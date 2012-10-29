Image 1 of 18 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) edges out Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) for the victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 18 Alex Candelario (Optum) hung on for a well-fought fifth place in Boulder. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 18 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) and Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) sprint for the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 18 Robin Eckmann (Pearl Izumi-Shimano) chasing the top ten. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 18 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) keeping the pressure on at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 18 Todd Wells (Specialized) tries to make contact with the leaders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 18 anny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) at the front again. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 18 Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) puts pressure on at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 18 The leaders make their way around the back side of the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 18 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) takes a turn at the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 18 A good sized crowd lined the stairs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 18 The men get to the steep stair step section. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 18 Brad White (Moms in Tow) chases the leaders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 18 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) leading the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 18 Riders and fans on one of the technical and twisty descents. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 18 The men are off. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 18 The men get ready for the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 18 The Boulder Cup men's podium (L-R): Danny Summerhhill, Ryan Trebon, Jamey Driscoll (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) earned his second win of the season with a sprint victory over Danny Summerhill (Chipotle-First Solar) at the Boulder Cup. Trebon's teammate Jamey Driscoll rounded out the podium with a third place finish at two seconds.

Trebon's result was his second straight podium appearance in the weekend of 'cross in Boulder, as the Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld rider improved on his third place finish the previous day at the Colorado Cross Classic. Danny Summerhill made his first trip to the podium this season with his runner-up finish on Sunday while Driscoll, like his teammate Trebon, finished on the podium both days after placing a close second to Ben Berden on Saturday.

The lead trio emerged in the finale from an six-man lead group which consolidated on the early laps and in addition to Trebon, Summerhill and Driscoll contained Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) plus Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies teammates Tristan Schouten and Alex Candelario.