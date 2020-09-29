Philipsen takes sprint on BinckBank Tour stage 1

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) won the opening stage of the BinckBank Tour, beating Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to the line in the reduced bunch sprint in Ardooie.

The Belgian prevailed after Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) hit the front a touch too early before fading at the line. Philipsen timed it perfectly to come out of the wheels and snatch victory on the line, with Pedersen also edging past Ackermann at the finish.

