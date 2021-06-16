Trending

Lotte Kopecky wins third consecutive women's Belgian time trial title

Julie Van De Velde second and Julie De Wilde third

Time Trial - Women: Ingelmunster - Ingelmunster

INGELMUNSTER BELGIUM JUNE 16 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium during the 122th Belgian Road Championship 2021 Womens Individual Time Trial a 249km race from Ingelmunster to Ingelmunster ITT bkingelmunster belgiancycling on June 16 2021 in Ingelmunster Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) on her way to winning a third time trial title at the Belgian Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
2Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
3Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura

