Lampaert beats Evenepoel to win men's Belgian time trial title
Campenaerts finishes third in Ingelmunster
Time Trial - Men: Ingelmunster - Ingelmunster
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:44:48
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:20
|3
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:41
|4
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|0:01:01
|5
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:06
|6
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:13
|7
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:17
|8
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:55
|9
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:05
|10
|Gilles De Wilde (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:13
|11
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:18
|12
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:34
|13
|Jasper De Plus (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:35
|14
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:37
|15
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:40
|16
|Rune Herregodts (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:02
|17
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:03:12
|18
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:14
|19
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:32
|20
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:59
|21
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:07
|22
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:34
|23
|Niels Verdijck (Bel) EuroCyclingTrips
|0:10:57
