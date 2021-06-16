Trending

Lampaert beats Evenepoel to win men's Belgian time trial title

By

Campenaerts finishes third in Ingelmunster

Time Trial - Men: Ingelmunster - Ingelmunster

Image 1 of 6

INGELMUNSTER BELGIUM JUNE 16 Yves Lampaert of Belgium during the 122th Belgian Road Championship 2021 Mens Individual Time Trial a 376km race from Ingelmunster to Ingelmunster ITT bkingelmunster belgiancycling on June 16 2021 in Ingelmunster Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Yves Lampaert wins time trial title at Belgian Road Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
INGELMUNSTER BELGIUM JUNE 16 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium during the 122th Belgian Road Championship 2021 Mens Individual Time Trial a 376km race from Ingelmunster to Ingelmunster ITT bkingelmunster belgiancycling on June 16 2021 in Ingelmunster Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Remco Evenepoel finishes second in time trial at Belgian Road Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
INGELMUNSTER BELGIUM JUNE 16 Victor Campenaerts of Belgium during the 122th Belgian Road Championship 2021 Mens Individual Time Trial a 376km race from Ingelmunster to Ingelmunster ITT bkingelmunster belgiancycling on June 16 2021 in Ingelmunster Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Victor Campenaerts finishes third in time trial at Belgian Road Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
INGELMUNSTER BELGIUM JUNE 16 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium during the 122th Belgian Road Championship 2021 Mens Individual Time Trial a 376km race from Ingelmunster to Ingelmunster ITT bkingelmunster belgiancycling on June 16 2021 in Ingelmunster Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

INGELMUNSTER BELGIUM JUNE 16 Victor Campenaerts of Belgium during the 122th Belgian Road Championship 2021 Mens Individual Time Trial a 376km race from Ingelmunster to Ingelmunster ITT bkingelmunster belgiancycling on June 16 2021 in Ingelmunster Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

INGELMUNSTER BELGIUM JUNE 16 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium during the 122th Belgian Road Championship 2021 Mens Individual Time Trial a 376km race from Ingelmunster to Ingelmunster ITT bkingelmunster belgiancycling on June 16 2021 in Ingelmunster Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:48
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:20
3Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:00:41
4Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:01:01
5Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:06
6Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:13
7Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:17
8Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:55
9Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:05
10Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:13
11Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:18
12Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:34
13Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:35
14Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:37
15Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:40
16Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:02
17Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex 0:03:12
18Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:14
19Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:32
20Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:59
21Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:07
22Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:34
23Niels Verdijck (Bel) EuroCyclingTrips 0:10:57

