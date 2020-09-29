Trending

Philipsen takes sprint on BinckBank Tour stage 1

By

UAE Team Emirates rider out-paces Pedersen, Ackermann in opening stage as huge crash mars final kilometres

Stage 1: Blankenberge - Ardooie

NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 11

Jasper Philipsen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 11

BinckBank Tour 2020 - 16th Edition - 1st stage Blankenberge - Ardooie 132,1 km - 29/09/2020 - Marcus Burghardt (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Tim Van Michelen/Cor Vos/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 11

BinckBank Tour 2020 - 16th Edition - 1st stage Blankenberge - Ardooie 132,1 km - 29/09/2020 - Mark Cavendish (GBR - Bahrain - McLaren) - photo Tim Van Michelen/Cor Vos/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

BinckBank Tour 2020 - 16th Edition - 1st stage Blankenberge - Ardooie 132,1 km - 29/09/2020 - Nils Politt (GER - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Tim Van Michelen/Cor Vos/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

BinckBank Tour 2020 16th Edition 1st stage Blankenberge Ardooie 1321 km 29092020 Mathieu Van Der Poel NED Alpecin Fenix photo Tim Van MichelenCor VosBettiniPhoto2020

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

BinckBank Tour 2020 16th Edition 1st stage Blankenberge Ardooie 1321 km 29092020 Mathieu Van Der Poel NED Alpecin Fenix Dries De Bondt BEL Alpecin Fenix photo Tim Van MichelenCor VosBettiniPhoto2020

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

BinckBank Tour 2020 16th Edition 1st stage Blankenberge Ardooie 1321 km 29092020 Mathieu Van Der Poel NED Alpecin Fenix photo Tim Van MichelenCor VosBettiniPhoto2020

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 11

BinckBank Tour 2020 16th Edition 1st stage Blankenberge Ardooie 1321 km 29092020 Dries De Bondt BEL Alpecin Fenix Mathieu Van Der Poel NED Alpecin Fenix Kevin Geniets LUX Groupama FDJ photo Tim Van MichelenCor VosBettiniPhoto2020

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 11

BinckBank Tour 2020 16th Edition 1st stage Blankenberge Ardooie 1321 km 29092020 Mathieu Van Der Poel NED Alpecin Fenix Dries De Bondt BEL Alpecin Fenix photo Tim Van MichelenCor VosBettiniPhoto2020

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 11

BinckBank Tour 2020 16th Edition 1st stage Blankenberge Ardooie 1321 km 29092020 Jempy Drucker LUX Bora Hansgrohe Marcus Burghardt GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Tim Van MichelenCor VosBettiniPhoto2020

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 11

BinckBank Tour 2020 16th Edition 1st stage Blankenberge Ardooie 1321 km 29092020 Jasper Philipsen BEL UAE Team Emirates photo Tim Van MichelenCor VosBettiniPhoto2020

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) won the opening stage of the BinckBank Tour, beating Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to the line in the reduced bunch sprint in Ardooie.

The Belgian prevailed after Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) hit the front a touch too early before fading at the line. Philipsen timed it perfectly to come out of the wheels and snatch victory on the line, with Pedersen also edging past Ackermann at the finish.

More to come!

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
2Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

Latest on Cyclingnews