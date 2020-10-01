Pedersen claims BinckBank Tour stage 3 sprint

Image 1 of 13

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) came from behind to win the hectic sprint that decided the rain-soaked third stage at the BinckBank Tour.

The former world champion was protected by his teammates during the technical and twisting final kilometre and then came off Jasper Philipsen’s wheel at the right moment to win by a bike length.

Philipsen finished second with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) third after leading out the sprint. Pedersen also took the race leader’s jersey. He is on the same time as Philipsen but took the race lead thanks to better stage placing.

Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) was last to be caught from the break of the day just 2.5km from the finish and thanks to taking the trio of three-second time bonuses at the Golden Kilometre, he moved up to third overall at seven seconds.

After further changes to the race route to avoid the COVID-19 restrictions on sport, Friday’s stage is a 8.1km individual time trial around Riemst.