BinckBank Tour: Van der Poel takes overall title

By

Dutch champion rides solo from 50km to win final stage

Image 1 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Breakaway during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

On the 183.6km stage 5, Mathieu Van Der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix was focused on the stage win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Refreshment Celebration Press Media during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mathieu Van Der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix gets refreshment at the finish of stage 5 before the awards (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

On Muur climb Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) put on a show (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Breakaway during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mathieu Van Der Poel of Team Alpecin-Fenix attacked on Muur with 50km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Mclaren Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Breakaway during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Sonny Colbrelli of Team Bahrain-McLaren and Soren Kragh Andersen of Team Sunweb in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Mclaren Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage win on cobbles in hand at Muur van Geraardsbergen for Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Arrival Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) crossed the line for stage 5 win and took overall title (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Arrival Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Oliver Naesen of AG2R La Mondiale finished second on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Breakaway during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Soren Kragh Andersen of Team Sunweb and Oliver Naesen of AG2R La Mondiale drive the pace trying to catch stage winner Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Arrival Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Swiss rider Stefan Kung of Groupama - FDJ would finish fifth on stage 5 and secure third overall (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Florian Senechal of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Breakaway during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Florian Senechal of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep and Mathieu Van Der Poel of Team Alpecin-Fenix part of early Breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Rasmus Fossum Tiller of Norway and NTT Pro Cycling Team Julien Duval of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Jonas Koch of Germany and CCC Team Brian Van Goethem of The Netherlands and Team Lotto Soudal Christian Knees of Germany and Team INEOS Grenadiers Bertjan Lindeman of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Breakaway during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Breakaway on stage 5 includes Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Fenix / Rasmus Fossum Tiller of Norway and NTT Pro Cycling Team / Julien Duval of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Florian Senechal of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Breakaway during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Florian Senechal of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep in break with Mathieu Van Der Poel of Team Alpecin-Fenix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Dmitriy Gruzdev of Kazahkstan and Astana Pro Team Sven Erik Bystrom of Norway and UAE Team Emirates Emmanuel Morin of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Peloton Crash Injury during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Worst of crash absorbed by Dmitriy Gruzdev of Astana Pro Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Daniil Fominykh of Kazahkstan and Astana Pro Team Mechanic Mechanical Problem Wheel during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Getting back on road after pile-up is Daniil Fominykh of Astana Pro Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Peloton Landscape during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Scenery in Belgium along 183.6km stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Peloton Landscape during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Final day of BinckBank Tour and stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix Wall of Geraardsbergen Mur de Huy De Muur Fans Public Cobblestones during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Dries De Bondt of Team Alpecin-Fenix on Wall of Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Thomas Scully of New Zealand and Team EF Pro Cycling Shane Archbold of New Zealand and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Dion Smith of New Zealand and Team Mitchelton Scott Peloton Wall of Geraardsbergen Mur de Huy De Muur Fans Public Cobblestones during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Wall of Geraardsbergen on stage 5 of Binckbank Tour (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Podium Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Green Leader Jersey Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Celebration Trophy Mask Covid safety measures Flowers during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

GC podium (L to R): Soren Kragh Andersen of Team Sunweb second overall, Mathieu Van Der Poel of Team Alpecin-Fenix in Green Leader Jersey, and Stefan Kung of Groupama - FDJ was third overall (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Podium Kenneth Van Rooy of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen Baloise White Most Combative Rider Jersey Celebration Mask Covid safety measures Trophy Flowers during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kenneth Van Rooy of Belgium and Team Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise earned White Most Combative Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Podium Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Red Points Jersey Celebration Trophy Flowers Mask Covid safety measures during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Mads Pedersen of Trek - Segafredo was in the leader's jersey going into Saturday and came away with the Red Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Podium Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Celebration Medal Flowers Mask Covid safety measures during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stage 5 winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Podium Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb Celebration Trophy Flowers Mask Covid safety measures during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark and Team Sunweb celebrates second place for stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 25

GERAARDSBERGEN BELGIUM OCTOBER 03 Podium Stefan Kung of Switzerland and Team Groupama FDJ Celebration Trophy Flowers Mask Covid safety measures during the 16th BinckBank Tour 2020 Stage 5 a 1836km stage from Ottignies Louvain la Neuve to Muur van Geraardsbergen 108m BinckBankTour BinckBankTour on October 03 2020 in Geraardsbergen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Stefan Kung of Groupama - FDJ takes awards for third place finish on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) staged an enormous coup in the BinckBank Tour, winning the final stage in Geraardsbergen and taking the overall victory ahead of Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) with Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) in third overall.

Van der Poel came into the final stage 17 seconds down on race leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) but put in a stinging attack on the Muur van Geraardsbergen Mathieu van der Poel with a full 75km to go to the finish.

After pulling a group away, Van der Poel then attacked again on the second trip over the Muur and went solo with 50km to go.

Behind, Pedersen succumbed when Kragh Andersen attacked on the final ascent with 16km to go and the Dane, together with Küng, Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren) tried to chase down the Dutch champion.

However, Van der Poel swept up the Golden Kilometre time bonus with 11km to go to seal the overall victory and solo to the stage win, three seconds ahead of Naesen with Colbrelli in third.

"It is incredible that I won the BinckBank Tour", Van der Poel said. "I had started for the win, but after yesterday's time trial I didn't expect that anymore."

Van der Poel said attacking that far out was not his plan, "It was way too early," he said. But he felt that the group wasn't working and decided to go on the climb.

"And suddenly I was alone. For a moment I hesitated, because it was still far to the finish, but in the end I played all or nothing."

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 4:07:38
2Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:03
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:05
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
5Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:09
6Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis 0:00:47
7Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:50
8Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:08
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:12
10Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:13

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
2Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
3Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ

