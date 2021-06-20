Trending

Wout van Aert wins Belgian men's road title

Jumbo-Visma rider outsprints Edward Theuns for victory

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the Belgian road title, outsprinting Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) by a fine margin as Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rounded out the podium in third.

