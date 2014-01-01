Nys claims first victory on new Trek
World champion wins eponymous race over Stybar, Albert
Elite Men: -
In front of massive crowds, home rider and world champion Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink) kicked off the New Year with a very convincing victory in his eponymous GP Sven Nys, in Baal, Belgium. In dry weather conditions Nys outclassed his rivals with a race-long solo ride on his brand new Trek during the sixth round of the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross trophy.
"It's my twelfth victory here but it was certainly not the easiest of all. I was very nervous to debute my new bike in front of these big crowds who all came out to see me ride. Even when I was leading by fifty seconds I was making mistakes because I was nervous," Nys told Sporza.
In recent races Nys has been opting to take control of the race right from the start. At first Rob Peeters (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace) was able to come back - on Nys' old Colnago bike - but he got dropped in the third lap. "I think he sort of let me come back. On the long climb there was no way to keep up," Peeters said after his first race in new team colours.
Nys put in about ten seconds on his rivals in each lap, making things look easy. A minor mistake in the last lap did not take much away from his lead, and Nys crossed the finish line with his new Trek Boone 9 bike raised in the air and giving it a welcome kiss.
Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) rode a solid race and finished as runner-up at 51 seconds from winner Nys, 6 seconds ahead of Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus). For Stybar it was his last of six cyclo-cross races in Belgium. There's still a chance he'll ride the cyclo-cross world championships but that will be a list-minute decision Stybar said. "I had my best legs of the six races today. I lose a lot of energy to move up in the start. I need two laps to recover from that. After the exhibition of Sven Nys my second place feels like a victory. It's his championships race here and he's in top form," Stybar said.
Nys also picked up 15 bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint in the second lap with Albert taking none. In the overall standings of the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross trophy Nys extended his lead over Albert to 2:57. With only two rounds on fast courses left, the overall win for Nys seems more than secured.
Albert only got going during the second half of the race. He closed the gap to Peeters with Stybar on his wheel. One lap later Stybar attacked, leaving Peeters and Albert behind. In the last lap Albert easily got rid of Peeters. "I got off to a reasonable start, riding in seventh position but Nys simply attacked from the front. There's not much you can do against him. I did my own thing and tried to get on the podium. Maybe I should not have been so flabbily but I'm satisfied about how things unfolded," Albert said.
Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) struggled with illness, broke his seat post and abandoned the race. Vantornout loses five minutes and tumbles from third to a distant seventh place in the overall standings one week before he has to defend his Belgian title in Waregem. Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) is now third overall, 6:38 distant from leader Nys.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team
|1:03:39
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:51
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|5
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|6
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|7
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:22
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|9
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|10
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|11
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|12
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|13
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:03:41
|14
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb–Napoleon Games
|0:04:14
|15
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|16
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|17
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|18
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|19
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|0:05:15
|20
|Arnaud Grand (Sui) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:06:05
|21
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|22
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:07:04
|23
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:07:15
|24
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:08:05
|25 (-1 lap)
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Coolens Cycling Team
|26 (-2 laps)
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Primator Cyclingteam
|27
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|28
|Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|29 (-3 laps)
|Alexander Revell (NZl)
|30 (-4 laps)
|Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
|31
|Edmond Angus (NZl
|32 (-5 laps)
|James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont Bicycles by BMC Group
|DNF
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bart Verschueren (Bel) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team Baier Landshut
|DNS
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNS
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|DNS
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company
|DNS
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|DNS
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|DNS
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:07:46
|2
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:07:46
|3
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:07:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|10
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team
|6:02:27
|2
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|3
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:06:38
|4
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|5
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:07:51
|6
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:08:29
|7
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:09:11
|9
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|10
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:14:47
|11
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) Kwadro-Stannah
|0:15:10
|12
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:15:35
|13
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:15:44
|14
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:16:54
|15
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:17:16
|16
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:18:20
|17
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:18:21
|18
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:19:42
|19
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:20:57
|20
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:21:59
|21
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company
|0:22:15
|22
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:22:27
|23
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:22:36
|24
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team Natubalans-Apex
|0:22:48
|25
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb–Napoleon Games
|0:23:17
|26
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:23:30
|27
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|0:24:50
|28
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:24:59
|29
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:26:58
|30
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|0:27:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan - AA Drink Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|5
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|6
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|7
|Martin Bina (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|8
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|3
|pts
|9
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|10
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|2
|pts
|11
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|1
