Mathieu van der Poel wins Boels Classic Internationale Cyclo-cross Heerlen

First elite-level victory for 19-year-old Dutchman

Brief Results
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
2Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
3Rob Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team

