Peeters tops juniors in Baal
Van Donink, Caluwe on bpost Bank podium
Junior Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|2
|Gianni Van Donink (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|3
|Stijn Caluwe (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|4
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|5
|Jens Teirlinck (Bel) Arta-Building Deschacht Plastics Cycling Team
|6
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|7
|Nick Verheyen (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|8
|Lawrence Tibackx (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|9
|Jorn Verbraken (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|10
|Gavin Haley (USA)
|11
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|12
|Timon Ruegg (Swi)
|13
|Stijn Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|14
|Remigiusz Gil (Pol)
|15
|Steven Schreiber (Ger)
|16
|Jordi Andries (Bel) VZW De Demerspurters
|17
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned)
|18
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|19
|Nolan Brady (USA)
|20
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|21
|Simon Jaecques (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|22
|Joffrey Degueurce (Fra)
|23
|Yari Crollet (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|24
|Liam Dunn (USA)
|25
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|26
|Liam Helsocht (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
|27
|Jorden De Haes (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|28
|Austin Vincent (USA)
|29
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|30
|Ian Mcshane (USA)
|31
|Erik Boer (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|32
|Gert Smets (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|33
|Ethan Reynolds (USA)
|34
|Kevin Van Bennekom (Ned) WV Het stadion
|35
|Glenn Verbeeck (Bel) Cycling Team 99 V.Z.W. Schriek
|36
|Cormac Dunn (USA)
|37
|Jens Roelants (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|38
|Josey Weik (USA)
|39
|Mart Muskens (Ned)
|40
|Natan Lehoux (Fra)
|41
|Nathan Vriens (Bel) Sport En Moedig Genk
