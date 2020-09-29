Philipsen takes sprint on BinckBank Tour stage 1
By Cyclingnews
UAE Team Emirates rider out-paces Pedersen, Ackermann in opening stage as huge crash mars final kilometres
Stage 1: Blankenberge - Ardooie
Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) won the opening stage of the BinckBank Tour, beating Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to the line in the reduced bunch sprint in Ardooie.
The Belgian prevailed after Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) hit the front a touch too early before fading at the line. Philipsen timed it perfectly to come out of the wheels and snatch victory on the line, with Pedersen also edging past Ackermann at the finish.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
Philipsen takes sprint on BinckBank Tour stage 1
