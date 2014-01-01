Image 1 of 7 Sophie De Boer (Crelan) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 7 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 7 Katie Compton (Trek) wins the GP Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 7 Katie Compton (Trek) celebrates the win in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 7 Marianne Vos flatted in the last lap and had to settle for second place (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 7 Ellen Van Loy debuted for Telenet-Fidea in Baal (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 7 The women's podium in Baal: Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) won the GP Sven Nys in Baal, Belgium on New Year’s Day. The US champion beat world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women) after fighting out a race-long duel. Vos was set back by a flat tyre in the final lap. It’s the third time out of four races Compton has beaten Vos in the past two weeks.

Vos got off to a good start but she was quickly joined by Compton on the fast course in Baal. Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) rode most of the race alone in third place. In contrast to previous years there wasn’t a lot of water on the course and the sun even greeted the women during their race. It was the first race from Compton on her new Trek Boone 7 bike.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:38:07 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:00:20 3 Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:44 4 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 0:01:29 5 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:51 6 Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized 0:02:01 7 Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP 0:02:08 8 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:02:30 9 Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team 0:02:45 10 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:03:19 11 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster 0:04:04 12 Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom 0:04:16 13 Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team 0:04:47 14 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube 0:04:55 15 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies 0:05:16 16 Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force 0:05:58 17 Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team 0:06:19 18 Bianca Van Den Hoek 0:06:43 19 Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team 0:07:03 20 Cindy Bauwens (Bel) 0:07:13 21 Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens 0:07:46 22 Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant 0:08:18 23 Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp 0:08:29 24 Corey Coogan (USA) 0:08:31 25 Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team 0:09:52 26 Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger) 0:10:15 27 (-1 lap) Clémence Ondet (Fra) 28 Jelena Eric (Srb) 29 Lene Vrijsen (Bel) 30 (-2 laps) Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW 31 Britta Werners (Ger) Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT