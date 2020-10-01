Trending

Pedersen claims BinckBank Tour stage 3 sprint

By

Riders battle through the rain in Belgium

Image 1 of 13

AALTER BELGIUM OCTOBER 01 Arrival Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Red Points Jersey Celebration Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates Green Leader Jersey Danny Van Poppel of The Netherlands and Team Circus Wanty Gobert during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 3 a 157km stage from Aalter to Aalter BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 01 2020 in Aalter Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) came from behind to win the hectic sprint that decided the rain-soaked third stage at the BinckBank Tour.

The former world champion was protected by his teammates during the technical and twisting final kilometre and then came off Jasper Philipsen’s wheel at the right moment to win by a bike length.

Philipsen finished second with Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) third after leading out the sprint. Pedersen also took the race leader’s jersey. He is on the same time as Philipsen but took the race lead thanks to better stage placing.  

Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) was last to be caught from the break of the day just 2.5km from the finish and thanks to taking the trio of three-second time bonuses at the Golden Kilometre, he moved up to third overall at seven seconds.

After further changes to the race route to avoid the COVID-19 restrictions on sport, Friday’s stage is a 8.1km individual time trial around Riemst.

Image 2 of 13

It was a hard day out front for the break

It was a hard day out front for the break (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 13

Belgian national champion Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix)

Belgian national champion Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 13

Sebastian Langeveld leads Yves Lampaert

Sebastian Langeveld leads Yves Lampaert (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 13

The early break of the day fought in the rain

The early break of the day fought in the rain (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 13

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 13

Zdenek Stybar fights through the rain at the BinckBank Tour

Zdenek Stybar fights through the rain at the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 13

BinckBank Tour 2020 16th Edition 2nd stage Aalter Aalter 157 km 01102020 Mads Pedersen DEN Trek Segafredo Jasper Philipsen BEL UAE Team Emirates Pascal Ackermann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Tim van WichelenrPNBettiniPhoto2020

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 3 of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 13

BinckBank Tour 2020 16th Edition 2nd stage Aalter Aalter 157 km 01102020 Mads Pedersen DEN Trek Segafredo Jasper Philipsen BEL UAE Team Emirates Pascal Ackermann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Tim van WichelenrPNBettiniPhoto2020

Stage 3 winner at BinckBank Tour, Mads Pedersen (Trek_Segafredo) salutes as he crosses the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 13

AALTER BELGIUM OCTOBER 01 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Jelle Wallays of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Breakaway Milan Menten of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise White Best Young Jersey during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 3 a 157km stage from Aalter to Aalter BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 01 2020 in Aalter Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Dries De Bondt of Alpecin-Fenix and Jelle Wallays of Team Lotto Soudal part of unsuccessful breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 13

AALTER BELGIUM OCTOBER 01 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 3 a 157km stage from Aalter to Aalter BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 01 2020 in Aalter Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mads Pedersen during 157km stage 3 of BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 13

AALTER BELGIUM OCTOBER 01 Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Oscar Riesebeek of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Pim Ligthart of The Netherlands and Team Total Direct Energie Adrien Petit of France and Team Total Direct Energie Kenneth Van Rooy of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise Breakaway during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 3 a 157km stage from Aalter to Aalter BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 01 2020 in Aalter Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Five-rider breakaway on stage 3 course around Aalter (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 13

AALTER BELGIUM OCTOBER 01 Rider of Team Trek Segafredo Rain Peloton Detail view during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 3 a 157km stage from Aalter to Aalter BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 01 2020 in Aalter Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Jackets and armwarmers all around for riders on stage 3 at Aalter (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
5Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
7Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis
8Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
9Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling

