Trebon triumphs at Boulder Cup
Summerhill a close second, followed by Driscoll
Elite men: Boulder -
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) earned his second win of the season with a sprint victory over Danny Summerhill (Chipotle-First Solar) at the Boulder Cup. Trebon's teammate Jamey Driscoll rounded out the podium with a third place finish at two seconds.
Trebon's result was his second straight podium appearance in the weekend of 'cross in Boulder, as the Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld rider improved on his third place finish the previous day at the Colorado Cross Classic. Danny Summerhill made his first trip to the podium this season with his runner-up finish on Sunday while Driscoll, like his teammate Trebon, finished on the podium both days after placing a close second to Ben Berden on Saturday.
The lead trio emerged in the finale from an six-man lead group which consolidated on the early laps and in addition to Trebon, Summerhill and Driscoll contained Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) plus Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies teammates Tristan Schouten and Alex Candelario.
|1
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:59:54
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team
|3
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:02
|4
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:40
|5
|Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:43
|6
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:52
|7
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:16
|8
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:02:18
|9
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|0:02:30
|10
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:32
|11
|Robin Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|12
|Russell Stevenson (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:02:40
|13
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:03:10
|14
|Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
|0:03:19
|15
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango
|0:03:23
|16
|Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:03:33
|17
|Jesse Goodrich (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|0:03:46
|18
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:04:00
|19
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:04:02
|20
|Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team
|0:04:09
|21
|Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:41
|22
|Samuel Morrison (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:04:50
|23
|Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:04:54
|24
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant
|0:05:02
|25
|Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing
|0:05:07
|26
|Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Pharmaca
|0:05:12
|27
|Ken Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:05:24
|28
|Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|29
|Erik Hamilton (USA) University Bicycles
|0:07:02
|30
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:07:16
|31
|Mike Friedberg (USA) PowerBar
|0:07:17
|32
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Plains To Peaks
|0:07:21
|33
|Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Feedback Sports
|0:07:44
|34
|Mark Flis (USA) Revolution Cafe Rio
|0:08:29
