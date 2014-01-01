Compton racks up another win in Belgium
Vos, Harris round out podium in Baal
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) won the GP Sven Nys in Baal, Belgium on New Year’s Day. The US champion beat world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank Women) after fighting out a race-long duel. Vos was set back by a flat tyre in the final lap. It’s the third time out of four races Compton has beaten Vos in the past two weeks.
Vos got off to a good start but she was quickly joined by Compton on the fast course in Baal. Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) rode most of the race alone in third place. In contrast to previous years there wasn’t a lot of water on the course and the sun even greeted the women during their race. It was the first race from Compton on her new Trek Boone 7 bike.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:38:07
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:00:20
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:01:29
|5
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|6
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:02:01
|7
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:02:08
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|9
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:02:45
|10
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:03:19
|11
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Bicycle Blue Book-HRS-Rock Lobster
|0:04:04
|12
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Cycling Team Drogenboom
|0:04:16
|13
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|14
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) Varbergs MTB-Cube
|0:04:55
|15
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|0:05:16
|16
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force
|0:05:58
|17
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|18
|Bianca Van Den Hoek
|0:06:43
|19
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:07:03
|20
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:07:13
|21
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Team Stevens
|0:07:46
|22
|Ilona Meter (Ned) Giant
|0:08:18
|23
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
|0:08:29
|24
|Corey Coogan (USA)
|0:08:31
|25
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team
|0:09:52
|26
|Lena Bischoff-Stein (Ger)
|0:10:15
|27 (-1 lap)
|Clémence Ondet (Fra)
|28
|Jelena Eric (Srb)
|29
|Lene Vrijsen (Bel)
|30 (-2 laps)
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Cycling Team Zemst VZW
|31
|Britta Werners (Ger)
|Cindy Diericx (Bel) Autoglass Wetteren Solar CT
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|3:59:36
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm-BKCP
|0:01:39
|4
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|5
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:12:45
|6
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Toka Print MTB Team
|0:12:51
|7
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:14:27
|8
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:17:02
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:17:59
|10
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:18:26
|11
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:18:56
|12
|Loes Sels (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:22:49
|13
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Up Cycling Team
|0:23:03
|14
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:23:06
|15
|Lucie Chainel (Fra) BH-SR Suntour-KMC
|0:25:09
|16
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|17
|Elle Anderson (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms-Specialized
|0:25:25
|18
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren Kuota
|0:25:28
|19
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:25:33
|20
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) VZW Lotto-Ladiescycling
|0:25:42
