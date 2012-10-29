Trending

Gould sweeps weekend with Boulder Cup victory

Small takes three-rider sprint for second

Image 1 of 8

Georgia Gould (Luna) takes a win for the second day in a row.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 8

Carmen Small (Optum) leads the chase in for second place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 8

The women hit the stair run-up for the first time.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 8

Georgia Gould (Luna) near the top of the run-up.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 8

Nicole Duke (Raleigh-Clement) making good time up the stairs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 8

Carmen Small (Optum) maintains second place after the stair section.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 8

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna) negotiates a tight turn on the descent.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 8

Georgia Gould (Luna) closes in on the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results
1Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:43:09
2Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:09
3Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:01:10
4Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling
5Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club0:01:34
6Amanda Miller (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:52
7Alice Pennington (USA) Kona0:02:08
8Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:02:33
9Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX0:02:44
10Lara Kroepsch (USA) BOO Bicycles0:03:20
11Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels Bicycle Studio0:03:31
12Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:03:50
13Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team0:04:02
14Kristal Boni (USA) Rapid Racing0:04:11
15Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:04:31
16Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:05:02
17Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports0:05:16
18Melissa Barker (USA) GS Boulder/Trek Store0:05:29
19Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite0:06:22
20Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:07:44
21Amanda Schaper (USA) Ritte CX Team0:08:11

