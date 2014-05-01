Trending

Vandewalle repeats as Belgian time trial champion

Wellens, Serry round out men's podium

Image 1 of 2

Kristof Vandewalle on his way to a third Belgian ITT title

Kristof Vandewalle on his way to a third Belgian ITT title
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 2

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing)

Kristof Vandewalle (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kristof Vandewalle won his third straight national time trial title. The Trek Factory Racing rider came in 15 seconds quicker than Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol) and 16 seconds better than third-placed Pieter Serry (Omega Pharma-Quickstep).

Related Articles

Martin and Vandewalle critical of race organisation

"I am super proud of these three titles! It would have been hard to say good-bye to the jersey today. After struggling in the last weeks I am very happy with winning the national title again," Vandewalle said.

"Today the pacing and managing your energy was very important. I felt good this morning; I felt fresh. I am happy that today was a good day because I have been struggling with form lately, and I had the mental stress about whether I had good enough shape to win today."

With three laps of a technical circuit making up the 44.6km distance, Vandewalle tried to settle into a steady rhythm on the few straight, flat stretches. "This is where I thought I could make the difference," he explained. "The three laps had a lot of turns where you had to constantly attack again and again out of the corner. This cost me a lot in the last lap, it was very difficult to keep sprinting over and over again, but I kept my focus on the final kilometers to the finish where I knew I could make up time. Despite all the turns, it was a course for rouleurs; the biggest challenge was keeping your speed and tempo and to keep on pushing."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing Bvba0:56:42.52
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:00:15.63
3Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:16.16
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:24.47
5Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing Bvba0:00:50.05
6Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:50.99
7Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:33.25
8Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:37.70
9David Boucher (Bel) Fdj.fr0:01:39.32
10Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:02.90
11Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:19.12
12Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:34.93
13Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:16.09
14Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems0:03:41.32
15Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:05.90
16Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:04:27.26

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team0:42:27.94
2Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:04.22
3Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant Shimano0:01:08.40
4Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl-Zannata Ladies Te0:01:40.61
5Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl-Zannata Ladies Te0:01:57.60
6Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:06.39
7Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl-Zannata Ladies Te0:02:14.10
8Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:02:14.63
9Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:02:34.57
10Carolien Haers (Bel) Wielervereniging Zeeuwsvlaande0:03:16.56
11Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:03:32.57
12Femke Verstichelen (Bel)0:03:48.67
13Steffi Lodewyks (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:03:51.80
14Dana Lodewyks (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:03:52.31
15Mieke Leeman (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen0:04:30.63

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea0:38:34.99
2Ruben Pols (Bel) Lotto Belisol U230:00:06.61
3Tom Bosmans (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea0:00:13.83
4Jens Wallays (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step0:00:23.67
5Joachim Vanreyten (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step0:00:24.74
6Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Lotto Belisol U230:00:31.91
7Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step0:00:33.44
8Niels De Rooze (Bel) To Win Josan Ct0:00:34.06
9Jonas Viaene (Bel) Cycling Team Bcv - Works-Soenens0:00:35.20
10Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Lotto Belisol U230:00:42.50
11Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Belisol U230:00:43.71
12Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bissell Development Team0:00:48.43
13Alessandro Soenens (Bel) Cycling Team Bcv - Works-Soenens0:01:00.43
14Jan Logier (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea0:01:05.07
15David Desmecht (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step0:01:21.41
16Mathias De Witte (Bel) Fcp - Glascentra - Tops Antiek Ct0:01:22.27
17Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Lotto Belisol U230:01:22.92
18Brent Luyckx (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step0:01:23.75
19Aime De Gendt (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step0:01:24.25
20Glenn Rotty (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea0:01:26.65
21Bram Donckers (Bel) Wielerclub Noord-Limburg0:01:32.81
22Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step0:01:46.25
23Floris Thoré (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea0:01:48.40
24Maarten D´Hondt (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Tea0:01:50.66
25Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems0:01:54.80
26Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Lotto Belisol U230:01:58.06
27Axel Decorte (Bel) Cycling Team Bcv - Works-Soenens0:01:58.72
28Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) To Win Josan Ct0:01:59.67
29Jens Geerinck (Bel) Efc-Omega Pharma-Quick.Step0:02:03.80
30Wouter Daniels (Bel) Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team0:02:10.78
31Kevin Rasschaert (Bel) Deplasco - V.D.B.G. Steenhouwerij C0:02:14.47
32Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:02:43.79
33Grégory La Rose (Bel) Royal Velo-Club Ottignies0:03:14.56

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Decraene (Bel) Vzw Tieltse Rennersclub - Jielker0:38:59.82
2Martin Palm (Bel) Verandas Willems - Cc Chevigny0:00:10.90
3Senne Leysen (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:00:28.49
4Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport En Moedig Genk0:00:44.07
5Stan Dewulf (Bel) Zannata - Lotto Ct Menen Vzw0:01:09.17
6Steff Cras (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team0:01:15.82
7Bryan Boussaer (Bel) Zannata - Lotto Ct Menen Vzw0:01:20.06
8Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Vzw Tieltse Rennersclub - Jielker0:01:21.94
9Guillaume Seye (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team0:01:23.85
10Nathan Vriens (Bel) Sport En Moedig Genk0:01:26.97
11Thibault Devoldere (Bel) Zannata - Lotto Ct Menen Vzw0:01:56.85
12Franklin Six (Bel) Sprint 2000 Charleroi Asbl0:02:10.76
13Antoine Loy (Bel) Royal Velo Sport Peruwelz - Bury0:02:11.87
14Cedric Beullens (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:02:13.71
15Robin Jacobs (Bel) Dcm Cycling Team0:02:17.35
16Stef Rogier (Bel) Wielerclub "Onder Ons - Parike" Vz0:02:17.91
17Lowie Donck (Bel) Cycling Team Luc Wallays - Jonge0:02:17.99
18Thibaut Dupont (Bel) Zannata - Lotto Ct Menen Vzw0:02:19.99
19Joran Vermet (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht0:02:25.34
20Anthony Debuy (Bel) Zannata - Lotto Ct Menen Vzw0:02:26.00
21Pieterjan Delerue (Bel) Zannata - Lotto Ct Menen Vzw0:02:27.50
22Seppe Jespers (Bel) Ksv Deerlijk-Gaverzicht0:02:27.65
23Sylvain Leonard (Bel) Verandas Willems - Cc Chevigny0:02:29.01
24Brent Van Tilborgh (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:02:37.97
25Julien Mortier (Bel) Royal Velo Sport Peruwelz - Bury0:02:42.96
26Laszlo Feys (Bel) Avia Crabbe Cycling Team0:02:43.74
27Stijn Bogaerts (Bel) Apt-Spie-Douterloigne Ct0:02:44.21
28Jeroen Van Den Berghe (Bel) Davo Cycling Team - Tongeren0:02:51.03
29Robbe Casier (Bel) Vzw Tieltse Rennersclub - Jielker0:02:59.68
30Glenn Loenders (Bel) Sport En Moedig Genk0:03:03.29
31Warre Dufour (Bel) Davo Cycling Team - Tongeren0:03:25.31
32Steve Denorre (Bel) Royal Velo Sport Peruwelz - Bury0:03:33.41
33Anthony Vandrepotte (Bel) Royal Velo Sport Peruwelz - Bury0:03:50.99
34Quentin Motte (Bel) U19 Cycling Academy0:04:18.13
35Maxim Pirard (Bel) Davo Cycling Team - Tongeren0:04:55.15
36Charlie Arimont (Bel) Young Cycling Team Vzw0:05:57.84

 

Latest on Cyclingnews