Wout van Aert wins Belgian men's road title
Jumbo-Visma rider outsprints Edward Theuns for victory
Road Race - Men: Waregem - Waregem
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) won the Belgian road title, outsprinting Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) by a fine margin as Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) rounded out the podium in third.
More to come...
