Trebon triumphs at Boulder Cup

Summerhill a close second, followed by Driscoll

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) edges out Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) for the victory

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Alex Candelario (Optum) hung on for a well-fought fifth place in Boulder.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) and Ryan Trebon (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) sprint for the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Robin Eckmann (Pearl Izumi-Shimano) chasing the top ten.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) keeping the pressure on at the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Todd Wells (Specialized) tries to make contact with the leaders.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
anny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) at the front again.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) puts pressure on at the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The leaders make their way around the back side of the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) takes a turn at the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A good sized crowd lined the stairs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The men get to the steep stair step section.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Brad White (Moms in Tow) chases the leaders.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Chipotle) leading the front group.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders and fans on one of the technical and twisty descents.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The men are off.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The men get ready for the start.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Boulder Cup men's podium (L-R): Danny Summerhhill, Ryan Trebon, Jamey Driscoll

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) earned his second win of the season with a sprint victory over Danny Summerhill (Chipotle-First Solar) at the Boulder Cup. Trebon's teammate Jamey Driscoll rounded out the podium with a third place finish at two seconds.

Trebon's result was his second straight podium appearance in the weekend of 'cross in Boulder, as the Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld rider improved on his third place finish the previous day at the Colorado Cross Classic. Danny Summerhill made his first trip to the podium this season with his runner-up finish on Sunday while Driscoll, like his teammate Trebon, finished on the podium both days after placing a close second to Ben Berden on Saturday.

The lead trio emerged in the finale from an six-man lead group which consolidated on the early laps and in addition to Trebon, Summerhill and Driscoll contained Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) plus Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies teammates Tristan Schouten and Alex Candelario.

Full Results
1Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:59:54
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle-First Solar Development Team
3James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:02
4Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:00:40
5Alex Candelario (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:43
6Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:52
7Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:02:16
8Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:02:18
9Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:02:30
10Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:02:32
11Robin Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
12Russell Stevenson (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:02:40
13Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:03:10
14Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross0:03:19
15Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) BikeHausDurango0:03:23
16Tim Allen (USA) Feedback Sports0:03:33
17Jesse Goodrich (USA) Evol Elite Racing0:03:46
18Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:04:00
19Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:04:02
20Jake Wells (USA) No Tubes Elite Cross Team0:04:09
21Mike Sherer (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:41
22Samuel Morrison (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:04:50
23Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:04:54
24Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant0:05:02
25Zane Godby (USA) enCompass Racing0:05:07
26Josh Whitney (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Pharmaca0:05:12
27Ken Benesh (USA) Feedback Sports0:05:24
28Russell Harding (USA) Natural Grocers Cycling Team0:06:45
29Erik Hamilton (USA) University Bicycles0:07:02
30Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar0:07:16
31Mike Friedberg (USA) PowerBar0:07:17
32Scott Tietzel (USA) Evol Elite Racing p/b Plains To Peaks0:07:21
33Bryan Mickiewicz (USA) Feedback Sports0:07:44
34Mark Flis (USA) Revolution Cafe Rio0:08:29

