45 11 Kevin Kane 0:39:24 12 Macky Franklin 0:41:47

Solo singlespeed general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vince Anderson 7:27:42 2 Michael Melley 0:04:52 3 Carter Jeffrey 0:40:17 4 Rob Lockey 0:57:37 5 Rich Dillen 1:34:24 6 John Odle 1:57:34 7 Peter Keiller 2:51:38

Solo men 30+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Schilling 7:24:30 2 Werner Van Der Merwe 0:01:53 3 Kevin Ormerod 0:44:10 4 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen 0:46:31 5 Rich Digeronimo 0:55:15 6 Jon Fugitt 1:08:59 7 Mario Araya 1:09:02 8 Nesse Oystein 1:19:10 9 Robin Dutton 1:20:08 10 Stephen Thompson 1:23:33 11 Cormac Ahern 1:30:47 12 Grant Hvizdos 1:32:13 13 Jesse Combs 1:34:12 14 Steven Pauwels 1:47:12 15 Andrew Jauquet 1:49:46 16 Chris Hurst 2:09:18 17 Josh Gray 2:16:50 18 Tim Harper 3:48:19 19 Christophe Van Lierde 4:29:09 20 Alex Garcia 9:04:03

Solo men 40+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Paelinck 7:40:35 2 Mark Llinares 0:07:43 3 Trever Bushnell 0:25:11 4 Scott Patterson 0:32:32 5 Tom Brodzinski 0:33:17 6 Gregg Pattison 1:18:17 7 Ron Hewitson 1:27:37 8 Lennie Moon 1:32:47 9 Daniel King 1:33:47 10 Eman Podgorny 2:17:40 11 Robert Lee 2:17:47 12 Gary Hall 2:22:32 13 Craig Conner 2:45:26 14 Brad Shield 2:57:14 15 Stefan Plas 3:03:42 16 Danny Drogula 3:07:43 17 John Riggs 4:01:48

Solo men 50+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rich Cramer 7:58:09 2 Eric Davis 0:06:49 3 Mark Hershberger 0:10:42 4 Bruce Wilson 0:23:39 5 Kent Eriksen 0:25:06 6 Dean Cahow 0:45:25 7 Jim Mitchell 0:48:51 8 Robert Laroche 0:50:06 9 Tom Quinn 1:44:01 10 Jeff Soulier 1:46:17 11 Kelly Smith 1:58:24 12 Rick Metzger 2:17:40 13 Paul Labissonniere 2:34:23 14 Dirk Long 2:51:08 15 Greg Mckennis 3:06:15 16 Peter Borsato 3:06:21 17 Delynn Burkhalter 3:32:39 18 Mark Halwa 3:54:23 19 Keith Cooper 4:38:46 20 Stephen Ostrander 5:06:03 21 Mario Gustavo Bacce 8:30:55

Clydesdale general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Huntley 8:52:53 2 Ken Kreidl 0:30:29 3 Kevin Andruschuk 0:45:07 4 Nick Armano 2:34:17 5 Smith Stanford 2:56:58

Solo women open general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney 8:17:57 2 Katherine Lindquist 0:32:27 3 Selene Yeager 0:34:41 4 Jen Tilley 0:56:38 5 Brenda Munoz 1:35:51 6 Molly Cochran 4:37:59

Solo women 40+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathy Eckert 9:24:16 2 Kristi Olson 0:11:40 3 Lisa Lepoole 0:27:51 4 Laureen Coffelt 1:00:45 5 Tinneke Vandevoorde 2:38:03 6 Lori Halwa 3:04:48 7 Molly Breslin 4:15:36

Solo women 50+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cynthia Ferrer 13:18:13 2 Alison Jones 2:36:05

Duo men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huseby/Johnson 7:47:03 2 Wu/Busse 0:48:59

Men duo 80+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet/Thompson(Wilderness Sports) 7:40:01 2 Piker/Breznyak(Deadgoat Racing) 0:11:07 3 Pizzorni/Zanetta(Ruote Quadre Italy) 4:09:44 4 Welner/Perry(WaterMen Racing) 4:55:54

Men duo 100+ general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gouge/Asleson 8:37:58 2 Jones/Ebbern(LiveOutThere.com) 0:39:09 3 Gable/Mortier 1:21:19 4 Gauld/Halprin(teamonetwentythree) 3:52:44

Co-ed duo general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gersbach/Venzara(Honey Stinger/Trek) 8:22:50 2 Ryan/Raborn(Beti & the Beast) 0:37:29 3 Kreb/Malmberg(Kreb Malmberg) 2:16:08 4 Batchelor/Hoffman(Racer X) 2:50:52

GC results for 3-day categories not available