Nys claims first victory on new Trek

World champion wins eponymous race over Stybar, Albert

Image 1 of 21

Sven Nys shows off his new Trek cyclo-cross bike

(Image credit: photopress)
Image 2 of 21

Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout suffered in Baal

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 21

Peeters chases Nys across the logs

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 21

Rob Peeters in his new Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace team kit

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 21

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) gives his Trek some love

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 21

Rob Peeters (Vastgoedservice)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 21

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) celebrates his first win of 2014

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 21

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) gives some love to his new Trek Boone

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 21

The GP Sven Nys podium: Zdenek Stybar, Sven Nys and Niels Albert

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 21

Zdenek Stybar clears the logs with more style than most

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 21

Rob Peeters switched to the Vastgoedservice team and Colnago for 2014

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 21

Jim Aernouts (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) flubs the bunny hop

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 21

Dieter Vanthourenhout is with Sunweb-Napoleon Games as of January 1, 2014

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 21

Julien Taramarcaz is now on Kwadro-Stannah

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 21

Joeri Adams moved to the Vastgoedservice team

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 21

Niels Albert (BKCP Powerplus) chased back from a bad bike change to take third

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 21

The fans of Baal were out in force to support Sven Nys

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 21

Rob Peeters clears the logs

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 21

Jonathan Page in Baal

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 21

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 21

Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) wins his first race atop a Trek

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

In front of massive crowds, home rider and world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) kicked off the New Year with a very convincing victory in his eponymous GP Sven Nys, in Baal, Belgium. In dry weather conditions Nys outclassed his rivals with a race-long solo ride on his brand new Trek during the sixth round of the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross trophy.

"It's my twelfth victory here but it was certainly not the easiest of all. I was very nervous to debute my new bike in front of these big crowds who all came out to see me ride. Even when I was leading by fifty seconds I was making mistakes because I was nervous," Nys told Sporza.

In recent races Nys has been opting to take control of the race right from the start. At first Rob Peeters (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) was able to come back - on Nys' old Colnago bike - but he got dropped in the third lap. "I think he sort of let me come back. On the long climb there was no way to keep up," Peeters said after his first race in new team colours.

Nys put in about ten seconds on his rivals in each lap, making things look easy. A minor mistake in the last lap did not take much away from his lead, and Nys crossed the finish line with his new Trek Boone 9 bike raised in the air and giving it a welcome kiss.

Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) rode a solid race and finished as runner-up at 51 seconds from winner Nys, 6 seconds ahead of Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus). For Stybar it was his last of six cyclo-cross races in Belgium. There's still a chance he'll ride the cyclo-cross world championships but that will be a list-minute decision Stybar said. "I had my best legs of the six races today. I lose a lot of energy to move up in the start. I need two laps to recover from that. After the exhibition of Sven Nys my second place feels like a victory. It's his championships race here and he's in top form," Stybar said.

Nys also picked up 15 bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint in the second lap with Albert taking none. In the overall standings of the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross trophy Nys extended his lead over Albert to 2:57. With only two rounds on fast courses left, the overall win for Nys seems more than secured.

Albert only got going during the second half of the race. He closed the gap to Peeters with Stybar on his wheel. One lap later Stybar attacked, leaving Peeters and Albert behind. In the last lap Albert easily got rid of Peeters. "I got off to a reasonable start, riding in seventh position but Nys simply attacked from the front. There's not much you can do against him. I did my own thing and tried to get on the podium. Maybe I should not have been so flabbily but I'm satisfied about how things unfolded," Albert said.

Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) struggled with illness, broke his seat post and abandoned the race. Vantornout loses five minutes and tumbles from third to a distant seventh place in the overall standings one week before he has to defend his Belgian title in Waregem. Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) is now third overall, 6:38 distant from leader Nys.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team1:03:39
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:51
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:57
4Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:01:10
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:39
6Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:55
7Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:22
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
9Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:27
10Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:03:10
11Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:03:24
12Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:03:34
13Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:03:41
14Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb–Napoleon Games0:04:14
15Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team0:04:24
16Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:04:35
17Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:04:44
18Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:05:02
19Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:05:15
20Arnaud Grand (Sui) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:06:05
21Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:06:18
22Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:07:04
23Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:07:15
24Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:08:05
25 (-1 lap)Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
26 (-2 laps)Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam
27Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
28Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
29 (-3 laps)Alexander Revell (NZl)
30 (-4 laps)Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
31Edmond Angus (NZl
32 (-5 laps)James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group
DNFMartin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
DNFBart Verschueren (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
DNFJulien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah
DNFKlaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
DNFYannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut
DNSKevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNSVincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
DNSPatrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company
DNSIan Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
DNSMariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
DNSAaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block

Belgacom snelste ronde:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team0:07:46
2Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:07:46
3Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:07:51

Tussenspurt:
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team15pts
2Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team10
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus5

BPost Bank Trofee standings after 6 races
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team6:02:27
2Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:02:57
3Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:06:38
4Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team0:07:27
5Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus0:07:51
6Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:08:29
7Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:08:32
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:09:11
9Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:13:25
10Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:14:47
11Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah0:15:10
12Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:15:35
13Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:15:44
14Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:16:54
15Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:17:16
16Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:18:20
17Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:18:21
18Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:19:42
19Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:20:57
20Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:21:59
21Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company0:22:15
22Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team0:22:27
23Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:22:36
24Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex0:22:48
25Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb–Napoleon Games0:23:17
26Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:23:30
27Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles0:24:50
28Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:24:59
29Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)0:26:58
30Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team0:27:03

Klassement tussenspurt
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team7pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team5
3Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team4
4Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
5Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
7Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
8Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus3pts
9Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
10Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team2pts
11Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace1

