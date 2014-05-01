Image 1 of 2 Kristof Vandewalle on his way to a third Belgian ITT title (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kristof Vandewalle won his third straight national time trial title. The Trek Factory Racing rider came in 15 seconds quicker than Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and 16 seconds better than third-placed Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

"I am super proud of these three titles! It would have been hard to say good-bye to the jersey today. After struggling in the last weeks I am very happy with winning the national title again," Vandewalle said.

"Today the pacing and managing your energy was very important. I felt good this morning; I felt fresh. I am happy that today was a good day because I have been struggling with form lately, and I had the mental stress about whether I had good enough shape to win today."

With three laps of a technical circuit making up the 44.6km distance, Vandewalle tried to settle into a steady rhythm on the few straight, flat stretches. "This is where I thought I could make the difference," he explained. "The three laps had a lot of turns where you had to constantly attack again and again out of the corner. This cost me a lot in the last lap, it was very difficult to keep sprinting over and over again, but I kept my focus on the final kilometers to the finish where I knew I could make up time. Despite all the turns, it was a course for rouleurs; the biggest challenge was keeping your speed and tempo and to keep on pushing."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing Bvba 0:56:42.52 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol 0:00:15.63 3 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:16.16 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24.47 5 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing Bvba 0:00:50.05 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50.99 7 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:33.25 8 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:37.70 9 David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr 0:01:39.32 10 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:02.90 11 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:19.12 12 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:34.93 13 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:03:16.09 14 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:03:41.32 15 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:05.90 16 Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles 0:04:27.26

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team 0:42:27.94 2 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:00:04.22 3 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano 0:01:08.40 4 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl-Zannata Ladies Te 0:01:40.61 5 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl-Zannata Ladies Te 0:01:57.60 6 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:02:06.39 7 Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl-Zannata Ladies Te 0:02:14.10 8 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:02:14.63 9 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:02:34.57 10 Carolien Haers (Bel) Wielervereniging Zeeuwsvlaande 0:03:16.56 11 Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:03:32.57 12 Femke Verstichelen (Bel) 0:03:48.67 13 Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:03:51.80 14 Dana Lodewyks (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team 0:03:52.31 15 Mieke Leeman (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen 0:04:30.63

U23 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea 0:38:34.99 2 Ruben Pols (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23 0:00:06.61 3 Tom Bosmans (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea 0:00:13.83 4 Jens Wallays (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step 0:00:23.67 5 Joachim Vanreyten (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step 0:00:24.74 6 Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23 0:00:31.91 7 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step 0:00:33.44 8 Niels De Rooze (Bel) To Win Josan Ct 0:00:34.06 9 Jonas Viaene (Bel) Cycling Team Bcv - Works-Soenens 0:00:35.20 10 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23 0:00:42.50 11 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23 0:00:43.71 12 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team 0:00:48.43 13 Alessandro Soenens (Bel) Cycling Team Bcv - Works-Soenens 0:01:00.43 14 Jan Logier (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea 0:01:05.07 15 David Desmecht (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step 0:01:21.41 16 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Fcp - Glascentra - Tops Antiek Ct 0:01:22.27 17 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23 0:01:22.92 18 Brent Luyckx (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step 0:01:23.75 19 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step 0:01:24.25 20 Glenn Rotty (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea 0:01:26.65 21 Bram Donckers (Bel) Wielerclub Noord-Limburg 0:01:32.81 22 Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step 0:01:46.25 23 Floris Thoré (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea 0:01:48.40 24 Maarten D´Hondt (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea 0:01:50.66 25 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:01:54.80 26 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Lotto Belisol U23 0:01:58.06 27 Axel Decorte (Bel) Cycling Team Bcv - Works-Soenens 0:01:58.72 28 Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) To Win Josan Ct 0:01:59.67 29 Jens Geerinck (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step 0:02:03.80 30 Wouter Daniels (Bel) Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team 0:02:10.78 31 Kevin Rasschaert (Bel) Deplasco - V.D.B.G. Steenhouwerij C 0:02:14.47 32 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:02:43.79 33 Grégory La Rose (Bel) Royal Velo-Club Ottignies 0:03:14.56