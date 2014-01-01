Trending

Compton racks up another win in Belgium

Vos, Harris round out podium in Baal

Image 1 of 7

Sophie De Boer (Crelan)

Sophie De Boer (Crelan)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 7

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 7

Katie Compton (Trek) wins the GP Sven Nys

Katie Compton (Trek) wins the GP Sven Nys
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 7

Katie Compton (Trek) celebrates the win in Baal

Katie Compton (Trek) celebrates the win in Baal
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 7

Marianne Vos flatted in the last lap and had to settle for second place

Marianne Vos flatted in the last lap and had to settle for second place
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 7

Ellen Van Loy debuted for Telenet-Fidea in Baal

Ellen Van Loy debuted for Telenet-Fidea in Baal
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 7

The women's podium in Baal: Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris

The women's podium in Baal: Marianne Vos, Katie Compton and Nikki Harris
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) won the GP Sven Nys in Baal, Belgium on New Year’s Day. The US champion beat world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women) after fighting out a race-long duel. Vos was set back by a flat tyre in the final lap. It’s the third time out of four races Compton has beaten Vos in the past two weeks.

Vos got off to a good start but she was quickly joined by Compton on the fast course in Baal. Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) rode most of the race alone in third place. In contrast to previous years there wasn’t a lot of water on the course and the sun even greeted the women during their race. It was the first race from Compton on her new Trek Boone 7 bike.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:38:07
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:00:20
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:44
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:01:29
5Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:51
6Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:02:01
7Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:02:08
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:02:30
9Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:02:45
10Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:03:19
11Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster0:04:04
12Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom0:04:16
13Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:04:47
14Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube0:04:55
15Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies0:05:16
16Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force0:05:58
17Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:06:19
18Bianca Van Den Hoek0:06:43
19Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:07:03
20Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:07:13
21Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens0:07:46
22Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant0:08:18
23Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp0:08:29
24Corey Coogan (USA)0:08:31
25Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team0:09:52
26Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)0:10:15
27 (-1 lap)Clémence Ondet (Fra)
28Jelena Eric (Srb)
29Lene Vrijsen (Bel)
30 (-2 laps)Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
31Britta Werners (Ger)
Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT

Standings after 6 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing3:59:36
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:54
3Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP0:01:39
4Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:08:53
5Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:12:45
6Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team0:12:51
7Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:14:27
8Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:17:02
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:17:59
10Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:18:26
11Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:18:56
12Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:22:49
13Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team0:23:03
14Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:23:06
15Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC0:25:09
16Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
17Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized0:25:25
18Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota0:25:28
19Eva Lechner (Ita)0:25:33
20Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling0:25:42

Latest on Cyclingnews