Peeters tops juniors in Baal

Van Donink, Caluwe on bpost Bank podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Yannick Peeters (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
2Gianni Van Donink (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
3Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
4Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
5Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team
6Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
7Nick Verheyen (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
8Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
9Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
10Gavin Haley (USA)
11Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
12Timon Ruegg (Swi)
13Stijn Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
14Remigiusz Gil (Pol)
15Steven Schreiber (Ger)
16Jordi Andries (Bel) VZW De Demerspurters
17Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)
18Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
19Nolan Brady (USA)
20Grant Ellwood (USA)
21Simon Jaecques (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
22Joffrey Degueurce (Fra)
23Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
24Liam Dunn (USA)
25Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
26Liam Helsocht (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
27Jorden De Haes (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
28Austin Vincent (USA)
29Lance Haidet (USA)
30Ian Mcshane (USA)
31Erik Boer (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
32Gert Smets (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
33Ethan Reynolds (USA)
34Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned) WV Het stadion
35Glenn Verbeeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
36Cormac Dunn (USA)
37Jens Roelants (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
38Josey Weik (USA)
39Mart Muskens (Ned)
40Natan Lehoux (Fra)
41Nathan Vriens (Bel) Sport En Moedig Genk

