Lotte Kopecky wins third consecutive women's Belgian time trial title
Julie Van De Velde second and Julie De Wilde third
Time Trial - Women: Ingelmunster - Ingelmunster
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
|2
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|3
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Plantur-Pura
